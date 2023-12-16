From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 15 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Geno Smith; running backs Aaron Jones, Breece Hall and Isiah Pacheco; receivers Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, D.J. Moore and Nico Collins; tight ends Darren Waller and Dalton Kincaid; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Vikings

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) - Out

WR Justin Jefferson (chest) - Questionable

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion) - Out

OT Brian O'Neill (ankle) - Out

Bengals

WR Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) - Cleared

WR Tyler Boyd (foot, ankle) - Cleared

LB Joe Bachie (oblique) - Questionable

Fantasy managers might feel uncomfortable with starting Jefferson after being burned by his early exit last week. But Jefferson's trip to the hospital was precautionary and he should play at his normal capacity. Jefferson is questionable and is a must-start this week if active. With Alexander Mattison out, Chandler is a top-24 back with RB1 upside.

DFS impact

It's possible that given his pricing and the outcome of last week's game, Jefferson could be a strong contrarian play. Cincinnati's defense has struggled to stop the pass all season. Chandler is solid play at $5,300.

Notable injuries

Steelers

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) - Out

RB Najee Harris (knee) - Cleared

WR Diontae Johnson (knee) - Cleared

G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) - Questionable

DT Cameron Heyward (groin) - Cleared

LB T.J. Watt (concussion) - Cleared

LB Alex Highsmith (concussion) - Cleared

LB Elandon Roberts (groin) - Cleared

Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) - Out

OT Braden Smith (knee) - Out

DT DeForest Buckner (back) - Cleared

CB Julius Brents (quad) - Cleared

The Steelers are without Kenny Pickett again in Week 15 and Mitchell Trubisky will get another start. Trubisky at quarterback has been good news for Diontae Johnson. However, George Pickens has been volatile and is a risky start.

The Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor again for Week 15 and Zack Moss continues as the lead back in his absence. Moss has yet to find the success he had earlier in the season and is a mid to low-end RB2.

DFS impact

Moss has seen a significant jump in salary despite underperforming. He's a potential contrarian play with DFS players growing weary of his poor performances.

Notable injuries



Broncos

RB Samaje Perine (knee) - Cleared

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring, foot) - Out

LB Nik Bonitto (knee) - Out

DB P.J. Locke (neck) - Questionable

Lions

QB Hendon Hooker (knee) - Out

WR Josh Reynolds (back) - Questionable

OT Taylor Decker (back) - Questionable

C Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe) - Questionable

DL Benito Jones (neck) - Questionable

The Lions are dealing with injuries across the offensive line but David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are still top-20 options at running back.

DFS impact

There is no DFS injury impact in this matchup.

Notable injuries



Falcons

OT Jake Matthews (knee) - Questionable

OT Kaleb McGary (knee, illness) - Out

G Chris Lindstrom (ankle) - Questionable

C Drew Dalman (ankle) - Questionable

DE Kentavious Street (pectoral) - Out

DE LaCale London (knee) - Questionable

DT David Onyemata (ankle) - Out

LB Nate Landman (knee) - Questionable

Panthers

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) - Out

TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - Cleared

TE Ian Thomas (ankle) - Questionable

OT Taylor Moton (knee) - Cleared

G Justin McCray (calf) - Out

LB Brian Burns (ankle) - Questionable

LB Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) - Questionable

LB Marquis Haynes (back) - Cleared

S Xavier Woods (illness) - Questionable

S Jammie Robinson (finger) - Questionable

S Sam Franklin (illness) - Questionable

The Falcons' injuries are focused across the offensive and defensive lines. Although injuries to the offensive line would affect Bijan Robinson, the Panthers are an excellent matchup for opposing running backs and Fantasy managers should start Robinson with confidence.

The Panthers placed Hayden Hurst on IR and Tommy Tremble is the remaining TE1. However, Tremble is not a usable asset in any league format.

DFS impact

Despite offensive line injuries, Robinson is still in play for DFS.

Notable injuries

Bears

WR D.J. Moore (ankle) - Questionable

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) - Out

DE Yannick Ngakoue (knee) - IR

LB Noah Sewell (knee) - Out

S Jaquan Brisker (groin) - Questionable



Browns

RB Jerome Ford (wrist) - Cleared

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) - Cleared

RB Pierre Strong (illness) - Cleared

TE David Njoku (knee) - Cleared

OT Dawand Jones (knee - IR

G Joel Bitonio (knee) - Cleared

C Ethan Pocic (stinger) - Out

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral) - Out

DT Jordan Elliott (concussion) - Questionable

LB Anthony Walker (knee) - Questionable

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) - Questionable

S Juan Thornhill (calf) - Out

D.J. Moore is listed as questionable. However, he did log a full practice on Friday. Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend but he seems likely to play. If Moore is active, he is a must-start even with any potential limitations.

Cleveland's running back room is cleared but the defensive injuries are significant to note. Cleveland has been one of the toughest defensive matchups at all positions in 2023. Justin Fields and Moore are coming off strong performances and have upside, despite the difficult matchup, if Ward is out alongside Thornhill.

DFS impact

Fields and Moore, if active, could be fantastic contrarian pieces if DFS players are concerned about the matchup.

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (knee) - Questionable

DE William Gholston (knee, ankle) - Out

DT Vita Vea (toe) - Doubtful

LB Devin White (foot) - Questionable

CB Carlton Davis (groin) - Out

CB Jamel Dean (ankle, foot) - Questionable

S Ryan Neal (back) - Doubtful

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (knee) - Questionable

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb) - Questionable

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Doubtful

WR Jayden Reed (ankle) - Cleared

WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) - Questionable

G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder) - Cleared

LB Quay Walker (shoulder) - Questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) - Questionable

CB Keisean Nixon (quad) - Cleared

CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) - Questionable

S Darnell Savage (shoulder) - Questionable

Chris Godwin is dealing with a knee injury and will likely be a game-time decision. Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Godwin is unable to play, Trey Palmer would likely see an increase in targets.

Both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are questionable for Week 15. The Bucs are typically a difficult matchup against the run. If Jones is unable to suit up and Dillon is active, Dillon would be a low-end RB2 based off volume. If both are active, Dillon would still likely have the largest workload as the Packers tend to limit snaps for players returning from injuries. Christian Watson is listed as doubtful and Fantasy managers should plan for his absence. Given the very past friendly matchup, any active Packer receiver is worthy of a start. Jayden Reed is cleared and would likely continue to be the top option.

DFS impact

Jordan Love and the active Packers receiving corps remain very price friendly options. With Watson out, Reed is likely the lowest-priced WR1 in one of the most ideal matchups. He's a strong play this week. Tucker Kraft remains a low salary option with decent target share with Watson likely out and Wicks questionable.

Notable injuries



Texans

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) - Doubtful

WR Nico Collins (calf) - Questionable

WR Noah Brown (knee) - Questionable

TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) - Cleared

OT George Fant (hip) - Questionable



G Shaq Mason (calf) - Questionable

DE Will Anderson (ankle) - Out

DT Maliek Collins (chest) - Cleared

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) - Out

LB Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring) - Questionable

CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) - Out

K Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad) - Cleared

Titans

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (illness) - Questionable

WR Kyle Philips (hamstring) - Out

TE Chig Okonkwo (ribs) - Cleared

TE Josh Whyle (knee) - Out

DL Jeffery Simmons (knee) - Out

DL Teair Tart (personal) - Out

DL Denico Autry (knee, illness) - Questionable

LB Jack Gibbens (back) - Questionable

S K'Von Wallace (quad) - Questionable

Nico Collins is questionable but failed to practice this week and C.J. Stroud is unlikely to clear concussion protocol. Davis Mills will get the start and could be without the Texans' two strongest weapons. Noah Brown, if healthy, should operate as the WR1. Dalton Schultz is cleared and could be the biggest beneficiary. He's a strong streaming option this week. The Texans could opt to increase volume on the ground, which would benefit Devin Singletary. However, this is an extremely difficult matchup against the run. All Texans are risky starts in Week 15.

The Titans' defensive injuries could open up space for the Texans' running backs but they're still risky plays.

DFS impact

Although injuries open up potential value plays, it's best to avoid dipping too low in the depth chart with this matchup. Singletary is in play at $5,400 but only as a tournament option.

Notable injuries

Giants

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - Questionable

OT Evan Neal (ankle) - Doubtful

G Justin Pugh (calf) - Questionable

DT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) - Questionable

DT A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring, finger) - Cleared

Saints

QB Taysom Hill (foot, hand) - Cleared

RB Jamaal Williams (groin) - Questionable

RB Kendre Miller (ankle) - Out

WR Chris Olave (ankle) - Questionable

WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh) - Cleared

OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) - Questionable

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle) - Cleared

DE Payton Turner (toe) - Out

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad) - Out

Darren Waller's potential return should be monitored throughout the weekend. If Waller is active, it's difficult to trust him unless we get details around his potential workload.

Chris Olave is listed as questionable and is a likely game-time decision. Rashid Shaheed is cleared to play after a multi-week absence. This is significant because if Chris Olave is out, Rashid Shaheed would operate as the WR1. The Giants are a neutral matchup against the pass in Shaheed is an interesting flex option if Olave is out. It's also possible Alvin Kamara could see an increase in targets if Olave is out. Taysom Hill was cleared to play as well. Hill is volatile but does offer top-five upside at tight end.

DFS impact

If Olave is out, Shaheed would be a strong value play at just $4,300. Kamara is a contrarian option as well with the potential uptick in targets but at $8,600 he's a very high-priced risk.

Notable injuries

Jets

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) - Out

RB Breece Hall (ankle) - Cleared

RB Nick Bawden (knee) - Questionable

WR Jason Brownlee (ankle) - Out

OT Carter Warren (hip) - Doubtful

G Max Mitchell (neck) - Questionable

C Joe Tippman (shoulder) - Questionable

DE John Franklin-Myers (ankle) - Questionable

DE Will McDonald (knee) - Questionable

Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (knee) - Cleared

RB De'Von Achane (toe) - Questionable

RB Chris Brooks (knee) - Questionable

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) - Questionable

OT Terron Armstead (knee, ankle) - Questionable

OT Austin Jackson (oblique) - Questionable

G Robert Hunt (hamstring) - Out

C Liam Eichenberg (calf) - Questionable

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (ankle) - Questionable

CB Xavien Howard (hip) - Questionable

S Jevon Holland (knees) - Questionable

S DeShon Elliott (concussion) - Out

The Jets are dealing with significant injuries on an offensive line that has struggled all season long. Breece Hall is cleared to play and a top-20 back this week.

Fantasy managers will have to monitor status for multiple Dolphins throughout the weekend. Despite the difficult matchup, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had strong performances several weeks ago against the Jets. Hill is a must-start if active. Waddle is a potential top-10 receiver if Hill out and still a low-end WR2 if Hill is active. Raheem Mostert is cleared to play this week. Mostert had a strong outing against the Jets in their previous matchup and is an RB1 this week. De'Von was out in the previous matchup and if Achane is active, Mostert's workload would be slightly less this time around. Regardless, Mostert is a strong play this week. Achane is a flex option if active.

DFS impact

Mostert is pricy but if Achane is out, he's a strong, potentially low-rostered play in DFS. Waddle is risky if Hill is inactive because he'd see Sauce Gardner. But Waddle would have primary target share and is still in play as a contrarian option.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) - Out

WR Justin Watson (NIR) - Doubtful

OT Donovan Smith (neck) - Out

LB Nick Bolton (wrist, abdomen) - Cleared

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) - Out

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) - Questionable

WR DeVante Parker (knee) - Questionable

WR Tyquan Thornton (undisclosed) - Questionable

WR Demario Douglas (concussion) - Cleared

WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) - Cleared

OT Trent Brown (ankle, hand, illness) - Questionable

DL Christian Barmore (shoulder) - Questionable

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) - Questionable

LB Matt Judon (biceps) - TBD

Isiah Pacheco had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder and is out for Week 15. In his Week 14 absence, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Jerick McKinnon split the workload. CEH had the most carries with some receiving work. McKinnon had less carries and similar receiving work. McKinnon got the touchdown, giving him the higher Fantasy production. Neither is a lock for guaranteed opportunities and both are low-end flex options.

Rhamondre Stevenson is out again this week. The Chiefs have been a difficult matchup in general this season but Ezekiel Elliott once again has top-10 upside based off pure volume. Elliott is the lead back with the bulk of carries, goal line work and receiving upside. He's a strong start in all formats. The Patriots had a strong performance last week but it's best to pivot from the receivers to higher-upside options.

DFS impact

The most appealing injury pivot in this matchup is still Ezekiel Elliott. Despite his strong Week 14 performance, Elliott is just $5,800 on DraftKings.

Notable injuries

49ers

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Out

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) - IR

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) - Out

G Spencer Burford (knee) - Questionable

G Aaron Banks (hip) - Questionable

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee) - Out

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring) - Out

LB Dre Greenlaw (hip, ankle) - Questionable

LB Oren Burks (knee) - Out

CB Charvarius Ward (groin) - Questionable

Cardinals

RB Emari Demercado (neck) - Cleared

WR Marquise Brown (heel) - Questionable

WR Michael Wilson (neck) - Questionable

TE Geoff Swaim (back) - Questionable

G Elijah Wilkinson (neck) - Questionable

LB Krys Barnes (ribs) - Questionable

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) - Cleared

CB Bobby Price (quad) - Out

CB Starling Thomas (ankle) - Cleared

S Jalen Thompson (toe) - Cleared)

The 49ers' defensive injuries are very intriguing in this matchup. The 49ers are a difficult matchup and the instinct is to pivot away from Cardinals players but Kyler Murray could have high volume with the 49ers' injuries and the Cardinals likely chasing points. It's difficult to pinpoint a standout option from the receiving corps with both Michael Wilson and Marquise Brown questionable. If Brown is active, he's a low-end WR2 at best. If Wilson is active, he's a viable start in deep league formats as Wilson had two touchdowns in the previous matchup.

DFS impact

With Michael Wilson and Marquise Brown questionable, Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore are potential value plays if both receivers are inactive. But Trey McBride stands to see the most aggressive target. McBride isn't cheap but at $5,200 he's a viable option.

Notable injuries

Commanders

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) - Out

C Tyler Larsen (knee) - Cleared

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) - Out

Rams

WR Tutu Atwell (concussion) - Questionable

WR Ben Skowronek (ankle) - Cleared

TE Tyler Higbee (neck) - Cleared

OT Rob Havenstein (groin) - Questionable

Brian Robinson is out for Week 15, creating a very interesting scenario for the backfield in Washington. Antonio Gibson should receive the edge in workload. However, the Commanders will likely continue to operate a committee and we'll see involvement from Chris Rodriguez. Rodriguez profiles similarly to Brian Robinson and should receive short yardage work and potentially goal line work, but he lacks receiving upside. The Commanders will likely be playing from behind and upside will favor Gibson.

Tyler Higbee is cleared in a great matchup. Higbee is a streaming option given the matchup.

DFS impact

Gibson's upside has been limited all season and he's a risky play but at $5,200 and with the Commanders likely chasing points, he's a potential value play.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) - Cleared

WR Brandin Cooks (illness) - Questionable

WR Jalen Tolbert (illness) - Questionable

DT Jonathan Hankins (knee, ankle) - Out

CB Stephon GIlmore (illness) - Questionable

S Malik Hooker (ankle) - Questionable

Bills

WR Justin Shorter (hamstring) - Questionable

TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb, shoulder) - Cleared

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib) - Out

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) - Questionable

CB Taron Johnson (ankle) - Cleared

S Micah Hyde (stinger) - Out

Multiple Cowboys are dealing with an illness and should be monitored throughout the weekend. Both Bills tight ends are good to go, so they should continue to share the workload at the position.

DFS impact

If Cooks is unable to play, Michael Gallup is a potential value play at just $3,300. It's risky because multiple deep options in the Cowboys receiving corps are capable of having a decent performance. But this matchup should feature volume from both teams.

Notable injuries

Ravens

LB Roquan Smith (back) - Cleared

LB Malik Hamm (ankle) - Questionable

S Kyle Hamilton (knee) - Questionable

Jaguars

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs) - Cleared

RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee) - Cleared

WR Zay Jones (knee) - Cleared

WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) - Questionable

TE Brenton Strange (foot) - Questionable

OT Walker Little (hamstring) - Questionable

OT Ezra Cleveland (knee) - Questionable

CB Tyson Campbell (quad) - Out



CB Tre Herndon (concussion) - Questionable

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) - Questionable

S Andre Cisco (groin) - Out

The Jags have multiple injuries throughout a secondary that has struggled throughout the season. Lamar Jackson should have another strong performance and Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr and Isaiah Likely are all start-worthy option.

DFS impact

With the Jags injuries, have a strong focus on Jackson and Ravens pass catchers in showdown lineups.

Notable injuries

Eagles

G Cam Jurgens (pectoral) - TBD

LB Zach Cunningham (knee) - TBD

CB Darius Slay (knee) - TBD

S Reed Blankenship (concussion) - TBD

Seahawks

QB Geno Smith (groin) - TBD

WR D'Wayne Eskridge (ribs) - TBD

G Anthony Bradford (knee) - TBD

DE Jarran Reed (wrist) - TBD



DE Leonard Williams (ankle) - TBD

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle) - TBD

LB Nick Bellore (knee) - TBD

CB Devon Witherspoon (hip) - TBD

CB Tre Brown (heel) - TBD

S Jamal Adams (knee) - TBD

Geno Smith's status remains uncertain for Week 15. Starting a quarterback playing through a groin injury is risky but the Seahawks are facing the ideal matchup for opposing quarterbacks and receivers. If Smith is active, he is a good streaming option with other possibilities in unfavorable matchups.

DFS impact

The Seahawks are also dealing with injuries across their defense that should be monitored for potential upside plays in DFS for Philadelphia.