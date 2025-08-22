King (knee) threw a bullpen session Monday and Thursday, per MLB.com.

King landed on the IL due to left knee inflammation Aug. 14. However, the move was backdated to Aug. 11, so the righty hurler is eligible to be activated this coming Tuesday. The hope has been that King will be able to return to the roster after a minimum-length IL stay, and his ability to throw two bullpens this week suggests that such a scenario remains feasible, though the Padres may opt to give him a few more days to keep the team's other starters on their usual schedule. For the time being, JP Sears is in line to get at least one more start while King remains out of action.