The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Los Angeles Rams
Thu, Dec 8 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR +6.5, O/U 42
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.2John Wolford2.0
Josh Jacobs9.5Cam Akers6.7
Ameer Abdullah2.7Van Jefferson4.0
Davante Adams9.9Tutu Atwell4.4
Mack Hollins6.1Brandon Powell4.2
Foster Moreau5.7Tyler Higbee4.1
Raiders DST 6.7Rams DST 3.4
Minnesota Vikings
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -2, O/U 52.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.5Jared Goff7.4
Dalvin Cook8.2D'Andre Swift7.9
Alexander Mattison3.2Jamaal Williams6.9
Justin Jefferson9.8Amon-Ra St. Brown9.5
Adam Thielen6.0D.J. Chark6.3
K.J. Osborn2.8Jameson Williams4.6
T.J. Hockenson7.2Lions DST 6.5
Vikings DST 5.1

New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -9.5, O/U 43.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Mike White6.3Josh Allen8.8
Zonovan Knight6.8James Cook6.0
Michael Carter5.3Devin Singletary6.3
Garrett Wilson8.6Stefon Diggs9.6
Corey Davis5.1Gabe Davis6.8
Elijah Moore3.6Isaiah McKenzie5.3
Tyler Conklin4.4Dawson Knox4.6
Jets DST 6.9Bills DST 7.1
Cleveland Browns
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -6, O/U 47
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Deshaun Watson6.5Joe Burrow9.2
Nick Chubb9.0Joe Mixon8.4
Kareem Hunt5.0Samaje Perine5.5
Amari Cooper7.2Ja'Marr Chase9.2
Donovan Peoples-Jones5.5Tee Higgins8.0
Harrison Bryant3.4Tyler Boyd5.9
Browns DST 4.7Bengals DST 5.3
Houston Texans
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -16.5, O/U 45.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills2.9Dak Prescott7.1
Dameon Pierce6.2Tony Pollard8.3
Dare Ogunbowale2.6Ezekiel Elliott8.1
Nico Collins6.2CeeDee Lamb9.4
Chris Moore4.1Michael Gallup5.0
Phillip Dorsett2.6Dalton Schultz7.4
Brevin Jordan2.5Cowboys DST 10.0
Texans DST 1.0

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -4, O/U 41
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.9Ryan Tannehill6.2
Travis Etienne7.2Derrick Henry8.8
Christian Kirk8.9Dontrell Hilliard3.1
Zay Jones5.2Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.5
Marvin Jones3.0Robert Woods2.3
Evan Engram6.0Chigoziem Okonkwo4.8
Jaguars DST 4.1Austin Hooper4.3


Titans DST 6.1
Philadelphia Eagles
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +7, O/U 45
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.5Daniel Jones5.0
Miles Sanders7.8Saquon Barkley8.5
Kenneth Gainwell4.5Darius Slayton6.4
A.J. Brown9.3Richie James4.3
DeVonta Smith7.5Daniel Bellinger2.3
Quez Watkins5.4Giants DST 4.5
Eagles DST 7.6

Baltimore Ravens
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -2.5, O/U 37
RavensRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Huntley5.9Kenny Pickett4.7
Gus Edwards5.7Najee Harris6.4
Kenyan Drake4.7Jaylen Warren2.5
Demarcus Robinson4.8Diontae Johnson5.6
Devin Duvernay3.8George Pickens5.7
Mark Andrews7.9Pat Freiermuth7.0
Ravens DST 5.9Steelers DST 7.5
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 11 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN +9.5, O/U 44
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.1Russell Wilson4.3
Isiah Pacheco7.0Latavius Murray5.6
Jerick McKinnon4.8Jerry Jeudy7.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster6.5Kendall Hinton3.5
Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.8Greg Dulcich6.8
Skyy Moore2.5Broncos DST 4.3
Travis Kelce9.3

Chiefs DST 8.2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 11 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -3.5, O/U 37.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Tom Brady6.8Brock Purdy6.4
Rachaad White6.6Christian McCaffrey9.4
Leonard Fournette6.1Jordan Mason4.9
Chris Godwin8.5Deebo Samuel7.6
Mike Evans7.4Brandon Aiyuk7.7
Julio Jones4.9George Kittle7.5
Cade Otton4.749ers DST 7.3
Buccaneers DST 5.5

Carolina Panthers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Dec 11 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -3.5, O/U 44
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold5.3Geno Smith8.7
D'Onta Foreman8.0Tony Jones5.9
Chuba Hubbard4.0Tyler Lockett9.1
D.J. Moore7.3DK Metcalf8.7
Terrace Marshall Jr.3.7Marquise Goodwin3.4
Panthers DST 4.9Noah Fant4.2


Seahawks DST 7.7
Miami Dolphins
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Dec 11 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC +3, O/U 51.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.9Justin Herbert7.3
Jeff Wilson7.1Austin Ekeler9.1
Raheem Mostert6.5Keenan Allen8.8
Tyreek Hill9.7Josh Palmer6.9
Jaylen Waddle8.2DeAndre Carter2.2
Trent Sherfield3.9Gerald Everett6.5
Mike Gesicki2.4Chargers DST 1.7
Dolphins DST 5.7

New England Patriots
@
Arizona Cardinals
Mon, Dec 12 at 8:15 pm ET •
ARI +1.5, O/U 44.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones6.6Kyler Murray7.8
Rhamondre Stevenson8.7James Conner7.4
DeVante Parker4.7DeAndre Hopkins9.0
Tyquan Thornton3.1Marquise Brown6.7
Hunter Henry5.8Cardinals DST 6.3
Patriots DST 7.4