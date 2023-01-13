The NFL playoffs are going to be awesome, and it starts this weekend with an intense wild-card round. And you can make it more exciting with some DFS action on DraftKings and FanDuel.

As always, there are plenty of combinations you can play to maximize your roster. But we'll do the homework for you to help pick the right players.

With that in mind, here are some good buys and bad buys on DraftKings and FanDuel for the wild-card round. Enjoy the games -- and hopefully make it a profitable weekend.

Quarterback

Good Buys

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 63.3 YDs 4283 TD 35 INT 14 YD/Att 7.55 View Profile

DraftKings: $7,900/FanDuel: $9,200

Outlook: In two games vs. Miami this year, Allen passed for 704 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 18 carries for 124 yards and a lost fumble. He's worth the price with Buffalo as a heavy favorite at home, and you can stack Allen with some combination of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis or Dawson Knox.

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 65.9 YDs 4547 TD 29 INT 14 YD/Att 7.07 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,900/FanDuel: $7,500

Outlook: Cousins went for 299 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Giants in Week 16. In his past four games at home, Cousins has three outings with at least 27 Fantasy points. Stacking Cousins with either Justin Jefferson or T.J. Hockenson (or both) makes sense, and I also like K.J. Osborn as a cheap flier.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 66.2 YDs 2860 TD 23 INT 15 YD/Att 7.26 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,000/FanDuel: $7,300

Outlook: The only quarterback who hasn't done well against Tampa Bay since Week 13 is Trace McSorely. Otherwise, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold and Desmond Ridder have all done well against the Buccaneers lately. Prescott has to eliminate the interceptions (eight in his past five games), but he should be throwing a lot if Dallas struggles to run the ball this week. I like stacking Prescott with CeeDee Lamb or Dalton Schultz.

Tom Brady TB • QB • #12 CMP% 66.7 YDs 4694 TD 25 INT 9 YD/Att 6.4 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,800/FanDuel $6,800

Outlook: The Cowboys pass defense has struggled of late, and Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew and even Sam Howell have played well against Dallas in three of the past four games. Brady is tough to trust based on his struggles this season, but he does have multiple touchdowns in five of his past seven full games. You can safely stack Brady with Chris Godwin or even Leonard Fournette. I don't love Mike Evans this week, but a Brady-Evans pairing could pay dividends.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 66.3 YDs 4113 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 7.04 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,700/FanDuel: $7,700

Outlook: Lawrence actually hasn't posted a big stat line since Week 15 against Dallas, but he did have 262 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Chargers in Week 3. A lot has changed for these two teams on both sides of the ball, but Lawrence's price here makes him worth the gamble. And stacking Lawrence with Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and even Evan Engram could pay off.

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 67.2 YDs 3205 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 6.79 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,600/FanDuel: $7,400

Outlook: Jones is my favorite quarterback this weekend, and he already did well against the Vikings in Week 16 with 334 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 34 rushing yards. The Vikings are No. 7 in most passing yards allowed to quarterbacks for the season, and this is a matchup Jones should exploit. As you'll see below, I love stacking Jones with some combination of Richie James, Isaiah Hodgins and even Darius Slayton.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #14 CMP% 67.1 YDs 1374 TD 13 INT 4 YD/Att 8.08 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,300/FanDuel: $7,100

Outlook: Purdy went for 217 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in his first meeting with the Seahawks at Seattle in Week 15. He has passed for at least two touchdowns in every appearance this year, and we'll see how he does in his first playoff appearance. You should stack Purdy with George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel could be in play also now that he's healthy.

Bad Buys

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 68.3 YDs 4475 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,900/FanDuel: $8,000

Outlook: In two games against the Ravens this year, Burrow has combined for 432 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 16 rushing yards, one touchdown and a fumble. Only three quarterbacks scored more than 19 Fantasy points against Baltimore this season (Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2, Josh Allen in Week 4 and Trevor Lawrence in Week 12). The Bengals also have offensive line issues, and Burrow isn't worth his price in this matchup.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 68.2 YDs 4739 TD 25 INT 10 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,600/FanDuel: $7,800

Outlook: It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Herbert play well this week, but could he have a huge game? He's been at 22 Fantasy points or less for six games in a row, with two of those outings at eight points or fewer. Mike Williams (back) is hurt, and Jacksonville's defense has played well of late, albeit against Zach Wilson, Davis Mills and Joshua Dobbs. Herbert is a good play this week, but he's a bad buy based on a potentially low ceiling.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 69.8 YDs 4282 TD 30 INT 11 YD/Att 7.49 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,600/FanDuel $6,900

Outlook: Smith only had six games this season with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, and two of them came against San Francisco. In both meetings with the 49ers, Smith combined for 435 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Even though Smith is cheap, he has arguably the worst matchup of any regular starting quarterback this weekend.

Running backs

Good Buys

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 CMP% 100.0 YDs 34 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 34 View Profile

DraftKings: $8,900/FanDuel: $9,800

Outlook: McCaffrey should be worth his price against Seattle, and he had 26 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks in Week 15, along with six catches for 30 yards on eight targets. Since Purdy became San Francisco's quarterback in Week 13, McCaffrey has 27 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns on 36 targets. While Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel could cut into McCaffrey's production, I still expect him to dominate for the 49ers this week.

Austin Ekeler LAC • RB • #30 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $8,300/FanDuel: $9,000

Outlook: Ekeler struggled to run against Jacksonville in Week 3 with four carries for 5 yards, but he added eight catches for 48 yards on eight targets. His role in the passing game should help this week, especially with Mike Williams (back) hurt. Ekeler has at least four catches and four targets in all but two games this year, and the Jaguars are No. 2 in the NFL at allowing 6.1 catches per game to running backs on the season.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $7,900/FanDuel: $8,800

Outlook: One of Barkley's best games this season came against Minnesota in Week 16 when he had 14 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, along with eight catches for 49 yards on 10 targets. This game has shootout potential, and Barkley should be a huge factor for the Giants in his first playoff appearance. He has at least five catches in three of his past five games, and the Vikings are tied for ninth in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs at 5.3 catches per game.

Travis Etienne JAC • RB • #1 Att 220 Yds 1125 TD 5 FL 3 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,300/FanDuel: $7,100

Outlook: Etienne struggled in Week 3 against the Chargers with 13 carries for 45 yards and three catches for 30 yards on three targets, but that's because James Robinson was still on the team. Robinson had 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown in that game and three catches for 16 yards on three targets. The Chargers have struggled against running backs all season and rank seventh in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. This should be a big week for Etienne in this matchup.

Jeff Wilson MIA • RB • #23 Att 176 Yds 860 TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,400/FanDuel: $6,000

Outlook: Raheem Mostert (thumb) is hurt, so Wilson should be the lead running back for Miami. And the Dolphins will probably lean on him a lot with Skylar Thompson under center. Wilson missed Week 15 at Buffalo with a hip injury, but Mostert crushed the Bills with 17 carries for 136 yards and one catch for 20 yards on two targets. Wilson has 18 total touches in each of his past two games, and his expected volume in this matchup should make him an attractive option.

Leonard Fournette TB • RB • #7 Att 189 Yds 668 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,300/FanDuel: $6,400

Outlook: I love Fournette's price on DraftKings, and hopefully "Playoff Lenny" will show up in this matchup. He showed up against Dallas in Week 1 with 21 carries for 127 yards and two catches for 10 yards on two targets, and he should be the lead running back for Tampa Bay ahead of Rachaad White. If Fournette remains a significant role in the passing game in this matchup -- he has at least four catches and four targets in each of his past five full games -- then he has the chance for a big stat line this week.

Elijah Mitchell SF • RB • #25 Att 45 Yds 279 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,700/FanDuel: $5,500

Outlook: Mitchell returned from his five-game absence with a knee injury in Week 18 against Arizona and made an immediate impact with five carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns. He'll be the No. 2 running back for the 49ers against Seattle, but San Francisco should have a run-heavy approach in this matchup. Mitchell will have minimal touches behind McCaffrey, but if Mitchell scores then he's worth the price. And the Seahawks have allowed 18 total touchdowns to running backs this year.

Bad Buys

Dalvin Cook MIN • RB • #4 Att 264 Yds 1173 TD 8 FL 4 View Profile

DraftKings: $7,000/FanDuel: $7,800

Outlook: Cook was limited against the Giants in Week 16 with 14 carries for 64 yards and three catches for 13 yards on three targets. He closed out the regular season with 34 carries for 128 yards and no touchdowns, along with six catches for 30 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets. It's been a down year for Cook, and he's not worth the price in this matchup. He only has five games on the season with more than 14 PPR points and eight games with 10 PPR points or less.

Joe Mixon CIN • RB • #28 Att 210 Yds 814 TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,800/FanDuel: $7,900

Outlook: I love Mixon's role in the passing game to close the season with 17 catches for 107 yards on 20 targets in his final three games. I hope that continues against the Ravens, and he had five catches for 41 yards on five targets against Baltimore in Week 18. He also added 11 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. But that was his first touchdown since Week 9, and now Cincinnati has offensive line woes against one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Mixon had 14 carries for 78 yards and three catches for 10 yards against the Ravens in Week 5, and I don't think Mixon is worth his price tag in this matchup.

Tony Pollard DAL • RB • #20 Att 193 Yds 1007 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,400/FanDuel: $6,900

Outlook: Are the Cowboys going to unleash Pollard in this matchup or continue to suppress him because of a need to play Ezekiel Elliott? Pollard hasn't scored in his past three games, and he has just 16 carries in his past two outings. He's been a big factor in the passing game lately with at least four catches and five targets in three of his past four outings, and that will have to continue to justify his price tag. It won't be easy to run on Tampa Bay, and Pollard could lose out if Dallas continues to force the ball to Elliott in this matchup.

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9 Att 228 Yds 1050 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,100/FanDuel: $6,600

Outlook: Walker hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 12, and he struggled against San Francisco in Week 15 with 12 carries for 47 yards and four catches for 32 yards on five targets. He should get plenty of work in this matchup -- he has 78 carries in his past three weeks -- but the 49ers have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs for the season.

Ezekiel Elliott DAL • RB • #21 Att 231 Yds 876 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,000/FanDuel: $7,000

Outlook: Elliott is arguably the most touchdown-dependent running back left in the playoffs, and he could be awful this week if he doesn't score. His rushing yards have declined each week since Week 12, going from 92 down to 10 over a seven-game span. Despite that, he has at least 15 carries in six of those games. He has three combined catches in his past four outings, and he was held to 10 carries for 52 yards and one catch for minus-3 yards on two targets against Tampa Bay in Week 1.

J.K. Dobbins BAL • RB • #27 Att 92 Yds 520 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,700/FanDuel: $6,600

Outlook: The Ravens will likely lean heavily on Dobbins this week with Lamar Jackson (knee) still hurt, and we'll see if Dobbins can have success against a tough Cincinnati run defense that is No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Dobbins will need to score a touchdown to help his production since he has a minimal role in the passing game (one catch for 3 yards on two targets in his past four games), and he only has three total touchdowns on the season.

Devin Singletary BUF • RB • #26 Att 177 Yds 819 TD 5 FL 3 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,500/FanDuel: $6,200

Outlook: Singletary and James Cook continue to split playing time, and it will be difficult to trust either one this week against the Dolphins. Against Miami in Week 15, Singletary had 13 carries for 42 yards and three catches for 28 yards on four targets. He'll likely need to score a touchdown to spike his production, but he only has one score in his past four games.

Rachaad White TB • RB • #29 Att 129 Yds 481 TD 1 FL 3 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,100/FanDuel: $6,000

Outlook: I'm expecting White to take a backseat to Fournette with the playoffs starting, and White might not get much work if "Playoff Lenny" shows up. White does have at least four catches and four targets in two of his past three games, and hopefully that work in the passing game continues. But he's also been held to 10 PPR points or less in four of his past five games.

James Cook BUF • RB • #28 Att 89 Yds 507 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,800/FanDuel: $5,900

Outlook: Cook caught a touchdown against Miami in Week 15, but the rest of his production was minimal. He had five carries for 34 yards and two catches for 5 yards on three targets. He only has one game with more than nine total touches since Week 13, and it's hard to count on consistent work in this matchup while he's sharing the backfield with Singletary.

Wide receivers

Good Buys

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 184 REC 128 REC YDs 1809 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $8,400/$9,000

Outlook: Jefferson has been quiet for the past two games at Green Bay and Chicago with a combined five catches for 53 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. Prior to that, he was amazing as always with three games in a row with at least 15 targets, 11 catches and 123 yards, and he scored two touchdowns over that span. One of those games was against the Giants in Week 16 with 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets, and Jefferson is worth his price because he has the ability to go off on a weekly basis.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 135 REC 87 REC YDs 1046 REC TD 9 FL 2 View Profile

DraftKings: $8,000/$8,700

Outlook: This is all about playing stars in a tough matchup, and Chase can still do well even against a standout Baltimore defense. He proved that in Week 18 against the Ravens with eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. Chase has four games in a row with at least 11 targets, and he has three touchdowns over that span. Like Jefferson, Chase is worth his price because he has the ability to go off on a weekly basis.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 156 REC 107 REC YDs 1359 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $7,700/$8,100

Outlook: Lamb is hot heading into the playoffs with either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in six of his past seven games, with four touchdowns over that span. He has at least six targets in seven games in a row as well, and he's lived up to the billing of being the No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys this year. He struggled against Tampa Bay in Week 1 with two catches for 29 yards on 11 targets, but I'll still trust him in this matchup on the road.

Stefon Diggs BUF • WR • #14 TAR 154 REC 108 REC YDs 1429 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $7,600/$8,600

Outlook: Diggs snapped out of his three-game slump in Week 18 against New England with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he should do well again this week against Miami. He struggled against the Dolphins in Week 15 with five catches for 60 yards on nine targets, but I'll still trust him in this spot. He had 11 games with at least nine targets during the season, and that was the lone time he failed to score at least 14 PPR points.

Keenan Allen LAC • WR • #13 TAR 89 REC 66 REC YDs 752 REC TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $7,000/FanDuel: $8,400

Outlook: Allen is one of my favorite players this weekend with Mike Williams (back) hurt. Allen should soak up targets from Herbert, and Allen has at least seven targets in seven of his past eight games. In those outings with at least seven targets, he has four games with at least eight catches, six games with at least 86 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #85 TAR 109 REC 74 REC YDs 1029 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,500/FanDuel: $7,600

Outlook: Like Chase, I'm just playing Higgins in a tough matchup because of his upside. While he struggled against Baltimore in Week 18 with one catch for 7 yards on seven targets, he will hopefully do better this week. He had a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in five of his past six games, and I'm not expecting the Ravens to shut him down for two weeks in a row.

Chris Godwin TB • WR • #14 TAR 142 REC 104 REC YDs 1023 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,400/FanDuel: $7,200

Outlook: You can count on Godwin to get targets and catches, and hopefully he'll post big yardage totals and a touchdown with it. He has 12 games in a row with at least seven targets, including seven games with at least 10 targets. He also has 11 games over that span with at least six receptions. But he only has six games during that stretch with at least 70 receiving yards and just three touchdowns. I'm playing him this week in multiple lineups because Brady is giving him plenty of opportunities to make plays, which should happen against Dallas.

Tyler Lockett SEA • WR • #16 TAR 117 REC 84 REC YDs 1033 REC TD 9 FL 2 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,000/FanDuel: $7,400

Outlook: Lockett played well in Week 18 against the Rams with four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he now has a touchdown in seven of his past nine games. One of the games he didn't score was against San Francisco in Week 15, but he had seven catches for 68 yards on nine targets. He's been Seattle's best receiver this season, and he's worth trusting in this playoff matchup.

Christian Kirk JAC • WR • #13 TAR 133 REC 84 REC YDs 1108 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,900/$7,500

Outlook: You had to expect Kirk to play well in Week 18 against the Titans given the matchup, and he delivered with six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He should once again be the go-to option for Lawrence in the passing game, and Kirk did well against the Chargers in Week 3 with six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #19 TAR 94 REC 56 REC YDs 632 REC TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,700/FanDuel: $6,900

Outlook: Samuel didn't do much in Week 18 against Arizona in his return from a three-game absence with a knee/ankle injury, but I'll take my chances with him this week. For starters, his price is worth it given his upside, and he should get the opportunity to make plays in the passing game and on the ground against Seattle. In his past four games against the Seahawks, he has three outings with at least five catches and 100 yards, with three total touchdowns over that span.

Josh Palmer LAC • WR • #5 TAR 107 REC 72 REC YDs 769 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,300/$6,500

Outlook: Palmer will likely be popular if Mike Williams (back) can't play, but Palmer should be worth it. He had seven games with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in six of them during the season. One of those was against the Chargers in Week 3 when Allen was out, and Palmer finished that game with six catches for 99 yards on nine targets.

Gabe Davis BUF • WR • #13 TAR 93 REC 48 REC YDs 836 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,800/FanDuel: $6,200

Outlook: Davis has been frustrating and disappointing all season, but he's the type of player who can win you a tournament. And his price is worth using this week against the Dolphins. He had 10 targets in Week 18 against New England but finished with only three catches for 39 yards. I'll have a lot of Davis shares this week with the hope he can go off in the postseason like he did last year.

K.J. Osborn MIN • WR • #17 TAR 90 REC 60 REC YDs 650 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,500/FanDuel: $6,100

Outlook: Osborn closed the season on a high note with either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four of his final five games, and he's passed Adam Thielen as the second-best receiver for the Vikings behind Jefferson. The one game where he failed to score or go over 100 receiving yards was the Giants in Week 16 when he had three catches for 17 yards on four targets. Still, he's a cheap option to stack with Cousins, and hopefully he stays hot in this matchup.

Zay Jones JAC • WR • #7 TAR 121 REC 82 REC YDs 823 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,300/$6,300

Outlook: Jones is struggling coming into this game with the Chargers with a combined eight catches for 59 yards and no touchdown on 15 targets in his past three outings. But he has the potential to go off on a weekly basis, and he beat up the Chargers in Week 3 with 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Given his price, he's worth using in a lot of lineups for this week.

Isaiah Hodgins NYG • WR • #18 TAR 48 REC 37 REC YDs 392 REC TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,100/FanDuel: $6,400

Outlook: Hodgins closed the season on a tear, and his price in this matchup should make him popular. He scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, including Week 16 at Minnesota when he had eight catches for 89 yards on 12 targets. I love stacking Hodgins with Daniel Jones, and the Vikings were No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers this season.

Tyler Boyd CIN • WR • #83 TAR 82 REC 58 REC YDs 762 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,000/FanDuel: $6,000

Outlook: My expectations for Burrow this week are minimal, but I'd be shocked if he didn't get at least one touchdown. That's why I'm still recommending to play all of the Bengals receivers despite the tough matchup. And Boyd gives you exposure to this offense at the best price. He had seven targets in Week 18 against Baltimore for five catches and 51 yards, and he should be able to replicate that type of stat line again.

Richie James NYG • WR • #80 TAR 70 REC 57 REC YDs 569 REC TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

DraftKings: $3,900/FanDuel: $6,100

Outlook: James is my favorite receiver to use this week, and I hope he stays hot in this matchup. He comes into this game having scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his past seven games, with four touchdowns over that span. He was great against Minnesota in Week 16 with eight catches for 90 yards on 11 targets, and he should be a preferred option again for Jones given Minnesota's defense. James will be popular at his price, but he should deliver another quality stat line.

Bad Buys

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 170 REC 119 REC YDs 1710 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $7,900/FanDuel: $8,500

Outlook: I hate fading Hill because he's a superstar who can win you a tournament, but this setup is less than ideal with Skylar Thompson starting for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). Hill's been at seven targets and four catches or less in three games in a row. He's been under 55 receiving yards in his past two games. And he was dreadful against the Jets in Week 18 with two catches for 23 yards on five targets as he fought through an ankle injury. His price makes him tough to trust with Thompson under center.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 127 REC 77 REC YDs 1124 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,900/FanDuel: $7,700

Outlook: Which Evans will show up this week? Will it be the one who went nuts against Carolina in Week 17 with 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets? Or will it be the one who didn't score a touchdown for 11 games in a row, including seven games over that span with 60 yards or less? I hope it's the former, but it's hard to expect that given Evans' overall body of work this year. That's why he's listed in this spot.

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 117 REC 75 REC YDs 1356 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,600/FanDuel: $7,300

Outlook: Like we said about Hill, fading Waddle is tough, but he's difficult to trust because of Thompson starting for Tagovailoa. In his past two games, Waddle had eight catches for 96 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. He's struggled all season when Tagovailoa has been out, and the Bills defense should make it tough on Thompson to connect with Waddle in this matchup.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 141 REC 90 REC YDs 1048 REC TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,200/FanDuel: $7,100

Outlook: Metcalf doesn't have a good history against the 49ers, and he's not worth trusting in this matchup at his price. In his past five games against San Francisco, Metcalf has combined for 23 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown. Lockett has more upside, and he's cheaper on DraftKings. I'd rather use Lockett on both sites given the outlook for both Seattle receivers.

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 114 REC 78 REC YDs 1015 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,800/FanDuel: $6,700

Outlook: Aiyuk is easy to fade now that Samuel is back. We saw that in Week 18 against Arizona when Aiyuk had four catches for 59 yards on five targets after he had 19 total targets in his previous two games. He also had two catches for 19 yards on four targets against Seattle in Week 15, and this is a tough matchup for him given the Seahawks secondary.

Adam Thielen MIN • WR • #19 TAR 107 REC 70 REC YDs 716 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,400/FanDuel: $6,300

Outlook: Thielen scored a touchdown in Week 18 at Chicago and has three touchdowns in his past five games. Despite that, he's averaging just 8.6 PPR points per game over that span. He's gone four games in a row with five targets or less, and he struggled against the Giants in Week 16 with one catch for 6 yards on five targets. It's hard to count on him being a difference maker this week.

Darius Slayton NYG • WR • #86 TAR 71 REC 46 REC YDs 724 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,200/FanDuel: $5,800

Outlook: While the matchup suggests Slayton is worth trusting since the Vikings are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers this season, Slayton has fallen behind James and Hodgins when it comes to production of late. He hasn't scored a touchdown in seven games in a row, and he's been held to 42 yards or less in three of his past four outings. Now, he did have four catches for 79 yards on six targets against Minnesota in Week 16, so he could replicate that stat line. But I'd prefer to trust Hodgins or James if you want shares of a Giants receiver since they have been better than Slayton over the second half of the season.

Michael Gallup DAL • WR • #13 TAR 74 REC 39 REC YDs 424 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $3,700/FanDuel: $5,600

Outlook: Gallup has disappeared down the stretch, and the Cowboys haven't gotten consistent production from him, Noah Brown or T.Y. Hilton as the secondary options behind Lamb. Gallup has one touchdown in his past five games, and he's been at 40 receiving yards or less in six games in a row. He's cheap, so that's appealing, but Gallup seems to have little upside if he doesn't find the end zone against Tampa Bay.

Tight Ends

Good Buys

George Kittle SF • TE • #85 TAR 86 REC 60 REC YDs 765 REC TD 11 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $6,100/FanDuel: $7,700

Outlook: Kittle had four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 15 at Seattle, and he comes into the playoffs having scored a touchdown in four games in a row, with seven touchdowns over that span. Kittle is thriving with Purdy, and the Seahawks allowed the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends in the regular season.

T.J. Hockenson MIN • TE • #87 TAR 129 REC 86 REC YDs 914 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,100/FanDuel: $7,000

Outlook: Hockenson went bonkers against the Giants in Week 16 with 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. He has at least eight targets in four of his past five games, and he has at least eight targets in six of nine outings since the Vikings traded for him from the Lions.

Dalton Schultz DAL • TE • #86 TAR 89 REC 57 REC YDs 577 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,300/FanDuel: $6,200

Outlook: Schultz had seven catches for 62 yards on nine targets in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and he has 19 targets in his past two games against Tennessee and Washington. The Buccaneers have allowed five tight ends to score a touchdown in their past seven games. Schultz has plenty of potential to go off this week.

Dawson Knox BUF • TE • #88 TAR 65 REC 48 REC YDs 517 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,000/FanDuel: $5,600

Outlook: Knox has scored a touchdown in four games in a row, including Week 15 against Miami when he had six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. For the season, the Dolphins are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so trusting Knox this weekend makes sense at his price.

Colby Parkinson SEA • TE • #84 TAR 34 REC 25 REC YDs 322 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $2,500/FanDuel: $4,700

Outlook: Parkinson has stepped up of late with 14 targets for 10 catches, 128 yards and a touchdown in his past three games, and he's averaging 9.0 PPR points over that span. He's a cheap alternative at tight end, even against the 49ers, who have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games.

Bad Buys

Mark Andrews BAL • TE • #89 TAR 113 REC 73 REC YDs 847 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $5,200/FanDuel: $6,800

Outlook: Without Lamar Jackson (knee), Andrews has been tough to trust. He had a big game against Pittsburgh in Week 17 with Tyler Huntler (nine catches for 100 yards on nine targets), but prior to that he combined for 12 catches for 146 yards and no touchdowns. In fact, he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. He had a huge game against the Bengals in Week 5 with eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but that was with Jackson.

Evan Engram JAC • TE • #17 TAR 98 REC 73 REC YDs 766 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $4,400/FanDuel: $5,700

Outlook: Engram has been quiet in his past two games against the Texans and Titans, combining for five catches for 43 yards and no touchdowns on six targets, although his playing time was scaled back against Houston to be fair. However, he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 14, and he struggled against the Chargers in Week 3 with one catch for 9 yards on three targets. This should be a tough matchup for Engram against Chargers safety Derwin James.

Gerald Everett LAC • TE • #7 TAR 87 REC 58 REC YDs 555 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $3,900/FanDuel: $5,600

Outlook: Everett closed the season on a high note with a pair of touchdowns in each game against the Rams in Week 17 and the Broncos in Week 18. But prior to that he went 10 games without a touchdown. And despite the two scores in the final two weeks, he combined for just six catches for 23 yards on eight targets. He could benefit with Mike Williams (back) hurt, but he also had only two catches for 25 yards on six targets against Jacksonville in Week 3.

Noah Fant SEA • TE • #87 TAR 63 REC 50 REC YDs 486 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $3,100/FanDuel: $5,100

Outlook: Fant is losing production to Parkinson, and in his past three games, Fant has combined for just eight catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's averaging only 7.0 PPR points over that span. Now, he did have a good game against San Francisco in Week 15 with five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on six targets, but I think the knee injury that has limited his practice time lately could be a reason for his low totals of late.

Hayden Hurst CIN • TE • #88 TAR 68 REC 52 REC YDs 414 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

DraftKings: $3,100/FanDuel: $5,100

Outlook: Hurst had a revenge game against Baltimore in Week 5 with six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, but that was the last time he scored a touchdown. He did miss three games with a calf injury before returning in Week 18 against the Ravens, and he finished that game with four catches for 14 yards on five targets. Baltimore hasn't allowed a tight end to score in the past four games, and only Greg Dulcich in Week 13 has more than 42 receiving yards against the Ravens since Week 7.

Lineup

DraftKings

QB: Daniel Jones (at MIN) $5,600

RB: Christian McCaffrey (vs. SEA) $8,900

RB: Leonard Fournette (vs. DAL) $5,300

WR: Justin Jefferson (vs. NYG) $8,400

WR: Chris Godwin (vs. DAL) $6,400

WR: Richie James (at MIN) $3,900

TE: T.J. Hockenson (vs. NYG) $5,100

FLEX: Isaiah Hodgins (at MIN) $4,100

DST: Dolphins (at BUF) $2,300

I'll stack the Giants here with Jones, James and Hodgins, and they should do well against the Vikings. I'll bring back Jefferson and Hockenson on the other side, and this should be a fun game in Minnesota.

McCaffrey is worth his price, and I like Fournette in PPR given his expected role in the passing game. And I'm very excited about Godwin in PPR given his track record coming into this week.

I didn't want to worry about a defense in this lineup, but hopefully the Dolphins can force Josh Allen into a turnover or two. And he was sacked six times in two games against Miami this year.

FanDuel

QB: Josh Allen (vs. MIA) $9,200

RB: Travis Etienne (vs. LAC) $7,100

RB: Jeff Wilson (at BUF) $6,000

WR: Stefon Diggs (vs. MIA) $8,600

WR: Joshua Palmer (at JAC) $6,500

WR: Zay Jones (vs. LAC) $6,300

TE: Dawson Knox (vs. MIA) $5,600

FLEX: Deebo Samuel (vs. SEA) $6,900

DST: Ravens (at CIN) $3,600