Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Pierce (heel) won't have his 21-day practice window opened in Week 7, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pierce has now spent the requisite four games on injured reserve after re-injuring his surgically repaired left heel in the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, but he'll need some more time to complete a rehab program before getting back on the practice field. Given the recurring nature of Pierce's injury in addition to the significant financial investment in him, the Colts are likely to take a deliberate approach in bringing the wideout back from IR.