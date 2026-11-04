When asked Wednesday when Pierce (heel) might be able to resume to practice, Colts head coach Shane Steichen noted that he "can't put a timetable on it right now," Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Steichen said that Pierce, who has been on IR since Sept. 26, is currently rehabbing his injury, but his return is clearly not imminent. At 2-6, the Colts, who are already sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, have little incentive to rush Pierce back. Meanwhile, fellow WR Josh Downs has asked to be dealt, a situation that further clouds the team's pass-catching corp ahead of Week 9.