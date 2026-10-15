Pierce was spotted without a cast on his left ankle/heel Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

It's a sign that Pierce is progressing in his recovery from a left heel injury that he aggravated during the Colts' Week 2 overtime loss to the Chiefs. The earliest he is eligible to return from injured reserve is Week 7 against the Vikings, and while Pierce opted for rehab and surgery, Boyd believes that the fifth-year wide receiver is not close to a return. Josh Downs popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury, so Keenan Allen could be the Colts' top wide receiver for Sunday's AFC South showdown against the Titans.