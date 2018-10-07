College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 7: Georgia the heavy favorite over LSU

The dust hasn't settled on Week 6 yet, but it's never too early to look ahead to Week 7, especially when sports books are already posting odds for next week's games.

We'll start with the biggest matchups of the week.

Lines you need to know

No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU (+8.5): LSU's string of tough games continues as they return home from a loss against Florida to take on the Bulldogs. They'll also be heavy underdogs while doing so, as Vegas is spotting Ed Orgeron's squad more than a touchdown to start.

No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan (-8): Jim Harbaugh hasn't had a lot of trouble beating the teams he's supposed to at Michigan, but he's had problems with the Big Ten's better squads. Well, this week those in the know see his Wolverines as more than a touchdown better than the Badgers. Can Harbaugh prove them right?

No. 7 Washington at No. 17 Oregon (+4): It's a massive showdown in the Pac-12 North. With Stanford losing to Utah on Saturday, the Huskies are the only undefeated team (in conference play) remaining in the division, and a win over the Ducks would provide some cushion. On the other side of that coin, a win for the Ducks erases some of the damage from that Stanford loss.

Other games of note

Missouri at No. 1 Alabama (-29.5): Are the bookmakers disrespecting the Tide? They're no longer favoring Alabama by 30 points or more in SEC games!

Minnesota at No. 3 Ohio State (-32): Odds are these are the kind of lines we should expect to see in Ohio State games for the next month or so. Minnesota is the first of three straight Big Ten West opponents -- Purdue and Nebraska are the other two -- on the docket.

Pittsburgh at No. 5 Notre Dame (-20.5): Notre Dame has gotten through the big dogs on its schedule, and now it's tasked with keeping its eyes on the prize against teams it should beat.

Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State (-14): Michigan State just dropped a game at home to Northwestern, and it no longer looks like a contender in the East, as the spread here strongly suggests.

Best of the rest

Tennessee at No. 21 Auburn (-18.5)

No. 14 Florida at Vanderbilt (+10)

Baylor at No. 9 Texas (-16)

No. 10 UCF at Memphis (+5)

No. 16 Miami at Virginia (+7.5)

No. 19 Colorado at USC (-7)