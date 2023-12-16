From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 15 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Geno Smith; running backs Aaron Jones, Breece Hall and Isiah Pacheco; receivers Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, D.J. Moore and Nico Collins; tight ends Darren Waller and Dalton Kincaid; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
You can also see how this week's injuries affect Heath Cummings' projections. All you have to do is head over to Heath's weekly projections article at SportsLine, which covers multiple formats at every position.
Notable injuries
Vikings
- RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) - Out
- WR Justin Jefferson (chest) - Questionable
- WR Jalen Nailor (concussion) - Out
- OT Brian O'Neill (ankle) - Out
Bengals
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Tyler Boyd (foot, ankle) - Cleared
- LB Joe Bachie (oblique) - Questionable
Fantasy managers might feel uncomfortable with starting Jefferson after being burned by his early exit last week. But Jefferson's trip to the hospital was precautionary and he should play at his normal capacity. Jefferson is questionable and is a must-start this week if active. With Alexander Mattison out, Chandler is a top-24 back with RB1 upside.
DFS impact
It's possible that given his pricing and the outcome of last week's game, Jefferson could be a strong contrarian play. Cincinnati's defense has struggled to stop the pass all season. Chandler is solid play at $5,300.
Notable injuries
Steelers
- QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) - Out
- RB Najee Harris (knee) - Cleared
- WR Diontae Johnson (knee) - Cleared
- G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) - Questionable
- DT Cameron Heyward (groin) - Cleared
- LB T.J. Watt (concussion) - Cleared
- LB Alex Highsmith (concussion) - Cleared
- LB Elandon Roberts (groin) - Cleared
Colts
- RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) - Out
- OT Braden Smith (knee) - Out
- DT DeForest Buckner (back) - Cleared
- CB Julius Brents (quad) - Cleared
The Steelers are without Kenny Pickett again in Week 15 and Mitchell Trubisky will get another start. Trubisky at quarterback has been good news for Diontae Johnson. However, George Pickens has been volatile and is a risky start.
The Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor again for Week 15 and Zack Moss continues as the lead back in his absence. Moss has yet to find the success he had earlier in the season and is a mid to low-end RB2.
DFS impact
Moss has seen a significant jump in salary despite underperforming. He's a potential contrarian play with DFS players growing weary of his poor performances.
Notable injuries
Broncos
- RB Samaje Perine (knee) - Cleared
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring, foot) - Out
- LB Nik Bonitto (knee) - Out
- DB P.J. Locke (neck) - Questionable
Lions
- QB Hendon Hooker (knee) - Out
- WR Josh Reynolds (back) - Questionable
- OT Taylor Decker (back) - Questionable
- C Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe) - Questionable
- DL Benito Jones (neck) - Questionable
The Lions are dealing with injuries across the offensive line but David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are still top-20 options at running back.
DFS impact
There is no DFS injury impact in this matchup.
Notable injuries
Falcons
- OT Jake Matthews (knee) - Questionable
- OT Kaleb McGary (knee, illness) - Out
- G Chris Lindstrom (ankle) - Questionable
- C Drew Dalman (ankle) - Questionable
- DE Kentavious Street (pectoral) - Out
- DE LaCale London (knee) - Questionable
- DT David Onyemata (ankle) - Out
- LB Nate Landman (knee) - Questionable
Panthers
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) - Out
- TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - Cleared
- TE Ian Thomas (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) - Cleared
- G Justin McCray (calf) - Out
- LB Brian Burns (ankle) - Questionable
- LB Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) - Questionable
- LB Marquis Haynes (back) - Cleared
- S Xavier Woods (illness) - Questionable
- S Jammie Robinson (finger) - Questionable
- S Sam Franklin (illness) - Questionable
The Falcons' injuries are focused across the offensive and defensive lines. Although injuries to the offensive line would affect Bijan Robinson, the Panthers are an excellent matchup for opposing running backs and Fantasy managers should start Robinson with confidence.
The Panthers placed Hayden Hurst on IR and Tommy Tremble is the remaining TE1. However, Tremble is not a usable asset in any league format.
DFS impact
Despite offensive line injuries, Robinson is still in play for DFS.
Notable injuries
Bears
- WR D.J. Moore (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) - Out
- DE Yannick Ngakoue (knee) - IR
- LB Noah Sewell (knee) - Out
- S Jaquan Brisker (groin) - Questionable
Browns
- RB Jerome Ford (wrist) - Cleared
- RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) - Cleared
- RB Pierre Strong (illness) - Cleared
- TE David Njoku (knee) - Cleared
- OT Dawand Jones (knee - IR
- G Joel Bitonio (knee) - Cleared
- C Ethan Pocic (stinger) - Out
- DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral) - Out
- DT Jordan Elliott (concussion) - Questionable
- LB Anthony Walker (knee) - Questionable
- CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) - Questionable
- S Juan Thornhill (calf) - Out
D.J. Moore is listed as questionable. However, he did log a full practice on Friday. Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the weekend but he seems likely to play. If Moore is active, he is a must-start even with any potential limitations.
Cleveland's running back room is cleared but the defensive injuries are significant to note. Cleveland has been one of the toughest defensive matchups at all positions in 2023. Justin Fields and Moore are coming off strong performances and have upside, despite the difficult matchup, if Ward is out alongside Thornhill.
DFS impact
Fields and Moore, if active, could be fantastic contrarian pieces if DFS players are concerned about the matchup.
Notable injuries
Buccaneers
- WR Chris Godwin (knee) - Questionable
- DE William Gholston (knee, ankle) - Out
- DT Vita Vea (toe) - Doubtful
- LB Devin White (foot) - Questionable
- CB Carlton Davis (groin) - Out
- CB Jamel Dean (ankle, foot) - Questionable
- S Ryan Neal (back) - Doubtful
Packers
- RB Aaron Jones (knee) - Questionable
- RB A.J. Dillon (thumb) - Questionable
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Doubtful
- WR Jayden Reed (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) - Questionable
- G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder) - Cleared
- LB Quay Walker (shoulder) - Questionable
- CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) - Questionable
- CB Keisean Nixon (quad) - Cleared
- CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) - Questionable
- S Darnell Savage (shoulder) - Questionable
Chris Godwin is dealing with a knee injury and will likely be a game-time decision. Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Godwin is unable to play, Trey Palmer would likely see an increase in targets.
Both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are questionable for Week 15. The Bucs are typically a difficult matchup against the run. If Jones is unable to suit up and Dillon is active, Dillon would be a low-end RB2 based off volume. If both are active, Dillon would still likely have the largest workload as the Packers tend to limit snaps for players returning from injuries. Christian Watson is listed as doubtful and Fantasy managers should plan for his absence. Given the very past friendly matchup, any active Packer receiver is worthy of a start. Jayden Reed is cleared and would likely continue to be the top option.
DFS impact
Jordan Love and the active Packers receiving corps remain very price friendly options. With Watson out, Reed is likely the lowest-priced WR1 in one of the most ideal matchups. He's a strong play this week. Tucker Kraft remains a low salary option with decent target share with Watson likely out and Wicks questionable.
Notable injuries
Texans
- QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) - Doubtful
- WR Nico Collins (calf) - Questionable
- WR Noah Brown (knee) - Questionable
- TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring) - Cleared
- OT George Fant (hip) - Questionable
- G Shaq Mason (calf) - Questionable
- DE Will Anderson (ankle) - Out
- DT Maliek Collins (chest) - Cleared
- LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) - Out
- LB Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring) - Questionable
- CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) - Out
- K Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad) - Cleared
Titans
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (illness) - Questionable
- WR Kyle Philips (hamstring) - Out
- TE Chig Okonkwo (ribs) - Cleared
- TE Josh Whyle (knee) - Out
- DL Jeffery Simmons (knee) - Out
- DL Teair Tart (personal) - Out
- DL Denico Autry (knee, illness) - Questionable
- LB Jack Gibbens (back) - Questionable
- S K'Von Wallace (quad) - Questionable
Nico Collins is questionable but failed to practice this week and C.J. Stroud is unlikely to clear concussion protocol. Davis Mills will get the start and could be without the Texans' two strongest weapons. Noah Brown, if healthy, should operate as the WR1. Dalton Schultz is cleared and could be the biggest beneficiary. He's a strong streaming option this week. The Texans could opt to increase volume on the ground, which would benefit Devin Singletary. However, this is an extremely difficult matchup against the run. All Texans are risky starts in Week 15.
The Titans' defensive injuries could open up space for the Texans' running backs but they're still risky plays.
DFS impact
Although injuries open up potential value plays, it's best to avoid dipping too low in the depth chart with this matchup. Singletary is in play at $5,400 but only as a tournament option.
Notable injuries
Giants
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) - Doubtful
- G Justin Pugh (calf) - Questionable
- DT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) - Questionable
- DT A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring, finger) - Cleared
Saints
- QB Taysom Hill (foot, hand) - Cleared
- RB Jamaal Williams (groin) - Questionable
- RB Kendre Miller (ankle) - Out
- WR Chris Olave (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh) - Cleared
- OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) - Questionable
- DE Cameron Jordan (ankle) - Cleared
- DE Payton Turner (toe) - Out
- DE Isaiah Foskey (quad) - Out
Darren Waller's potential return should be monitored throughout the weekend. If Waller is active, it's difficult to trust him unless we get details around his potential workload.
Chris Olave is listed as questionable and is a likely game-time decision. Rashid Shaheed is cleared to play after a multi-week absence. This is significant because if Chris Olave is out, Rashid Shaheed would operate as the WR1. The Giants are a neutral matchup against the pass in Shaheed is an interesting flex option if Olave is out. It's also possible Alvin Kamara could see an increase in targets if Olave is out. Taysom Hill was cleared to play as well. Hill is volatile but does offer top-five upside at tight end.
DFS impact
If Olave is out, Shaheed would be a strong value play at just $4,300. Kamara is a contrarian option as well with the potential uptick in targets but at $8,600 he's a very high-priced risk.
Notable injuries
Jets
- QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) - Out
- RB Breece Hall (ankle) - Cleared
- RB Nick Bawden (knee) - Questionable
- WR Jason Brownlee (ankle) - Out
- OT Carter Warren (hip) - Doubtful
- G Max Mitchell (neck) - Questionable
- C Joe Tippman (shoulder) - Questionable
- DE John Franklin-Myers (ankle) - Questionable
- DE Will McDonald (knee) - Questionable
Dolphins
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee) - Cleared
- RB De'Von Achane (toe) - Questionable
- RB Chris Brooks (knee) - Questionable
- WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Terron Armstead (knee, ankle) - Questionable
- OT Austin Jackson (oblique) - Questionable
- G Robert Hunt (hamstring) - Out
- C Liam Eichenberg (calf) - Questionable
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Xavien Howard (hip) - Questionable
- S Jevon Holland (knees) - Questionable
- S DeShon Elliott (concussion) - Out
The Jets are dealing with significant injuries on an offensive line that has struggled all season long. Breece Hall is cleared to play and a top-20 back this week.
Fantasy managers will have to monitor status for multiple Dolphins throughout the weekend. Despite the difficult matchup, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had strong performances several weeks ago against the Jets. Hill is a must-start if active. Waddle is a potential top-10 receiver if Hill out and still a low-end WR2 if Hill is active. Raheem Mostert is cleared to play this week. Mostert had a strong outing against the Jets in their previous matchup and is an RB1 this week. De'Von was out in the previous matchup and if Achane is active, Mostert's workload would be slightly less this time around. Regardless, Mostert is a strong play this week. Achane is a flex option if active.
DFS impact
Mostert is pricy but if Achane is out, he's a strong, potentially low-rostered play in DFS. Waddle is risky if Hill is inactive because he'd see Sauce Gardner. But Waddle would have primary target share and is still in play as a contrarian option.
Notable injuries
Chiefs
- RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) - Out
- WR Justin Watson (NIR) - Doubtful
- OT Donovan Smith (neck) - Out
- LB Nick Bolton (wrist, abdomen) - Cleared
Patriots
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) - Out
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) - Questionable
- WR DeVante Parker (knee) - Questionable
- WR Tyquan Thornton (undisclosed) - Questionable
- WR Demario Douglas (concussion) - Cleared
- WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) - Cleared
- OT Trent Brown (ankle, hand, illness) - Questionable
- DL Christian Barmore (shoulder) - Questionable
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) - Questionable
- LB Matt Judon (biceps) - TBD
Isiah Pacheco had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder and is out for Week 15. In his Week 14 absence, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Jerick McKinnon split the workload. CEH had the most carries with some receiving work. McKinnon had less carries and similar receiving work. McKinnon got the touchdown, giving him the higher Fantasy production. Neither is a lock for guaranteed opportunities and both are low-end flex options.
Rhamondre Stevenson is out again this week. The Chiefs have been a difficult matchup in general this season but Ezekiel Elliott once again has top-10 upside based off pure volume. Elliott is the lead back with the bulk of carries, goal line work and receiving upside. He's a strong start in all formats. The Patriots had a strong performance last week but it's best to pivot from the receivers to higher-upside options.
DFS impact
The most appealing injury pivot in this matchup is still Ezekiel Elliott. Despite his strong Week 14 performance, Elliott is just $5,800 on DraftKings.
Notable injuries
49ers
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Out
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) - IR
- TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) - Out
- G Spencer Burford (knee) - Questionable
- G Aaron Banks (hip) - Questionable
- DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee) - Out
- DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring) - Out
- LB Dre Greenlaw (hip, ankle) - Questionable
- LB Oren Burks (knee) - Out
- CB Charvarius Ward (groin) - Questionable
Cardinals
- RB Emari Demercado (neck) - Cleared
- WR Marquise Brown (heel) - Questionable
- WR Michael Wilson (neck) - Questionable
- TE Geoff Swaim (back) - Questionable
- G Elijah Wilkinson (neck) - Questionable
- LB Krys Barnes (ribs) - Questionable
- CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) - Cleared
- CB Bobby Price (quad) - Out
- CB Starling Thomas (ankle) - Cleared
- S Jalen Thompson (toe) - Cleared)
The 49ers' defensive injuries are very intriguing in this matchup. The 49ers are a difficult matchup and the instinct is to pivot away from Cardinals players but Kyler Murray could have high volume with the 49ers' injuries and the Cardinals likely chasing points. It's difficult to pinpoint a standout option from the receiving corps with both Michael Wilson and Marquise Brown questionable. If Brown is active, he's a low-end WR2 at best. If Wilson is active, he's a viable start in deep league formats as Wilson had two touchdowns in the previous matchup.
DFS impact
With Michael Wilson and Marquise Brown questionable, Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore are potential value plays if both receivers are inactive. But Trey McBride stands to see the most aggressive target. McBride isn't cheap but at $5,200 he's a viable option.
Notable injuries
Commanders
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) - Out
- C Tyler Larsen (knee) - Cleared
- DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) - Out
Rams
- WR Tutu Atwell (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Ben Skowronek (ankle) - Cleared
- TE Tyler Higbee (neck) - Cleared
- OT Rob Havenstein (groin) - Questionable
Brian Robinson is out for Week 15, creating a very interesting scenario for the backfield in Washington. Antonio Gibson should receive the edge in workload. However, the Commanders will likely continue to operate a committee and we'll see involvement from Chris Rodriguez. Rodriguez profiles similarly to Brian Robinson and should receive short yardage work and potentially goal line work, but he lacks receiving upside. The Commanders will likely be playing from behind and upside will favor Gibson.
Tyler Higbee is cleared in a great matchup. Higbee is a streaming option given the matchup.
DFS impact
Gibson's upside has been limited all season and he's a risky play but at $5,200 and with the Commanders likely chasing points, he's a potential value play.
Notable injuries
Cowboys
- RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Brandin Cooks (illness) - Questionable
- WR Jalen Tolbert (illness) - Questionable
- DT Jonathan Hankins (knee, ankle) - Out
- CB Stephon GIlmore (illness) - Questionable
- S Malik Hooker (ankle) - Questionable
Bills
- WR Justin Shorter (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb, shoulder) - Cleared
- DE A.J. Epenesa (rib) - Out
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Taron Johnson (ankle) - Cleared
- S Micah Hyde (stinger) - Out
Multiple Cowboys are dealing with an illness and should be monitored throughout the weekend. Both Bills tight ends are good to go, so they should continue to share the workload at the position.
DFS impact
If Cooks is unable to play, Michael Gallup is a potential value play at just $3,300. It's risky because multiple deep options in the Cowboys receiving corps are capable of having a decent performance. But this matchup should feature volume from both teams.
Notable injuries
Ravens
- LB Roquan Smith (back) - Cleared
- LB Malik Hamm (ankle) - Questionable
- S Kyle Hamilton (knee) - Questionable
Jaguars
- RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs) - Cleared
- RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee) - Cleared
- WR Zay Jones (knee) - Cleared
- WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) - Questionable
- TE Brenton Strange (foot) - Questionable
- OT Walker Little (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT Ezra Cleveland (knee) - Questionable
- CB Tyson Campbell (quad) - Out
- CB Tre Herndon (concussion) - Questionable
- CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) - Questionable
- S Andre Cisco (groin) - Out
The Jags have multiple injuries throughout a secondary that has struggled throughout the season. Lamar Jackson should have another strong performance and Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr and Isaiah Likely are all start-worthy option.
DFS impact
With the Jags injuries, have a strong focus on Jackson and Ravens pass catchers in showdown lineups.
Notable injuries
Eagles
- G Cam Jurgens (pectoral) - TBD
- LB Zach Cunningham (knee) - TBD
- CB Darius Slay (knee) - TBD
- S Reed Blankenship (concussion) - TBD
Seahawks
- QB Geno Smith (groin) - TBD
- WR D'Wayne Eskridge (ribs) - TBD
- G Anthony Bradford (knee) - TBD
- DE Jarran Reed (wrist) - TBD
- DE Leonard Williams (ankle) - TBD
- LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle) - TBD
- LB Nick Bellore (knee) - TBD
- CB Devon Witherspoon (hip) - TBD
- CB Tre Brown (heel) - TBD
- S Jamal Adams (knee) - TBD
Geno Smith's status remains uncertain for Week 15. Starting a quarterback playing through a groin injury is risky but the Seahawks are facing the ideal matchup for opposing quarterbacks and receivers. If Smith is active, he is a good streaming option with other possibilities in unfavorable matchups.
DFS impact
The Seahawks are also dealing with injuries across their defense that should be monitored for potential upside plays in DFS for Philadelphia.