Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 404 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 Godwin has yet to score a touchdown this season, and he just had his worst game in his past six outings in Week 9 against the Rams with seven catches for 36 yards on 10 targets. But this will be his breakout game against Seattle this week in Germany. He has four games in a row with at least 10 targets and six catches, and that volume should help him against the Seahawks. They have faced 12 receivers who have caught at least four passes against them, and all of them have scored at least 11 PPR points. Eight receivers had at least five catches against Seattle and five of them scored at least 14 PPR points. With Tom Brady as the Start of the Week, look for him to again lean heavily on Godwin and Mike Evans in this matchup, and both should be excellent against the Seahawks.

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 60 REYDS 582 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Smith-Schuster is back as a standout Fantasy receiver again, and he should have another big outing against the Jaguars at home in Week 10. He has scored at least 18 PPR points in three games in a row with 25 targets for 22 catches, 325 yards and two touchdowns over that span. The Jaguars have allowed six receivers in the past four games to score at least 13 PPR points, and Smith-Schuster is the most likely Kansas City receiver to hit that mark this week. I also like Mecole Hardman as a sleeper in this matchup, and hopefully he can score at least 11 PPR points for the fifth game in a row in Week 10.

Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 50 REYDS 346 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are likely out again in Week 10, which means Palmer should continue to see a hefty amount of targets. The Chargers didn't have Allen and Williams in Week 9 at Atlanta, and Palmer had eight catches for 106 yards on 10 targets. He now has four games this season with at least eight targets, and he has scored at least 13 PPR points in all four outings. If Allen and Williams remain out again in Week 10 at San Francisco, Palmer's targets should remain high, which is exciting given his potential production.

Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 70 REYDS 574 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Kirk went through a rough stretch of games from Weeks 4-8 when he faced tough pass defenses in Philadelphia, Houston, Indianapolis, the Giants and Denver and scored 10 PPR points or less in four of those five games. He snapped out of his funk in Week 9 against Las Vegas with eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Kirk will likely see a heavy volume of targets with the Jaguars potentially chasing points on the road. He has top-10 upside in this matchup.