Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, which means Zamir White should get another start for the Raiders in Week 17. He's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and hopefully he'll stay hot for one more week.

In two starts in place of Jacobs against the Chargers and Chiefs, White has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in each outing. He had 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 16 yards on four targets against Los Angeles in Week 15. And he followed that up with 22 carries for 145 yards at Kansas City in Week 16.

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce has been highly complimentary of White and said he's "an explosive running back coming downhill." And White is thankful that he's got the chance to prove himself over the past two games.

"These are moments that you dream of," White said in The Athletic. "Anything is possible."

For Week 17, White has a favorable matchup at Indianapolis. The Colts are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six running backs in the past four games (Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier) have scored at least 12.8 PPR points against Indianapolis, with five total touchdowns.

White should help Fantasy managers in a big way in the championship round. He's one of my favorite sleepers for Week 17. Now, here are some other sleepers to consider starting this week.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 16 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats PAYDS 3417 RUYDS 37 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.8 Carr has caught fire in the past two games against the Giants and Rams with a combined 57.2 Fantasy points over that span, and he scored at least 26.3 points in each outing. This week, he has a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and hopefully Carr can follow suit in Week 17. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 187 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.5 Murray had a surprising game in Week 16 at Chicago with 24.4 Fantasy points. He snapped a two-game streak where he scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points, and we'll see how he does in back-to-back road games at the Eagles. Philadelphia has limited the past two opposing quarterbacks to under 15 Fantasy points against Seattle and the Giants, but the Eagles are still No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. I don't mind taking a chance on Murray this week as a low-end starter in all leagues. Tyrod Taylor QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 725 RUYDS 119 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 6.3 The last time Taylor started a game was Week 7 against Washington, and he scored 25.7 Fantasy points with 279 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 25 rushing yards. He looked good in relief of Tommy DeVito in Week 16 at Philadelphia with 133 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 21 rushing yards, and he has a great matchup in Week 17 against the Rams. Five quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points against the Rams, and Taylor is a good desperation play at quarterback in this matchup.

Sleeper RBs Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -4 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats RUYDS 428 REC 45 REYDS 315 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 I'm expecting Derrick Henry to struggle in Week 17 at Houston. And typically, when Henry struggles it's because the Titans are trailing and throwing the ball to catch up. That's usually where Spears comes into play. He's scored at least 11.7 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least four catches and six targets in three of those outings. Now, the one game where he struggled over that span was Week 15 against Houston when he had nine carries for 30 yards and one catch for 7 yards on one target. But I'm expecting more involvement in the passing game in the rematch, and eight running backs this season have at least four catches against the Texans. I like Spears as a PPR flex option in Week 17. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 801 REC 24 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 As I said last week about Harris, he'll be tough to trust, but this is a good matchup against the Seahawks in Week 17. Seattle has allowed four running backs to score at least 14.3 PPR points in four of the past five games, with five rushing touchdowns over that span. Harris had 19 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bengals, and he will hopefully score against Seattle in Week 17. Without a touchdown, Harris could be awful since he doesn't have a catch in his past two games. But I like his potential to score in this matchup. Jaylen Warren is also worth using as a flex in Week 17, and he has at least 10.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Cincinnati. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats RUYDS 352 REC 16 REYDS 115 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Even with Alexander Mattison back in Week 16 against Detroit following a one-game absence with an ankle injury, Chandler still played 65 percent of the snaps compared to just 9 percent for Mattison. Now, Chandler struggled against the Lions with eight carries for 17 yards and a touchdown and no catches, but he should rebound this week against Green Bay. The Packers have allowed a running back to score at least 12.1 PPR points in five games in a row, with six total touchdowns over that span, and Chandler should be considered a flex option in all leagues. Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN HOU -4 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats RUYDS 755 REC 26 REYDS 185 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 Singletary struggled in Week 16 against Cleveland with nine carries for 44 yards and three catches for 19 yards on three targets, but I'm expecting a better performance from him in the rematch with Tennessee. He faced the Titans in Week 15 and had 26 carries for 121 yards and four catches for 49 yards on five targets. With C.J. Stroud (concussion) back from a two-game absence, the Texans offense should perform at a higher level, and Singletary should be considered a quality flex option in all leagues.

Sleeper WRs Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 82 REYDS 592 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.5 Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) seem unlikely to play in Week 17 at Minnesota after both didn't practice all week. Watson is listed as doubtful and Wicks is questionable, but Reed is full go after missing Week 16 at Carolina with a toe injury. I like Reed as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues at Minnesota in Week 17. Prior to missing Week 16, Reed had scored at least 15 PPR points in five of his past six games. He had three receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns over that span, and he was being used as Green Bay's version of Deebo Samuel. That should remain the case at the Vikings, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. At least one receiver has scored at least 12.3 PPR points against Minnesota in each of the past six games, with five receivers scoring at least 16.6 PPR points over that span. Romeo Doubs can also be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, and he caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Panthers last week when everyone was injured. Demarcus Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAR -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 279 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.3 Despite sharing the field with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Robinson has become a go-to option for Matthew Stafford over the past month. It's time to buy into Robinson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 17 at the Giants. He just had six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 16 against New Orleans, and he has now scored a touchdown in four games in a row. He also has two games with at least six targets in his past four outings. Hopefully he can score a touchdown for the fifth game in a row against the Giants, who just allowed two receivers for the Eagles to score at least 14 PPR points in Week 16. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -5.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 65 REYDS 558 TD 6 FPTS/G 10 Cooks comes into Week 17 against Detroit having scored a touchdown in four of his past five home games, and the one game where he failed to reach the end zone in Dallas over that span was Week 14 against Philadelphia where he was tackled at the 1-yard line on one of his two receptions. Cooks scored a rare road touchdown in Week 16 at Miami, and he'll need to score to help your Fantasy team. He has four catches or less in six games in a row and 45 yards or less in five of his past six outings. He also hasn't topped six targets in six-consecutive contests. The Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 12.1 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games. Cook is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup at home. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 68 REYDS 640 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.1 Cooks comes into Week 17 against Detroit having scored a touchdown in four of his past five home games, and the one game where he failed to reach the end zone in Dallas over that span was Week 14 against Philadelphia where he was tackled at the 1-yard line on one of his two receptions. Cooks scored a rare road touchdown in Week 16 at Miami, and he'll need to score to help your Fantasy team. He has four catches or less in six games in a row and 45 yards or less in five of his past six outings. He also hasn't topped six targets in six-consecutive contests. The Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 12.1 PPR points against Detroit in the past five games. Cook is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup at home. D.J. Chark WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -4 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 56 REYDS 461 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.3 Chark seems to enjoy the revenge game narrative. In 2022 with the Lions, he faced the Jaguars in Week 13 and caught five passes for 98 yards on six targets. Then this season, in Week 5 at Detroit, Chark had three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Let's see if he can keep this up as he faces Jacksonville again in Week 17, and he's coming off a big game in Week 16 against Green Bay with six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. It helps that the Jaguars are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I'm willing to take a chance on Chark as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 71 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 T.J. Hockenson (knee) is out for the season, and Jordan Addison (ankle) could miss Week 17 against Green Bay. If Addison is out, then consider Osborn a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In Week 16 against Detroit, Osborn had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in the game where both of his teammates were injured. Osborn also crushed the Packers in their first meeting in Week 8 with eight catches for 99 yards on 10 targets, and Green Bay is without standout cornerback Jaire Alexander (suspended). It could be a big week for Osborn opposite Justin Jefferson. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 30 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.3 Marquise Brown (heel) was placed on injured reserve, so he will miss Week 17 at Philadelphia, and I like Dortch as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He just had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 16 at Chicago, and four targets is the magic number for Dortch. Going back to last year, he now has 10 games with at least four targets, and he's scored at least 11.7 PPR points in eight of those outings. This week, he's facing an Eagles defense that is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Dortch should see a decent amount of targets with Brown out once again.

Sleeper TEs Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 60 REYDS 376 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Keenan Allen (heel) and Josh Palmer (concussion) are both out in Week 17 at Denver, which means the Chargers and Easton Stick will likely lean heavily on Everett in this matchup. He should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. He's scored at least 8.4 PPR points in five games in a row, including two games over that stretch with at least 11.2 PPR points. He had seven catches for 42 yards on eight targets in Week 16 against Buffalo, and this is an easier matchup for him in Week 17 at Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Everett had five catches for 39 yards on eight targets against Denver in Week 14. Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 31 REYDS 276 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.1 Jayden Reed is back for the Packers after missing Week 16 at Carolina, but Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) are not expected to play in Week 17 at Minnesota. Luke Musgrave (abdomen) is also out against the Vikings, which should help Kraft remain a key weapon for Jordan Love. Kraft has scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 17. He also had four catches in each of his past three outings and at least 57 receiving yards in each contest, with one touchdown. I like Kraft as a borderline starter in all leagues against the Vikings. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 44 REYDS 238 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 Johnson is getting hot at the right time for the Saints and Fantasy managers with a touchdown in each of his past two games. This week, he's facing the Buccaneers, and Tampa Bay is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. A tight end has scored at least 14.7 PPR points in three games in a row against the Buccaneers, and hopefully Johnson will follow suit in Week 17. Johnson is worth using as a low-end starting option in all leagues.

Defense/Special Teams

Rams (at NYG)

Raiders (at IND)

Texans (vs. TEN)

Kickers