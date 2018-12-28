College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Proven computer model backing Michigan State, Penn State

The final days of 2018 and New Year's Day make up an absolutely loaded college football bowl schedule featuring many of the nation's top programs. These bowls include the two College Football Playoff semifinals featuring Alabama (-14) vs. Oklahoma and Clemson (-12.5) vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 29. But not all games have college football spreads as large as the two semis, including Nevada (-1) vs. Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl and Oregon (-2.5) vs. Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl. With college football odds large and small, make sure to check out the latest college football picks and predictions for every bowl game from SportsLine's Projection Model.







One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 12 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 14 Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats clearly exceeded expectations this season, but their second half of the season wasn't nearly as impressive as the first. They dropped three of their last five conference games, including a 24-7 defeat at the hands of 5-7 Tennessee. Penn State, meanwhile, won five of its last six games to enter the postseason with plenty of momentum. James Franklin's squad held Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland to a combined 20 points to close out the season.

The model projects Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to account for over 250 yards of total offense against a tough Kentucky defense. That helps the Nittany Lions cover in 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (47.5) has plenty of value as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time. Penn State continues its dominating point differential this season of +14.6, compared to Kentucky's +7.8.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: Michigan State (+2.5) covers against Oregon on New Year's Eve in the 2018 Redbox Bowl.

The Ducks received program-changing news this week with the announcement that quarterback Justin Herbert will return for his senior season. And while that is critical for Oregon's future, the Ducks have to face the reality of matching up against a staunch Spartans defense that gave up just 311.5 total yards and 18 points per game this season.

The model projects that Michigan State's defense holds Herbert under 200 yards passing as the Spartans, who enter the bowl season on a 5-0 roll against the spread, cover in over 60 percent of simulations. The under (48) also has plenty of value because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.





Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Purdue (+3.5, 55.5)

Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (-2, 66)

Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (-2.5, 57.5)

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (+5, 54)

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (+1, 56.5)

Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (+5.5, 53.5)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-2.5, 48)

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+9, 74.5)

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7, 46)

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. NC State (+7, 58.5)

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-5.5, 52)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa (+7, 43.5)

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5, 47.5)

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (-6, 51)

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida (+7.5, 55.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington (+6.5, 58)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas (+12.5, 58)

Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (+14, 77)

Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+12.5, 56)