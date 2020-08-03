Watch Now: Mike Trout Takes Paternity Leave from Angels ( 1:54 )

Mike Trout (paternity) and Juan Soto (COVID-19) have yet to rejoin their respective teams, but Tuesday is looking likely for both. It'll be a quick turnaround for Trout, as has been common when a player leaves his team for the birth of his child. Turns out the length of that particular absence isn't so different during a pandemic.

Soto's situation isn't as clear since he was away from the team for so long. He has been playing at the team's minor-league site but recently told reporters he wasn't sure if he'd be ready Tuesday. Still, given how quickly he turned around his positive test — not to mention the fact he never experienced symptoms — I'd be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt in all but the shallowest leagues.

The wait continues, meanwhile, for Yordan Alvarez and Austin Meadows, who continue to work out at their team's minor-league sites after missing all of summer camp. Meadows sounds like he's a little further ahead and could return at some point in Week 3, but he's a risky play.

If you'd prefer not to chance it, there are alternatives. Below are my favorite hitters rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. (I also have 10 sleeper pitchers, if your needs are more in that arena.)

We discussed the closer carousel, early season trade targets plus Week 3 sleepers hitters and pitchers on Friday's Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 2 (July 27-Aug. 2) Mike Yastrzemski CF SF San Francisco • #5 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL4, @LAD3 OWNED 69% One of my preseason sleepers, Yastrzemski has been making headlines all week and should remain hot with a seven-game slate that includes four games at Coors Field. J.P. Crawford SS SEA Seattle • #3 • Age: 25 Matchups OAK1, LAA3, COL3 OWNED 8% The former Phillies prospect may finally be putting it together, judging by his strikeout-to-walk ratio and number of extra-base hits, and has the right matchups to keep it going. Ian Happ CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 25 Matchups KC2, @KC2, @STL3 OWNED 46% Happ has been making good on his regular playing time with a couple home runs already and doesn't have to face any front-line pitchers in his seven games this week. Teoscar Hernandez CF TOR Toronto • #37 • Age: 27 Matchups @ATL3, @BOS3 OWNED 23% He's off to a sizzling start, already ranking among the league leaders in home runs, and while he's unlikely to perform this way all year, he's in line to face some bottom feeders this week. Kyle Lewis CF SEA Seattle • #1 • Age: 25 Matchups OAK1, LAA3, COL3 OWNED 52% He still strikes out way to much for comfort, but with the kind of start he's off to, the matchups are just too tempting. David Fletcher SS LAA L.A. Angels • #22 • Age: 26 Matchups @SEA3, @TEX3 OWNED 36% He remains a fixture at the top of the Angels lineup for now, which helps his chances of making a considerable impact in Fantasy even if he continues to hit mostly singles. Simply putting the bat on the ball should carry him far with this week's matchups. Tyler O'Neill LF STL St. Louis • #41 • Age: 25 Matchups @DET3, DET1, CHC3 OWNED 35% O'Neill has gotten to play every day so far and has put the bat on the ball with surprising regularity, given his track record. The power will come through as long as he keeps it up, which is likely with four games against the Tigers. Ryan McMahon 2B COL Colorado • #24 • Age: 25 Matchups SF4, @SEA3 OWNED 67% His playing time appears to be secure, and he has four games at home in Coors Field this week. Not a bad option if you need a second or third baseman. JaCoby Jones CF DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 28 Matchups STL3, @STL1, @PIT3 OWNED 6% One of the biggest surprises to start the season, Jones has kept the strikeouts down and elevated the ball better than ever. It's a bargain-bin play, but the matchups make it worth the gamble. Nico Hoerner 2B CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 23 Matchups KC2, @KC2, @STL3 OWNED 18% Quietly taking over as the Cubs' everyday second baseman, the rookie has made good on his plus contact skills so far and is facing a bunch of pitch-to-contact types this week.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 3

1. Rockies SF4, @SEA3

2. Twins PIT2, @PIT2, @KC3

3. Cubs KC2, @KC2, @STL3

4. Angels @SEA3, @TEX3

5. Mariners OAK1, LAA3, COL3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 3

1. Red Sox @TB2, TOR3

2. Astros @ARI3, @OAK3

3. Reds CLE2, @CLE2, @MIL3

4. Padres LAD3, ARI3

5. Dodgers @SD3, SF3