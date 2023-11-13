Substantive coaching changes are part of the annual college football offseason cycle. With the early signing period becoming pivotal, athletic directors have pushed forward their timelines, not just when it comes to hiring coaches but firing them as well. Despite that, it took 11 weeks into the 2023 season for an FBS coach to be fired for their on-field performance, the latest that has happened in recent memory.

Disaster struck for Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Zach Arnett (Mississippi State) and Andy Avalos (Boise State), who were all fired after their Week 11 games despite Fisher and Avalos winning their last contests in dominant fashion. In other words, their fates were decided before kickoff.

There are also two open jobs due to coaches being fired for cause -- Mel Tucker at Michigan State, Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern -- and another due to the retirement of Brady Hoke at San Diego State.

Again, this process is just getting started. Here's a look at the coaching carousel as it continues to spin. Grades will eventually be added once coaches begin to fill these vacancies.

College football coaching carousel

Team In Out Analysis

Jimbo Fisher Fisher was fired after posting a 45-25 record in six seasons with the Aggies. He's owed over $77 million to be paid out through 2021.

Mel Tucker (cause) Tucker was fired in September amid allegations of sexual harassment. He was 20-14 in four seasons with the Spartans.

Zach Arnett Arnett was fired after posting a 5-6 record with the Bulldogs in his first full season after taking over for the late Mike Leach.

Pat Fitzgerald (cause) Fitzgerald was dismissed after an investigation revealed a culture of hazing within the program. He was 110-101 in 17 seasons leading the Wildcats.

Andy Avalos Avalos was let go after 10 games in the 2023 season. He was 22-14 in three seasons leading the Broncos.

Brady Hoke (retired) Hoke was 39-30 in two stints with Aztecs (2009-10, 2020-23). He was 104-90 overall as a head coach with stops at Ball State (2003-08), Michigan (2011-14) and as an interim coach at Tennessee (2017).

Notable retentions, extensions