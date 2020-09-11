Watch Now: Week One Fantasy WR Starts ( 2:55 )

The Raiders are in a good spot in Week 1. They are road favorites at Carolina, and a lot of their Fantasy options are set up to succeed. There are several sleepers for the Raiders you can trust this week if needed, and you can also stack this team on DraftKings and FanDuel.

While Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller are must-start options in re-draft leagues, there are other players to target for Las Vegas in Week 1. We're talking about Derek Carr, Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow. All of the receivers won't be good, but all have the chance to have a productive outing.

Let's start with Carr, who certainly wasn't drafted as a starting Fantasy option, but he's a good streamer this week. The Panthers have a rebuilt defense, especially in the secondary, and we could see Carr pick up where last season ended when he scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his final four outings.

His top receivers, in order of their Fantasy value, are Ruggs, Edwards and Renfrow. For Ruggs, he could put on a show in his NFL debut. I'm hoping he leads the Las Vegas receivers in targets, and I wouldn't be surprised if there are a few splash plays

Edwards has been a star in training camp, according to reports, and this is a homecoming of sorts for the former South Carolina standout. He benefits the most with Tyrell Williams (shoulder) being out, and Carr should like throwing to Edwards, who is a big target at 6-foot-3.

And then there's Renfrow, who closed last season on a high note with 13 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets in his final two games. None of that is replicable on a consistent basis, but he clearly has the best rapport with Carr. And like Edwards, this is close to a homecoming game for the former Clemson product.

This might be one of the best offensive games for the Raiders. And while Jacobs and Waller are must-start Fantasy options, don't overlook the other skill players in this matchup with the Panthers.

Now, let's check in on the rest of the sleepers for Week 1, as well as some DFS lineup recommendations for FanDuel and DraftKings.

The FFT crew breaks key Week 1 lineup decisions on the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Week 1 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN LAC -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 14th OWNED 69% YTD Stats PAYDS 33 RUYDS 7 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.9 Taylor likely won't have Mike Williams (shoulder), but he should have enough weapons to be successful in this matchup with Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler. The last two times he started in Week 1 (2018 with Cleveland and 2017 with Buffalo) he scored at least 22 Fantasy points. He's an excellent streamer. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 19th OWNED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 4615 RUYDS 29 TD 23 INT 20 FPTS/G 17.5 Rivers usually starts off the season playing well, and he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three consecutive season openers. Hopefully that doesn't change with his new team, but facing the Jaguars defense should help. Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 15th OWNED 83% YTD Stats PAYDS 1384 RUYDS 31 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 12 The Panthers debut for Bridgewater could be fun against the Raiders, and I expect him to be chasing points this week. In five starts last season for the Saints, he had at least three games with 20 Fantasy points. He has plenty of talent around him, and he's a good streaming option in deeper leagues.

Running backs Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 13th OWNED 78% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We'll see how the Washington Football Team uses its backfield in Week 1, but Gibson should get quality playing time, especially if the team is chasing points. I like Gibson as a high-end flex, especially in PPR. There were five times last year where a running back had at least six catches against the Eagles, including Chris Thompson (seven catches for 68 yards on 10 targets) for the Washington Football Team in Week 1. Chris Thompson RB JAC Jacksonville • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 32nd OWNED 83% YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 42 REYDS 378 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 While James Robinson is getting all the hype, Thompson should lead the Jaguars running backs in snaps this week, with the team likely chasing points. Thompson is a good flex option in PPR against the Colts, who led all teams with receptions allowed to running backs in 2019. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 30th OWNED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 1011 REC 35 REYDS 196 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.3 I'm curious to see how the Broncos are going to use Melvin Gordon and Lindsay against the Titans, but all reports indicate it could be a 50-50 split. As such, I'll still use Lindsay as at least a flex option this week. And hopefully he gets some chances in the passing game ahead of Gordon. Last year, Lindsay had at least four catches in four of his first five games. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 39th OWNED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 818 REC 50 REYDS 509 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.6 I'm hopeful Miles Sanders (hamstring) is going to be 100 percent this week, but Scott should have a prominent role no matter what happens with Sanders. Scott closed last season with at least 13 PPR points in three of his final four games, including Week 15 at Washington. Scott is a solid flex option in Week 1.

Wide receivers Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 35th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 71 REYDS 584 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.4 Brown didn't fare well against the Browns in 2019 with five catches for 28 yards on seven targets in two games, but I'm hoping he can recreate some Week 1 magic from 2019 in this matchup. Last year in Week 1 against Miami, Brown went off for four catches, 147 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's a good boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 35th OWNED 39% REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 159 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Jackson is the healthiest of Philadelphia's main receivers, even with Jalen Reagor (shoulder) seemingly on track to play, and Jackson loves playing in Week 1. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in three of his past four season openers, including 35 PPR points against Washington in Week 1 last year. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR OWNED 19% YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 85 REYDS 656 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Miller went off in Week 13 last year at Detroit with nine catches for 140 yards on 13 targets, and hopefully he can replicate that performance this week. Allen Robinson has the chance for a huge game against this revamped Lions secondary, but don't forget about Miller, who should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PIT -6 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 43rd OWNED 11% YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 92 REYDS 680 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 All of the Steelers main weapons are in play this week against the Giants, including Johnson, who should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Roethlisberger should look for Johnson early and often Monday night -- and all season -- as the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh behind JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Tight ends Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PIT -6 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 16th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 52 REYDS 375 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 The middle of the defense against the Giants should be an area for Roethlisberger to exploit, and Ebron has looked good in training camp. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Ebron score this week. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 21st OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 72 REYDS 448 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.9 The Jaguars defense is going to be one we're targeting all season long in terms of favorable matchups. And Doyle should be in line for a prominent role with Trey Burton (calf) on injured reserve. We could be seeing a lot of Rivers to Doyle this week and all season. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TEN -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 17th OWNED 41% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 44 REYDS 439 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 Smith is a popular breakout candidate among Fantasy analysts this season, but now he has to prove his worth. This Broncos defense could be in trouble with Von Miller (ankle) out and Bradley Chubb (knee) at less than 100 percent. Smith scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his final four regular season games last year, and hopefully that momentum carries over to Week 1.

Week 4 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - Derek Carr ($5,900) at CAR

RB - Austin Ekeler ($7,000) at CIN

RB - Marlon Mack ($5,300) at JAC

WR - D.J. Chark ($6,300) vs. IND

WR - Calvin Ridley ($6,100) vs. SEA

WR - DeSean Jackson ($4,900) at WAS

TE - Darren Waller ($5,900) at CAR

FLEX - T.Y. Hilton ($5,800) at JAC

DST - Chargers ($2,800) at CIN

I'm stacking Carr and Waller as stated above, and the Panthers should have a hard time staying with Waller this week. Going cheap at quarterback gives me the option of playing one high-end running back, and I expect Ekeler to dominate the Bengals in his first game as the featured rusher for the Chargers.

Mack is my second running back, and I love his matchup against the Jaguars. We'll see how much he comes off the field for Jonathan Taylor, but Mack is worth the price in this spot.

My receivers all have big-play ability in Chark, Ridley and Jackson, as well as Hilton in the flex. You want that type of upside if you're trying to win, and these four guys could all have huge outings.

FanDuel

QB - Josh Allen ($7,900) vs. NYJ

RB - Christian McCaffrey ($10,000) vs. LV

RB - Dalvin Cook ($8,700) vs. GB

WR - Tyler Lockett ($6,800) at ATL

WR - Stefon Diggs ($6,800) vs. NYJ

WR - DeSean Jackson ($5,700) at WAS

TE - Jack Doyle ($5,300) at JAC

FLEX - Tarik Cohen ($5,200) at DET

DST - Colts ($3,700) at JAC

I'm going with a Bills stack with Allen and Diggs, and Allen is our Start of the Week for Week 1. I expect him and Diggs to have a big game against the Jets.

I spent big for the top two running backs this week in McCaffrey and Cook, and both should have amazing games. While expensive, they are worth it, and I didn't wreck my team by plugging them in my lineup.

My receivers behind Diggs are excellent with Lockett and Jackson, and both could have huge outings. Doyle, as stated above, should take advantage of his matchup with the Jaguars. And Cohen should benefit with David Montgomery (groin) hurt, making him a great flex play at his price.