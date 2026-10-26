Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Pierce (heel) will "most likely not" have his 21-day practice window opened in Week 8, Jake Arthur of Roundtable.io reports.

A couple weeks ago, Pierce shed the cast that he had been wearing to protect his surgically repaired left heel, but the wideout looks like he'll remain limited to rehab work for at least another week before potentially making his return to practice. In Pierce's continued absence, the Colts will lean on Josh Downs, Keenan Allen and Laquon Treadwell to serve as their primary receiver trio, though none of the three have been consistent fantasy producers while quarterback Daniel Jones (4:7 TD:INT, 5.8 yards per attempt) has struggled mightily through the first seven weeks of the season.