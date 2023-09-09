Michigan won its first game last week with coach Jim Harbaugh beginning his three-game suspension. The Wolverines defeated East Carolina, 30-3, but Michigan failed to cover the 35.5-point spread. The Wolverines are 37-point home favorites against UNLV in the latest Week 2 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Can sports bettors expect a more dominant effort from the No. 2 ranked team in the nation in Week 2 of the college football season? Other top-five schools in the country have some huge Week 2 college football spreads as well, including No. 1 Georgia (-42) vs. Ball State and No. 4 Florida State (-31) against Southern Mississippi.

The game of the weekend features No. 3 Alabama (-7) hosting No. 11 Texas. Should you lay the points with any of the large top-five favorites, or could there be value in the underdogs in the latest Week 2 college football odds? Before locking in any college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Cincinnati (+7.5) easily covers on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday in a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium. Cincinnati has emerged as one of the most respected programs in the nation over the last three seasons. The Bearcats entered the season with a 31-6 record, including an 11-2 away mark, over the last three years.

This is Cincinnati's first season playing in the Big 12 and it has the recruits and transfers to show for it, including the quarterback and receiver tandem of Emory Jones and Xzavier Henderson, who were teammates at Florida. Pittsburgh didn't have success ATS at home last season despite winning five of six games straight-up. The Panthers went 2-4 ATS in those games. SportsLine's model projects that the Bearcats win outright, making them the strong choice at +222 on the money line and the clear value to cover, which they do in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 4 Alabama cruises to a blowout win as a 7-point home favorite against No. 11 Texas on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe gives the Tide offense a different dimension with his running ability, not seen since Jalen Hurts was in Tuscaloosa. Last week he became the first quarterback in Alabama history to pass for three touchdowns and rush for two scores in the same game.

Texas has its own star quarterback in Quinn Ewers, but he's had some issues on the road. Ewers' career completion percentage is just 48.5% in away games, compared to 63.1% in home/neutral-site games. Playing in front of a hostile Alabama home crowd will only be compounded by the mental advantage for Bama that comes with having Nick Saban on the sideline. Texas was undefeated in the first eight head-to-head meetings between these teams, but Bama has won both matchups since Saban became head coach. With those factors taken into account, the model has Alabama winning by double-digits and covering (-7) well over 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 2 top games

