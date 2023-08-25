Pierce was held without a catch on three targets in Thursday's 27-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

Pierce made the mistake in the first week of the preseason, dropping what would've been a 30-plus yard completion on his lone target. His second game playing with Anthony Richardson didn't go much better, though this time the blame fell on the rookie quarterback for throwing to Pierce when he was blanketed in coverage. Michael Pittman saw six of the 15 targets from Richardson and remains the clear top option, but Pierce should be choice B or C ahead of Indy's regular-season opener against Jacksonville on Sept. 10.