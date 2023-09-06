Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 30th 2022 Stats REC 64 TAR 109 REYDS 829 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims have the chance to play well this week against the Raiders with Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) either out or limited. Sutton is coming off a strong training camp, and Mims has been impressive as a second-round rookie out of Oklahoma. Russell Wilson should lean on this duo, and the matchup isn't daunting, especially with pass rusher Chandler Jones (undisclosed) potentially out for Las Vegas. Sutton is a borderline top-24 receiver in all leagues, and I like Mims as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in his NFL debut.

Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN NO -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 48th 2022 Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 171 TD 3 FPTS/G 17 As long as Thomas is healthy then he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver or flex in all leagues. While Chris Olave is now the alpha receiver for the Saints, you can still expect Thomas to get plenty of targets in a plus matchup. He only appeared in three games last year, but in two of them he scored at least 18.5 PPR points. He has that type of upside, and Thomas could go off for a big game in his return to action in Week 1 at home.

Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET KC -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 39th 2022 Stats REC 22 TAR 33 REYDS 250 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 We're waiting to find out the status for Travis Kelce (knee), but if he's out against the Lions then Moore could have a big game. Even if Kelce plays then I would still start Moore as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He is going to get plenty of attention from Patrick Mahomes this season, starting this week, and Moore has the potential for plenty of production each week. I also wouldn't worry about Kadarius Toney (knee) this week if he plays because I expect his snaps to be limited in his return to action.

Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB MIN -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 32nd 2022 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Addison should have the chance for a big game in his NFL debut against the Buccaneers. My only concern is how much he'll play if the Vikings plan to stick with K.J. Osborn as the starter ahead of Addison in two-receiver sets. But if Addison gets enough targets -- Adam Thielen averaged 6.3 targets per game last year for Minnesota -- then he should showcase his skills. For this week, be conservative with Addison and only start him in three-receiver leagues or as a flex. But don't be surprised if his first game is a big one against the Bucs.