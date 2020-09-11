Watch Now: Week One Fantasy WR Starts (2:55)

The Raiders are in a good spot in Week 1. They are road favorites at Carolina, and a lot of their Fantasy options are set up to succeed. There are several sleepers for the Raiders you can trust this week if needed, and you can also stack this team on DraftKings and FanDuel.

While Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller are must-start options in re-draft leagues, there are other players to target for Las Vegas in Week 1. We're talking about Derek Carr, Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow. All of the receivers won't be good, but all have the chance to have a productive outing.

Let's start with Carr, who certainly wasn't drafted as a starting Fantasy option, but he's a good streamer this week. The Panthers have a rebuilt defense, especially in the secondary, and we could see Carr pick up where last season ended when he scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his final four outings.

His top receivers, in order of their Fantasy value, are Ruggs, Edwards and Renfrow. For Ruggs, he could put on a show in his NFL debut. I'm hoping he leads the Las Vegas receivers in targets, and I wouldn't be surprised if there are a few splash plays 

Edwards has been a star in training camp, according to reports, and this is a homecoming of sorts for the former South Carolina standout. He benefits the most with Tyrell Williams (shoulder) being out, and Carr should like throwing to Edwards, who is a big target at 6-foot-3.

And then there's Renfrow, who closed last season on a high note with 13 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets in his final two games. None of that is replicable on a consistent basis, but he clearly has the best rapport with Carr. And like Edwards, this is close to a homecoming game for the former Clemson product.

This might be one of the best offensive games for the Raiders. And while Jacobs and Waller are must-start Fantasy options, don't overlook the other skill players in this matchup with the Panthers.

Now, let's check in on the rest of the sleepers for Week 1, as well as some DFS lineup recommendations for FanDuel and DraftKings.

The FFT crew breaks key Week 1 lineup decisions on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Quarterbacks
headshot-image
Tyrod Taylor QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN LAC -3.5 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
23rd
QB RNK
14th
OWNED
69%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
33
RUYDS
7
TD
1
INT
0
FPTS/G
0.9
Taylor likely won't have Mike Williams (shoulder), but he should have enough weapons to be successful in this matchup with Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler. The last two times he started in Week 1 (2018 with Cleveland and 2017 with Buffalo) he scored at least 22 Fantasy points. He's an excellent streamer.
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC IND -8 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
15th
QB RNK
19th
OWNED
59%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
4615
RUYDS
29
TD
23
INT
20
FPTS/G
17.5
Rivers usually starts off the season playing well, and he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three consecutive season openers. Hopefully that doesn't change with his new team, but facing the Jaguars defense should help.
headshot-image
Teddy Bridgewater QB
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
18th
QB RNK
15th
OWNED
83%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1384
RUYDS
31
TD
9
INT
2
FPTS/G
12
The Panthers debut for Bridgewater could be fun against the Raiders, and I expect him to be chasing points this week. In five starts last season for the Saints, he had at least three games with 20 Fantasy points. He has plenty of talent around him, and he's a good streaming option in deeper leagues.
Running backs
headshot-image
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
15th
RB RNK
13th
OWNED
78%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
0
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
We'll see how the Washington Football Team uses its backfield in Week 1, but Gibson should get quality playing time, especially if the team is chasing points. I like Gibson as a high-end flex, especially in PPR. There were five times last year where a running back had at least six catches against the Eagles, including Chris Thompson (seven catches for 68 yards on 10 targets) for the Washington Football Team in Week 1.
headshot-image
Chris Thompson RB
JAC Jacksonville • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
OPP VS RB
12th
RB RNK
32nd
OWNED
83%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
138
REC
42
REYDS
378
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
While James Robinson is getting all the hype, Thompson should lead the Jaguars running backs in snaps this week, with the team likely chasing points. Thompson is a good flex option in PPR against the Colts, who led all teams with receptions allowed to running backs in 2019.
headshot-image
Phillip Lindsay RB
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
28th
RB RNK
30th
OWNED
61%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1011
REC
35
REYDS
196
TD
7
FPTS/G
12.3
I'm curious to see how the Broncos are going to use Melvin Gordon and Lindsay against the Titans, but all reports indicate it could be a 50-50 split. As such, I'll still use Lindsay as at least a flex option this week. And hopefully he gets some chances in the passing game ahead of Gordon. Last year, Lindsay had at least four catches in four of his first five games.
headshot-image
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS PHI -5.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
21st
RB RNK
39th
OWNED
22%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
818
REC
50
REYDS
509
TD
6
FPTS/G
13.6
I'm hopeful Miles Sanders (hamstring) is going to be 100 percent this week, but Scott should have a prominent role no matter what happens with Sanders. Scott closed last season with at least 13 PPR points in three of his final four games, including Week 15 at Washington. Scott is a solid flex option in Week 1.
Wide receivers
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BAL -7.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
18th
WR RNK
35th
OWNED
91%
YTD Stats
REC
46
TAR
71
REYDS
584
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.4
Brown didn't fare well against the Browns in 2019 with five catches for 28 yards on seven targets in two games, but I'm hoping he can recreate some Week 1 magic from 2019 in this matchup. Last year in Week 1 against Miami, Brown went off for four catches, 147 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's a good boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
headshot-image
DeSean Jackson WR
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs.
OPP VS WR
12th
WR RNK
35th
OWNED
39%
REC
9
TAR
10
REYDS
159
TD
2
FPTS/G
12
Jackson is the healthiest of Philadelphia's main receivers, even with Jalen Reagor (shoulder) seemingly on track to play, and Jackson loves playing in Week 1. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in three of his past four season openers, including 35 PPR points against Washington in Week 1 last year.
headshot-image
Anthony Miller WR
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
20th
WR RNK
NR
OWNED
19%
YTD Stats
REC
52
TAR
85
REYDS
656
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.9
Miller went off in Week 13 last year at Detroit with nine catches for 140 yards on 13 targets, and hopefully he can replicate that performance this week. Allen Robinson has the chance for a huge game against this revamped Lions secondary, but don't forget about Miller, who should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG PIT -6 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
31st
WR RNK
43rd
OWNED
11%
YTD Stats
REC
59
TAR
92
REYDS
680
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.8
All of the Steelers main weapons are in play this week against the Giants, including Johnson, who should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Roethlisberger should look for Johnson early and often Monday night -- and all season -- as the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh behind JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Tight ends
headshot-image
Eric Ebron TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG PIT -6 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
30th
TE RNK
16th
OWNED
28%
YTD Stats
REC
31
TAR
52
REYDS
375
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.8
The middle of the defense against the Giants should be an area for Roethlisberger to exploit, and Ebron has looked good in training camp. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Ebron score this week.
headshot-image
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC IND -8 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
15th
TE RNK
21st
OWNED
6%
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
72
REYDS
448
TD
4
FPTS/G
6.9
The Jaguars defense is going to be one we're targeting all season long in terms of favorable matchups. And Doyle should be in line for a prominent role with Trey Burton (calf) on injured reserve. We could be seeing a lot of Rivers to Doyle this week and all season.
headshot-image
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN TEN -2.5 O/U 41
OPP VS TE
26th
TE RNK
17th
OWNED
41%
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
44
REYDS
439
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.4
Smith is a popular breakout candidate among Fantasy analysts this season, but now he has to prove his worth. This Broncos defense could be in trouble with Von Miller (ankle) out and Bradley Chubb (knee) at less than 100 percent. Smith scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his final four regular season games last year, and hopefully that momentum carries over to Week 1.
Week 4 Preview
DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - Derek Carr ($5,900) at CAR
RB - Austin Ekeler ($7,000) at CIN
RB - Marlon Mack ($5,300) at JAC
WR - D.J. Chark ($6,300) vs. IND
WR - Calvin Ridley ($6,100) vs. SEA
WR - DeSean Jackson ($4,900) at WAS
TE - Darren Waller ($5,900) at CAR
FLEX - T.Y. Hilton ($5,800) at JAC
DST - Chargers ($2,800) at CIN

I'm stacking Carr and Waller as stated above, and the Panthers should have a hard time staying with Waller this week. Going cheap at quarterback gives me the option of playing one high-end running back, and I expect Ekeler to dominate the Bengals in his first game as the featured rusher for the Chargers.

Mack is my second running back, and I love his matchup against the Jaguars. We'll see how much he comes off the field for Jonathan Taylor, but Mack is worth the price in this spot.

My receivers all have big-play ability in Chark, Ridley and Jackson, as well as Hilton in the flex. You want that type of upside if you're trying to win, and these four guys could all have huge outings. 

FanDuel

QB - Josh Allen ($7,900) vs. NYJ
RB - Christian McCaffrey ($10,000) vs. LV
RB - Dalvin Cook ($8,700) vs. GB
WR - Tyler Lockett ($6,800) at ATL
WR - Stefon Diggs ($6,800) vs. NYJ
WR - DeSean Jackson ($5,700) at WAS
TE - Jack Doyle ($5,300) at JAC
FLEX - Tarik Cohen ($5,200) at DET
DST - Colts ($3,700) at JAC

I'm going with a Bills stack with Allen and Diggs, and Allen is our Start of the Week for Week 1. I expect him and Diggs to have a big game against the Jets.

I spent big for the top two running backs this week in McCaffrey and Cook, and both should have amazing games. While expensive, they are worth it, and I didn't wreck my team by plugging them in my lineup.

My receivers behind Diggs are excellent with Lockett and Jackson, and both could have huge outings. Doyle, as stated above, should take advantage of his matchup with the Jaguars. And Cohen should benefit with David Montgomery (groin) hurt, making him a great flex play at his price.