Pierce (heel) will try to rehab his injured left heel without surgery and could return around midseason if all goes well, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pierce had surgery on the same heel/ankle this spring and was hampered throughout training camp, though he was able to play Week 1 of the regular season. The wideout then aggravated the issue this past Sunday night against Kansas City. Though X-rays returned negative, Pierce is now slated to miss extended time and could end up on IR. Indianapolis signed veteran receiver Darius Slayton on Monday to help boost the team's wideout corps, per Tom Pelissero of Netflix.