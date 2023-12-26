It's championship week in the majority of Fantasy leagues, and congratulations if you're playing for a title. Hopefully, your lineups are ready to go, but we know you might be dealing with some injuries.
Let's check on the injured players for Week 17, and then we'll give you some replacement options. We want to make sure your roster is ready to go.
And you might not just be replacing an injured player on your roster. There might be someone better who can enhance your lineup and give you the best chance to win.
Here are the major injuries heading into Week 17. ...
- Quarterbacks: Brock Purdy (neck), Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) and C.J. Stroud (concussion)
- Running backs: Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), Isiah Pacheco (concussion), Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), Zack Moss (forearm), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Kareem Hunt (groin), D'Onta Foreman (personal) and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot)
- Wide receivers: Jaylen Waddle (ankle), Jordan Addison (ankle), Courtland Sutton (concussion), Keenan Allen (heel), Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder), Michael Pittman (concussion), Jayden Reed (toe), Christian Watson (hamstring), Dontayvion Wicks (chest) and Marquise Brown (heel)
- Tight ends: T.J. Hockenson (knee), Cole Kmet (knee) and Hunter Henry (knee)
Now, let's get to the replacements ...
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 16 Waivers
Quarterbacks
Add in this order:
Nick Mullens QB
MIN Minnesota • #12
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mullens struggled in Week 16 against Detroit with four interceptions, but he also passed for 411 yards and two touchdowns. He's now scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in consecutive games. While he's likely without Jordan Addison (ankle) and T.J. Hockenson (knee), he's facing a Packers defense in Week 17 that has suddenly become awful at stopping opposing quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young combined for 63.1 Fantasy points against Green Bay in the past two games, and four quarterbacks in the past six games against the Packers have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points.
Joe Flacco QB
CLE Cleveland • #15
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Flacco is coming off his best game in his four starts with the Browns with 30.8 Fantasy points, and he's scored at least 20.2 points in each outing with Cleveland. This will be his toughest test to date in Week 17 against the Jets on Thursday night since New York is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only four quarterbacks have scored more than 20 Fantasy points against the Jets this season and none have topped 15 points in the past five games, including two meetings with Tua Tagovailoa over that span. That said, with how well Flacco has done so far, he should still be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Carr is peaking at the right time for Fantasy managers with his best two-game stretch heading into Week 17 at Tampa Bay. He's scored a combined 57.2 Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Giants and Rams, with at least 26.3 points in each contest, and he has a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and hopefully Carr can follow suit in Week 17.
Tyrod Taylor QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Taylor will hopefully start for the Giants in Week 17 against the Rams, and if he does he's worth using as a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He came on for Tommy DeVito in the second half of Week 16 at Philadelphia and was 7-of-16 passing for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception, which came on the last play of the game on a throw into the end zone, and he ran for 21 yards. If he does start for the Giants in Week 17, he'd be facing a Rams defense that is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and five quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.2 points against Los Angeles.
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Rudolph will hopefully start for the Steelers in Week 17 at Seattle, but we'll see what Pittsburgh does with Kenny Pickett (ankle) if he's able to play. Rudolph started his first game of the season in Week 16 against Cincinnati and scored 24 Fantasy points. That was an easier matchup at home compared to going on the road to Seattle, but the Seahawks have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 21.9 Fantasy points. However, those three quarterbacks who excelled were Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts. Still, if Rudolph does start again for Pittsburgh, he's worth using as a low-end starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Running Backs
Add in this order:
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Isiah Pacheco suffered a concussion in Monday's loss to the Raiders, and it might be hard for him to clear the protocol by Sunday for Week 17 against the Bengals. With Jerick McKinnon (groin) on injured reserve, Edwards-Helaire could be looking at a monster workload in a great matchup. Cincinnati lost key run stuffer D.J. Reader (quadriceps) in Week 15, and a running back has scored at least 13.8 PPR points against the Bengals in six of the past seven games.
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) was close to returning in Week 16 at Kansas City, so keep that in mind when adding White. But if Jacobs somehow can't play in Week 17 at Indianapolis then White would be a must-start running back in all leagues. Without Jacobs for the past two games against the Chargers and Chiefs, White has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in each outing. He has 39 carries for 214 yards and a touchdown over that span, along with three catches for 16 yards on four targets. The Colts have allowed eight running backs to score at least 11.8 PPR points in their past five games, so this is a great matchup for White if he remains the starter in Las Vegas.
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
D'Onta Foreman missed Week 16 against Arizona due to personal reasons, and we'll see if he can return in Week 17 against Atlanta. If he's out again then consider Herbert a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues. He was great against the Cardinals with 20 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 9 yards on two targets. He dominated Roschon Johnson in touches (21-12) and yards from scrimmage (121-53), but Johnson (52 percent rostered) is worth a look in deeper leagues if Foreman remains out. The problem for Herbert will be what Chicago does with Foreman if he's back, and the Falcons are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. That said, his performance against Arizona should help his cause in keeping him on the field, and Fantasy managers can trust him as a potential flex if Foreman is still away from the team.
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Rodriguez is dealing with a foot injury after his Week 16 performance, so keep an eye on his status heading into Week 17 against San Francisco. If he's healthy and Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) remains out then Rodriguez could be a flex option in all leagues against the 49ers. In Week 16 at the Jets, Rodriguez had 10 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 7 yards on one target. Now, if Robinson is healthy, he would be the No. 1 running back for the Commanders again in Week 17. But if both Robinson and Rodriguez are out then Antonio Gibson (72 percent rostered) would be a potential No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Washington injury report will be one to watch closely this week.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In the first game without Keaton Mitchell (knee) in Week 16 at San Francisco, Hill had 10 carries for 26 yards and three catches for 31 yards on three targets. He had more total touches than Gus Edwards (nine carries and one catch), but Edwards will continue to work at the goal line and have more upside. The Ravens have a tough matchup in Week 17 against Miami, so Hill is just a desperation flex, but he should have the chance for double digits in touches again in tandem with Edwards.
Wide Receivers
Add in this order:
NO New Orleans • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Shaheed is coming off a solid game in Week 16 at the Rams with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He should remain heavily involved in the passing game again in Week 17 at Tampa Bay in a great matchup, and the Buccaneers are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. He only had three catches for 33 yards on seven targets against Tampa Bay in Week 4, but as long as Michael Thomas (knee) is out for the rematch then consider Shaheed a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
LAR L.A. Rams • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Robinson has scored a touchdown in four games in a row, and it's time to buy into him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 17 at the Giants. He just had six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 16 against New Orleans, and he has two games with at least six targets in his past four outings. Even though he shares the field with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford is starting to lean on Robinson, and hopefully he can score a touchdown for the fifth game in a row against the Giants.
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Osborn could end up as the No. 2 option in the passing game for Minnesota in Week 17 against Green Bay with T.J. Hockenson (knee) and Jordan Addison (ankle) both banged up. In Week 16 against Detroit, Osborn had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in the game where both of his teammates were injured. Osborn crushed the Packers in their first meeting in Week 8 with eight catches for 99 yards on 10 targets, and we'll see if he can repeat that performance if Hockenson and Addison are both out in the rematch.
D.J. Chark WR
CAR Carolina • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Chark was awesome in Week 16 against Green Bay with six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. Normally, I'd write it off as a fluke since prior to that he scored 8.6 PPR points or less in four games in a row, but he has a favorable matchup in Week 17 at Jacksonville. The Jaguars are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this is a revenge game for Chark. I'm willing to take a chance on him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 17.
NE New England • #81
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Douglas had the second-best game of his career in Week 16 at Denver with five catches for 74 yards on eight targets, and hopefully he can finish strong with Bailey Zappe. Douglas is still looking for his first NFL touchdown, so he's better in PPR than any other format, but he can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 17 at Buffalo. He had four catches for 54 yards on six targets against the Bills in Week 7.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Dortch had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 16 at Chicago, and he continues to be productive every time he's just moderately involved. Going back to last year, Dortch now has 10 games with at least four targets, and he's scored at least 11.7 PPR points in eight of those outings. This week, he's facing an Eagles defense that is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Dortch should see a decent amount of targets if Marquise Brown (heel) remains out for the Cardinals once again.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Slayton had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 16 at Philadelphia and now has scored at least 10.3 PPR points in consecutive games. He caught a 69-yard touchdown from Tyrod Taylor against the Eagles, and hopefully Taylor starts again in Week 17 against the Rams. Slayton can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues for that matchup.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Dolphins could be without Jaylen Waddle (ankle) in Week 17 at Baltimore, and Wilson could have the chance to help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues. He hasn't done much this season playing behind Tyreek Hill and Waddle, but he could see an expanded role if Waddle is out. It's a tough matchup against the Ravens, but Wilson could become an interesting streaming option in Week 17 against Baltimore.
Bo Melton WR
GB Green Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Melton could be worth a look in deeper leagues for Week 17 at Minnesota if the Packers are down Christian Watson (hamstring), Jayden Reed (toe) and Dontavyion Wicks (chest). Watson and Reed missed Week 16 at Carolina, and Wicks was injured in the game. Melton had four catches for 44 yards on six targets against the Panthers, and he could be a viable option for Jordan Love -- and Fantasy managers -- in Week 17 against the Vikings.
Marvin Mims WR
DEN Denver • #83
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Broncos could be without Courtland Sutton (hamstring) in Week 17 against the Chargers, which should put Mims and Brandon Johnson (1 percent rostered) in line for more work opposite Jerry Jeudy. I'm hopeful Mims gets a bigger role given his upside, and he had three catches for 63 yards in Week 16 against New England when Sutton was injured, although Mims lost a fumble on a kickoff return. Johnson had three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Patriots, and both Denver receivers could be viable options in deeper leagues if Sutton is out against the Chargers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers this year.
Tight Ends
Add in this order:
NYG N.Y. Giants • #12
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Waller hasn't done much in his two games back from a five-game absence with a hamstring injury, with six catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. But I still like him as a low-end starter in Week 17 against the Rams, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Waller would likely benefit if Tyrod Taylor starts for the Giants, and this should be Waller's best game since returning to action in Week 15.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Everett has scored at least 8.4 PPR points in five games in a row, including two games over that stretch with at least 11.2 PPR points. He had seven catches for 42 yards on eight targets in Week 16 against Buffalo, and this is an easier matchup for him in Week 17 at Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Everett had five catches for 39 yards on eight targets against Denver in Week 14. Keep an eye on Keenan Allen (heel) for Week 17, but Everett is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Broncos.
Tucker Kraft TE
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Kraft has scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 17, and he could be needed again if the Packers are without Christian Watson (hamstring), Jayden Reed (toe) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) at Minnesota. Kraft had four catches in each of his past three outings and at least 57 receiving yards in each contest, with one touchdown. Now, there's a chance Luke Musgrave (abdomen) could return against the Vikings, which would crush any upside for Kraft. But if Musgrave is out and the receiving corps remains decimated for Green Bay then consider Kraft a borderline starter in all leagues against Minnesota in Week 17.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Johnson has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games, and he's getting hot at the right time for the Saints and Fantasy managers. He just had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven targets at the Rams, and he's facing the Buccaneers in Week 17, with Tampa Bay the No. 5 team in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. Johnson is worth using as a low-end starting option in all leagues in Week 17.
Josh Oliver TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Oliver could see an expanded role for the Vikings with T.J. Hockenson (knee) likely out in Week 17 against Green Bay. That could make Oliver a streaming option in deeper leagues. He has one game this season with more than three targets, which was Week 11 at Denver, and he caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown in that game. He could be the No. 2 option in the passing game for Nick Mullens against the Packers with Hockenson and Jordan Addison (ankle) also hurt.
IND Indianapolis • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Granson stepped up in Week 16 at Atlanta with Michael Pittman (concussion) out with five catches for 62 yards on seven targets. We hope Pittman can return in Week 17 against the Raiders, but if he's out again then Granson can be a streaming option in deeper leagues.
DST
- Rams (48 percent rostered) at NYG
- Raiders (20 percent rostered) at IND
- Buccaneers (54 percent rostered) vs. NO
- Texans (65 percent rostered) vs. TEN
- Seahawks (48 percent rostered) vs. PIT
KICKERS
- Lucas Havrisik (53 percent rostered) at NYG
- Cameron Dicker (56 percent rostered) at DEN
- Chase McLaughlin (37 percent rostered) vs. NO
- Jason Myers (60 percent rostered) vs. PIT
- Daniel Carlson (30 percent rostered) at IND