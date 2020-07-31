Some rotations are just a mess right now.
We don't know exactly when the Marlins will play again. We don't know exactly when the Phillies will play again. We don't know who takes the mound when they do come back or in what order their pitchers will pitch. And to a lesser degree, the same goes for the teams they were scheduled to face this weekend, the Nationals and Blue Jays. Consecutive days with nobody pitching means they don't have to stick to a prescribed turn order.
So I can't tell you who's in line to make two starts for those four teams. I wouldn't dare to guess. Maybe it'll change over the weekend, giving me some new candidates for this list, but for now, these are my 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 3 (Aug. 3-9).
Rich Hill SP
MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40
Those matchups are just absurd, and we know he's healthy after his five shutout innings against the Cardinals on Wednesday. Don't let the hype die!
Zach Plesac SP
CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 25
The matchups aren't so great at first glance, but the White Sox are in fact the same team that Plesac shut out over eight innings Wednesday, striking out 11.
Steven Matz SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #32 • Age: 29
He becomes a less attractive play if the Marlins remain sidelined through the end of next week, but it's a good matchup if they don't. And he's off to a nice start.
HOU Houston • #53 • Age: 23
He'll get to face the Diamondbacks, who have had a miserable time scoring runs so far, after shutting down the Dodgers in his first major-league start Wednesday, striking out eight while allowing two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 23
He looked more like the pitch-to-contact guy he was billed to be in his second start Thursday after missing a bunch of bats in his debut a few days earlier. It's a stable enough profile that I'd trust in the rookie even though one of these two matchups is particularly unfavorable.
Nate Pearson RP
TOR Toronto • #24 • Age: 23
It's possible he's actually in line for two starts once the Blue Jays announce their rotation plans, which would make him even more of a sleeper, but with his overwhelming talent, I wouldn't be afraid to start him even for just one matchup against the Braves.
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 24
After some elbow concerns back in spring training, the stuff has appeared intact for a pitcher who had an identical swinging-strike rate to Jack Flaherty last year, and you have to like him to take advantage of this matchup.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #32 • Age: 30
He got good press this preseason after finishing strong in the bullpen last year and then dominated in his season debut against the Brewers. Seems like a safe enough play against the Royals.
STL St. Louis • #62 • Age: 28
Granted, he lasted just 3 2/3 innings, but Ponce de Leon struck out eight in his first turn in the rotation Wednesday and brings a strong minor-league track record. Efficiency may get the better of him, but that start against the Tigers could be a fun one.
STL St. Louis • #50 • Age: 38
Anyone facing that Tigers lineup is a sleeper on some level. I'm not sure Wainwright is good anymore, but he has done a good job of faking good from time to time over the past couple years and took advantage of a favorable matchup against the Pirates earlier.