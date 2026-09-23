Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Pierce (heel) will be placed on injured reserve and is without a timeline for a return, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Pierce -- who had surgery on the same left heel and ankle in late March -- will avoid another procedure and will instead treat the injury with rest and rehab after he suffered an aggravation in this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Chiefs. Pierce's impending move to IR means that he'll be sidelined for at least the Colts' next four games, with his availability beyond that set to be determined by how he responds to rehab. Given the recurring nature of the injury, the Colts could have Pierce take a conservative approach with his recovery program, especially after the team signed him to a lavish four-year, $114 million contract in the offseason.