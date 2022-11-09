Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson have Week 10 off. Fantasy managers do not. Injuries to Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Romeo Doubs, Marquise Brown, DeVante Parker and others makes things more challenging.
It is our objective to help you find wide receivers you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning in 2022.
Wide Receivers
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Godwin has yet to score a touchdown this season, and he just had his worst game in his past six outings in Week 9 against the Rams with seven catches for 36 yards on 10 targets. But this will be his breakout game against Seattle this week in Germany. He has four games in a row with at least 10 targets and six catches, and that volume should help him against the Seahawks. They have faced 12 receivers who have caught at least four passes against them, and all of them have scored at least 11 PPR points. Eight receivers had at least five catches against Seattle and five of them scored at least 14 PPR points. With Tom Brady as the Start of the Week, look for him to again lean heavily on Godwin and Mike Evans in this matchup, and both should be excellent against the Seahawks.
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Smith-Schuster is back as a standout Fantasy receiver again, and he should have another big outing against the Jaguars at home in Week 10. He has scored at least 18 PPR points in three games in a row with 25 targets for 22 catches, 325 yards and two touchdowns over that span. The Jaguars have allowed six receivers in the past four games to score at least 13 PPR points, and Smith-Schuster is the most likely Kansas City receiver to hit that mark this week. I also like Mecole Hardman as a sleeper in this matchup, and hopefully he can score at least 11 PPR points for the fifth game in a row in Week 10.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are likely out again in Week 10, which means Palmer should continue to see a hefty amount of targets. The Chargers didn't have Allen and Williams in Week 9 at Atlanta, and Palmer had eight catches for 106 yards on 10 targets. He now has four games this season with at least eight targets, and he has scored at least 13 PPR points in all four outings. If Allen and Williams remain out again in Week 10 at San Francisco, Palmer's targets should remain high, which is exciting given his potential production.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kirk went through a rough stretch of games from Weeks 4-8 when he faced tough pass defenses in Philadelphia, Houston, Indianapolis, the Giants and Denver and scored 10 PPR points or less in four of those five games. He snapped out of his funk in Week 9 against Las Vegas with eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should have another quality outing this week against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Kirk will likely see a heavy volume of targets with the Jaguars potentially chasing points on the road. He has top-10 upside in this matchup.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
After a slow start, Jeudy is finally starting to play like a standout Fantasy receiver, and hopefully Denver's bye in Week 9 didn't slow him down. In his past two games prior to the bye, Jeudy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and Jaguars with a combined 18 targets for 13 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown over that span. He should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Titans, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 11 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Tennessee this season, and hopefully Jeudy and Courtland Sutton add to that total. Both are worth starting in all leagues this week, with Jeudy's value slightly higher given his recent level of production.
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore led the Cardinals in targets in Week 9 against Seattle with 10 and finished with eight catches for 69 yards. He now has consecutive games with at least eight targets, seven catches, 69 yards and 14 PPR points. He's doing a great job as the running mate for DeAndre Hopkins and should be started in all three-receiver leagues in Week 10 at the Rams. Moore missed the first game against the Rams in Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but Greg Dortch had nine catches for 80 yards on 10 targets in his place. Hopefully, Moore can do something similar in the rematch.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
As Justin Fields continues to improve, so does Mooney, who is worth using as a starter in all three-receiver leagues for Week 10 against Detroit. Mooney just scored his first touchdown in Week 9 against Miami, and he finished with seven catches for 43 yards on eight targets for 17 PPR points. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past six games, and Fields is starting to improve as a passer. He has great matchups this week against the Lions, who have allowed 11 receivers to score at least 15 PPR points this year. In two games against Detroit in 2021, Mooney had 10 catches for 148 yards on 15 targets, scoring at least 17 PPR points in each meeting.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Pickens had no catches in Week 8 at Philadelphia, but now Chase Claypool is gone following his trade from Pittsburgh to Chicago, which should open up targets. Since Week 4, Pickens has three games in five outings with at least 14 PPR points, and hopefully that production comes back after the bye. The Saints could again be without Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) for the fifth game in a row, and 11 receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against New Orleans this year. I like Pickens and Diontae Johnson as high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues in Week 10.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Peoples-Jones has the chance to be a viable No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week at Miami in the majority of leagues. The Dolphins have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year, and Peoples-Jones has a nice streak of three games in a row with at least 11 PPR points heading into Week 10. He's also done that in four of his past five outings, and he has at least 71 receiving yards in four of his past five games. Hopefully this is the week he'll find the end zone for the first time this year, and he should continue to work well in tandem with Amari Cooper, who is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton is the most reliable receiver for Daniel Jones right now, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He only has one touchdown on the season, and the Giants are likely going to be running the ball a lot against the Texans. But Slayton can be a low-end No. 3 receiver in this home game against Houston. The Texans have allowed five receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, and Slayton has the best chance to reach that total compared to Wan'Dale Robinson or potentially Kenny Golladay this week.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Thielen had a disappointing game in Week 9 at Washington with three catches for 67 yards on seven targets. He's only scored one touchdown in his past five games and has just two touchdowns on the season. Now, with the addition of T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings have an improved receiving corps, which should limit Thielen's upside. He's still worth starting in three-receiver leagues this week against the Bills, but he's not a must-start option in two-receiver formats.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Pittman will hopefully start to get going with quarterback Sam Ehlinger, but it's been a struggle so far with 10 catches for 75 yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets in the past two games against Washington and New England. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and we don't know how the coaching staff under Jeff Saturday will feature Pittman. Maybe things will look great for Pittman in a productive matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Or, Pittman could have another poor outing, and the uncertainty makes him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Samuel scored a touchdown in Week 9 against Minnesota, but it was his first score since Week 2. He finished the game with three catches for 65 yards on four targets, and he's been at five targets or less for three of his past four games. His rushing production has also been inconsistent of late, and he only had one carry for 16 yards against the Vikings. While he did have seven catches for 48 yards on 10 targets against the Eagles in Week 3, along with three carries for 13 yards, I don't love this matchup for him or Terry McLaurin. I'll start McLaurin as a low-end No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues, but Samuel is a desperation No. 3 option in PPR. The Eagles have allowed just one touchdown to a receiver since Week 5.
LAR L.A. Rams • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Just when it seemed like Robinson was making progress with consecutive games of at least 10 PPR points prior to Week 9, he struggled again with three catches for 24 yards on five targets against the Buccaneers. He's still stuck on two touchdowns for the season, and he didn't play well against the Cardinals in their first meeting in Week 3 with two catches for 23 yards on five targets. We'll also have to monitor this concussion situation for Matthew Stafford, and if he's out then Robinson isn't worth using in three-receiver leagues.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Even if Josh Allen (elbow) plays in Week 10 against the Vikings, he's likely going to be limited. And if Allen is out, I want no part of Davis with Case Keenum under center. Davis has struggled lately with a combined 10 PPR points against the Packers and Jets. He's combined for four catches for 68 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets over that span, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. Continue to monitor what happens with Allen, but Davis will only be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues if Allen starts. And if Allen is out, Davis is a desperation play at receiver given the uncertainty of his rapport and production with Keenum.