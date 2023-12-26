Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 68 REYDS 640 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.1 Shaheed is coming off a solid game in Week 16 at the Rams with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He should remain heavily involved in the passing game again in Week 17 at Tampa Bay in a great matchup, and the Buccaneers are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. He only had three catches for 33 yards on seven targets against Tampa Bay in Week 4, but as long as Michael Thomas (knee) is out for the rematch then consider Shaheed a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Demarcus Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG LAR -6 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 279 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.3 Robinson has scored a touchdown in four games in a row, and it's time to buy into him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 17 at the Giants. He just had six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 16 against New Orleans, and he has two games with at least six targets in his past four outings. Even though he shares the field with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford is starting to lean on Robinson, and hopefully he can score a touchdown for the fifth game in a row against the Giants.

K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 71 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 Osborn could end up as the No. 2 option in the passing game for Minnesota in Week 17 against Green Bay with T.J. Hockenson (knee) and Jordan Addison (ankle) both banged up. In Week 16 against Detroit, Osborn had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in the game where both of his teammates were injured. Osborn crushed the Packers in their first meeting in Week 8 with eight catches for 99 yards on 10 targets, and we'll see if he can repeat that performance if Hockenson and Addison are both out in the rematch.

D.J. Chark WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -7 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 56 REYDS 461 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.3 Chark was awesome in Week 16 against Green Bay with six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. Normally, I'd write it off as a fluke since prior to that he scored 8.6 PPR points or less in four games in a row, but he has a favorable matchup in Week 17 at Jacksonville. The Jaguars are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this is a revenge game for Chark. I'm willing to take a chance on him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 17.

Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -12 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 517 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Douglas had the second-best game of his career in Week 16 at Denver with five catches for 74 yards on eight targets, and hopefully he can finish strong with Bailey Zappe. Douglas is still looking for his first NFL touchdown, so he's better in PPR than any other format, but he can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 17 at Buffalo. He had four catches for 54 yards on six targets against the Bills in Week 7.

Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 30 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.3 Dortch had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 16 at Chicago, and he continues to be productive every time he's just moderately involved. Going back to last year, Dortch now has 10 games with at least four targets, and he's scored at least 11.7 PPR points in eight of those outings. This week, he's facing an Eagles defense that is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Dortch should see a decent amount of targets if Marquise Brown (heel) remains out for the Cardinals once again.

Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -6 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 66 REYDS 602 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Slayton had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 16 at Philadelphia and now has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in consecutive games. He caught a 69-yard touchdown from Tyrod Taylor against the Eagles, and hopefully Taylor starts again in Week 17 against the Rams. Slayton can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues for that matchup.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 31 REYDS 245 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 The Dolphins could be without Jaylen Waddle (ankle) in Week 17 at Baltimore, and Wilson could have the chance to help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues. He hasn't done much this season playing behind Tyreek Hill and Waddle, but he could see an expanded role if Waddle is out. It's a tough matchup against the Ravens, but Wilson could become an interesting streaming option in Week 17 against Baltimore.

Bo Melton WR GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -2 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 51 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Melton could be worth a look in deeper leagues for Week 17 at Minnesota if the Packers are down Christian Watson (hamstring), Jayden Reed (toe) and Dontavyion Wicks (chest). Watson and Reed missed Week 16 at Carolina, and Wicks was injured in the game. Melton had four catches for 44 yards on six targets against the Panthers, and he could be a viable option for Jordan Love -- and Fantasy managers -- in Week 17 against the Vikings.