Fantasy Football Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to move with Darwin Thompson, Jordan Wilkins, Jacoby Brissett, Kyle Allen

By the time we get to Sunday, there could be a couple of new sleeper running backs to use due to injuries with Darwin Thompson and Jordan Wilkins. If you can still find them on the waiver wire, add them now to be prepared.

In Kansas City, the Chiefs are dealing with injuries in their backfield with Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle). It appears like McCoy has the best shot to play, but if one or both of the Kansas City running backs sit in Week 3 against Baltimore then Thompson would benefit in a big way.

His ownership on CBS Sports leagues is 55 percent as of Thursday night. I would play Thompson as at least a flex option if he's in tandem with McCoy or Williams, and he'd be a starting running back if both were out.

In deeper leagues, you can also look at Darrel Williams (1 percent owned) in case he also would see a bigger role as well with Williams and McCoy hurt. But the expectation is Thompson would benefit the most because of the injuries.

For the Colts, Marlon Mack (calf) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his status in doubt for Week 3 against Atlanta. If Mack is ou, Wilkins and Nyheim Hines would share playing time, and I like Wilkins more. He's owned in just 5 percent of leagues.

The reason to buy into Wilkins, as well as Hines (21 percent) in PPR leagues, is the Colts offensive line. That unit would give Wilkins the chance to be a flex option in all formats against the Falcons.

We hope the main running backs in Kansas City and Indianapolis are healthy. But should Williams, McCoy or Mack miss Week 3, you can pivot to Thompson or Wilkins and hopefully get quality production as sleepers for your Fantasy roster.

Week 3 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT SF -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 14th OWNED 69% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 We'll see what role Minkah Fitzpatrick plays this week as the new safety for the Steelers, but I still expect Garoppolo to do well in this matchup at home. He just scored 27 Fantasy points at Cincinnati, and the Steelers have allowed huge games to Tom Brady and Russell Wilson in consecutive weeks, with those quarterbacks combining for 641 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Garoppolo is worth using as a low-end starting Fantasy quarterback this week. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL IND -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 19th OWNED 59% Brissett is only averaging 27.5 pass attempts through the first two games of the season, but he's also averaging 20.0 Fantasy points per game over that span. I like the matchup for him at home against the Falcons, who have allowed multiple touchdowns in each game to Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz. Brissett is a good streaming option in Week 3. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 18th OWNED 28% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 This is one for deep two-quarterback and Superflex leagues because we don't know if Cam Newton (foot) is out. But if Allen starts against the Cardinals, he might be better than the other replacement guys, including Mason Rudolph and Teddy Bridgewater. Arizona has been awful against Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson in the first two games, allowing 657 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, as well as 142 rushing yards. Allen could be a sneaky option in all leagues if Newton is out, and he had 28 Fantasy points in one start in Week 17 last year at New Orleans.

Running backs Projections powered by Sportsline Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BUF -6 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 13th OWNED 78% YTD Stats RUYDS 21 REC 2 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Gore could be a low-end starting running back this week in all formats if Devin Singletary (hamstring) is out. He's coming off a strong game against the Giants in Week 2 with 19 carries for 68 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards, and this is a great matchup against the Bengals. Through two games, Cincinnati is allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT SF -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 33rd OWNED 96% YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Mostert looked amazing in the first game without Tevin Coleman (ankle), and he's worth using as at least a flex this week against the Steelers. He had 13 carries for 83 yards (6.4 yards per carry) in Week 2 against Cincinnati, as well as three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Matt Breida is still the better Fantasy running back in this backfield, and Jeff Wilson is worth a look in deeper leagues. But Mostert should get 15 total touches if things work out right, and the Steelers are top 10 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 7 REYDS 68 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 I expect Washington to be chasing points this week, even at home against the Bears, and Thompson should again be the lead running back for the Redskins. He played more snaps than Adrian Peterson in Week 2 against Dallas, and Thompson had five catches for 48 yards on eight targets, as well as two carries for 3 yards. That's now 12 catches for 116 yards on 18 targets in two games, which makes him at least a flex option in PPR leagues. And the Bears just allowed Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman to catch nine passes for 78 yards on 14 targets in Week 2, which bodes well for Thompson this week. Peyton Barber RB TB Tampa Bay • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG TB -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 30th OWNED 97% YTD Stats RUYDS 81 REC 1 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 I hope we're not going see Tampa Bay feature a different running back each week, which is what's happened so far in each game. In Week 1 against San Francisco, Ronald Jones was the lead rusher with 14 total touches, compared to 10 for Barber. Then in Week 2, Barber took the lead with 24 total touches compared to just four for Jones. Barber should be the Buccaneers top guy this week against the Giants, who have already allowed three rushing touchdowns this season. Barber is worth using as a flex option in all leagues this week. Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 32nd OWNED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 1 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 I still like Duke Johnson better than Hyde this week in all formats, but Hyde can be a useful flex option in non-PPR leagues. Through two games, he has 30 carries for 173 yards (5.8 yards per carry), and he looks rejuvenated playing in Houston. The Chargers struggled against Marlon Mack in Week 1 before clamping down on Detroit's run game in Week 2, although Kerryon Johnson scored through the air. Still, given what Hyde has done in two games, he's not a bad flex option if he's averaging nearly 6.0 yards per carry. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -22 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 36th OWNED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 44 REC 5 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 The Patriots are favored to win this game by more than three touchdowns. If that happens, which is likely, then Burkhead can get some run when the game is in hand for New England. He's been productive in each of the first two games against Pittsburgh and Miami, combining for 21 PPR points on 13 carries for 65 yards (5.0 yards per carry), as well as seven catches for 88 yards on 10 targets. I'd consider using Burkhead as a flex option in Week 3 in deeper leagues.

Wide receivers Projections powered by Sportsline Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET PHI -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 35th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 147 TD 2 FPTS/G 30 Agholor has six games in his career with double digits in targets, including Week 2 at Atlanta in the game where DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jefferey (calf) got hurt, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in five of them, while averaging 17.7 PPR points over that span. Jackson and Jeffery are likely out, so expect Agholor's targets to again spike against the Falcons. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL KC -5.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 32nd OWNED 85% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 7 REYDS 158 TD 0 FPTS/G 22 Sammy Watkins is a must-start receiver, and Demarcus Robinson and Hardman are now in consideration as starters after their performances in Week 2 at Oakland. Robinson had the better game with six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, but Hardman also had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on six targets. And Hardman had a 72-yard touchdown called back due to a penalty. Don't be afraid to start Hardman and Robinson this week if you were lucky enough to add them off waivers. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR OWNED 19% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 24 It seems like Kyle Allen will start for the injured Cam Newton (foot) this week at Arizona, and I would still use Samuel as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. The Cardinals secondary is bad, and three receivers have already had at least 14 PPR points against them in two games. Allen started Week 17 last year at New Orleans, and Samuel had two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on four targets in that game. D.J. Moore should still be started even with Allen under center. Don't give up on these Panthers receivers in Week 3 even if Newton is out. Randall Cobb WR DAL Dallas • #18

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA DAL -22.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 43rd OWNED 11% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 With Michael Gallup (knee) out, we'll see if Cobb or Devin Smith can step up for the Cowboys and Fantasy players. Both are worth consideration in deeper leagues in Week 3 against Miami. The Dolphins are tied for first in most touchdowns allowed to receivers with five, and three receivers have already scored at least 12 PPR points against Miami. I like Cobb slightly better than Smith, and Cobb has nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets through two games with Dallas this year. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 8 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Washington is someone to consider in deep leagues now that Mason Rudolph is starting for the injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow). The two were teammates at Oklahoma State, and they showed a great rapport in the preseason. The Steelers need to get Donte Moncrief out of the lineup and play Washington opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster to make Rudolph comfortable, and it's worth taking a flier on Washington in deep three-receiver leagues in Week 3 against the 49ers. D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR OWNED 45% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Metcalf has been great through two games, and he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Saints. He has seven catches for 150 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points against the Bengals and Steelers. The Saints have already allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points against the Texans and Rams, and Metcalf should have the shot for another quality performance as the second receiver for the Seahawks behind Tyler Lockett.

Tight ends Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA DAL -22.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 16th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 15 Witten's return to the NFL has been successful so far with seven catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets in two games. He's scored at least 10 PPR points in each outing, and he could benefit with Michael Gallup out. He has a great matchup in Week 3 against Miami, and Witten should be considered a low-end starting option this week. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 21st OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 I liked Dissly heading into Week 1 against Cincinnati, but he got hurt and was unable to finish the game. He bounced back in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he should be the No. 3 option in Seattle's passing game behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. He's worth using as a streaming option in Week 3 against New Orleans. Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -4 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 17th OWNED 41% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Davis will once again be Fantasy relevant for as long as Jordan Reed (concussion) is out, and we'll see if Reed is able to return this week. Through two games without Reed, Davis has seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he would be a low-end starting option in Week 3 against the Bears.

Week 3 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - Josh Allen ($5,900) vs. CIN

RB - Ezekiel Elliott ($8,900) vs. MIA

RB - Dalvin Cook ($7,800) vs. OAK

WR - Chris Godwin ($6,900) vs. NYG

WR - John Brown ($5,500) vs. CIN

WR - Nelson Agholor ($3,600) vs. DET

TE - Greg Olsen ($3,700) at ARI

FLEX - Devin Smith ($3,400) vs. MIA

DST - Cowboys ($4,300) vs. MIA

I'm going with a mini-stack here with Allen and Brown, and I expect Buffalo to move the ball at will against Cincinnati this week at home. My other receivers are Godwin, who should dominate the Giants, and Agholor, who I wrote about above with his sleeper appeal.

I'll spend money on Elliott and the Cowboys DST this week because, well, the Dolphins stink. It's also worth taking a flier on Smith in the flex to see if he can hit a big play against this terrible Miami defense.

Cook should dominate the Raiders at home, and Olsen has the best matchup for any tight end against the Cardinals. I'm excited about this lineup making some money.

FanDuel

QB - Dak Prescott ($8,400) vs. MIA

RB - Mark Ingram ($7,100) at KC

RB - Aaron Jones ($6,900) vs. DEN

WR - Amari Cooper ($7,700) vs. MIA

WR - Calvin Ridley ($6,500) at IND

WR - Marquise Brown ($6,100) at KC

TE - Evan Engram ($6,400) at TB

FLEX - Tyler Lockett ($6,600) vs. NO

DST - Vikings ($4,200) vs. OAK

Again, I'm leaning on players for the Cowboys because of their matchup with the Dolphins, and I expect at least one touchdown from Prescott to Cooper -- if not more. Prescott should go off in this game at home.

The rest of my receivers all have the chance for big games. Ridley has scored in both games this year, and I like his potential to score again at Indianapolis. Brown has been exceptional in his first two NFL games, and I expect him to see plenty of targets at Kansas City. And Lockett in the flex has a great matchup against the Saints at home, and he just set career highs in targets (12) and receptions (10) in Week 2 at Pittsburgh.

At running back, I'm going with two mid-level guys in Ingram and Jones. Ingram is the Start of the Week as a high-end No. 2 running back, but I expect him to have success against the Chiefs. And Jones is coming off a great game against Minnesota in Week 2, and I expect a strong encore against the Broncos at home.

I like the matchup for Engram at Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers just struggled with Olsen in Week 2. Daniel Jones should lean heavily on Engram in his first start. I also like the Vikings defense to dominate at home against the Raiders, who are dealing with injuries to Josh Jacobs (hip) and Tyrell Williams (hip).