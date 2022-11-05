The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have been favored by double digits in all eight of their games this season, but they have still covered the spread at a 4-3-1 clip. They are massive favorites again this Saturday when they travel to Northwestern during the Week 10 college football schedule. Ohio State is a 38-point favorite in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 55.5. Northwestern is 1-7 overall this season, but it has been within one possession in six of its eight games.

The Wildcats have lost nine of their last 10 games against Ohio State, covering the spread three times during that stretch. Should you be backing the Buckeyes with your Week 10 college football bets? And what are the best bets for big matchups like the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS showdown between No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-9) and No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU (+13.5)? Before making any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 10: No. 4 Clemson (-3.5) cruises to an easy win at Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Tigers might be riding a 14-game winning streak, but they are still not getting as much credit as they deserve in the betting market. They have covered large spreads in three of their last four games and have extra rest coming into this weekend off their open date.

Notre Dame has been extremely inconsistent this season, which has resulted in outright losses to Marshall and Stanford along with a close call against California. The Fighting Irish had to play a road game at then-No. 16 Syracuse last week, putting them at a disadvantage against a rested team. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown 13 touchdown passes in his last three road games, while running back Will Shipley has averaged 146.5 rushing yards in his last two games. The Tigers have too much offensive firepower for Notre Dame to match, which is one reason why they are covering the spread in well over 60% of the latest simulations.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: Auburn (+12.5) stays within the two-score spread when it travels to Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tigers have lost four straight and fired coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week, leaving assistant coach and former Tiger running back Cadillac Williams as the interim head coach.

The players should be fired up to compete for him and the Tigers have kept every SEC game within two scores this season, with Georgia being the exception. Auburn has a respectable rushing attack and SportsLine's model is projecting a lower-scoring game that ends with a total in the 40s. That helps Auburn keep this one close as the Tigers cover nearly 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Carolina at Virginia (+7, 60)

Ohio State at Northwestern (+38, 55.5)

Texas Tech at TCU (-8, 69)

Tennessee at Georgia (-9, 65)

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-4, 48)

Oklahoma State at Kansas (-1, 63)

Liberty at Arkansas (-14.5, 61.5)

Texas at Kansas State (+2.5, 54.5)

Alabama at LSU (+13.5, 56.5)

Clemson at Notre Dame (+4, 44)

Wake Forest at NC State (+3, 54)

UCLA at Arizona State (+11, 66.5)