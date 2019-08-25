College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 1: Proven computer model loving Alabama, NC State

Labor Day weekend is one of the most jam-packed stretches of college football of the season, with at least one game daily from Thursday to Monday. The schedule consists mainly of non-conference matchups, but a few teams have conference tests right away. No. 3 Georgia opens its season in Nashville against Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Week 1 college football odds have the Bulldogs going off as 21-point favorites after the line opened at 20. Top-ranked Clemson (-36) hosts Georgia Tech in Geoff Collins' coaching debut for the Yellow Jackets on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, a game that features one of the largest college football spreads of the week. And star Boston College running back A.J. Dillon looks to launch his Heisman campaign as the Eagles host Virginia Tech (-3.5) on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks for these games or any others, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

One of the Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: NC State (-17) rolls to a convincing win and cover at home against in-state foe East Carolina in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday.

All eyes will be on quarterback Matthew McKay, who's expected to get the first crack at replacing Ryan Finley at quarterback for the Wolfpack. SportsLine's model is calling for an impressive debut, projecting him to throw for 300 yards against an East Carolina secondary that was shredded for over 270 yards through the air per game last year.

NC State dominated ECU 58-3 last season, and the Pirates' outlook isn't much better after they finished just 3-9 and lost their final two games of the season by a combined total of 114-9. The model says NC State covers in over 60 percent of simulations, and you can also back the over (55) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the 2019 Week 1 college football predictions from the model: No. 2 Alabama (-34.5) covers against Duke. The Tide should be on a mission after getting embarrassed in last year's national title game. On the opposite sideline, the Blue Devils will be adjusting to life without start quarterback Daniel Jones, who was picked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft.

SportsLine's model projects almost 400 yards of passing for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he launches another Heisman campaign, while running back Najee Harris goes off for close to 150 on the ground. The Tide hold Duke to just two scores and cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can also back the over (58.5) because the model is calling for 61 combined points.

Georgia Tech at Clemson (-35.5, 60)

Texas State at Texas A&M (-34.5, 58)

Utah at BYU (+5, 48)

Wisconsin at South Florida (+13.5, 57)

Tulsa at Michigan State (-22.5, 47.5)

Oklahoma State at Oregon State (+15, 73.5)

Florida Atlantic at Ohio State (-27, 63.5)

South Alabama at Nebraska (-36, 64)

Duke vs. Alabama (-34.5, 58.5)

Northwestern at Stanford (-6.5, 47)

Syracuse at Liberty (+17.5, 66.5)

Georgia Southern at LSU (-28, 53.5)

MTSU at Michigan (-33.5, 53.5)

Georgia at Vanderbilt (+20.5, 57.5)

Virginia at Pitt (+3, 46)

Miami (OH) at Iowa (-21.5, 49)

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3, 57)

New Mexico State at Washingon State (-31.5, 64.5)

Houston at Oklahoma (-24.5, 82.5)

Notre Dame at Louisville (+20.5, 57)