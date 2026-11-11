When asked Wednesday whether Pierce (heel) has a chance to return from IR this season, Colts head coach Shane Steichen was noncommittal, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

"We'll see. Like I said last week, he's still in that rehab process, and I'm not going to put a timetable on return," Steichen noted of the wideout, who's been on IR since Sept. 26. At 2-7, the Colts were sellers ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, so the team presumably has no reason rush Pierce back. With Keenan Allen and Josh Downs no longer in the mix, Indy's healthy WRs for now are Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Anthony Gould, Deion Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.