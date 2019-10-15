Fantasy Football Week 7 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver Wire adds, projections, DFS plays and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 7, including waiver wire additions and DFS plays.
One of the more difficult things to do in Fantasy is recognize when something has actually changed versus a small sample size we can ignore. That's been especially relevant with receivers as we've seen Stefon Diggs and Mike Evans post monster performances right about the time people started being concerned about them. And now people are starting to wonder out loud about Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins.
To be clear, Jones and Hopkins haven't been bad this season. In PPR they both rank among the top 15 at their position. They also haven't fully been themselves.
Jones in particular has seen his target share plummet to 20%. He's been out-targeted by Austin Hooper since Week 3 and his edge on Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley isn't as big as normal. Even Devonta Freeman has been more involved in the passing game than usual. His 8.8 yards per target is a yard off his career pace, but it's his targets per game that have really drug down his production.
Hopkins' target rate is 27% but his team is far more run heavy than the Falcons, so his total targets are very similar to Jones. The Texans now have a pass-catching running back and they've had at least two of Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee healthy. As long as that's the case it really shouldn't be that surprising if Hopkins target share stays below 30%. The fact that he's at 7.2 yards per target is alarming, but hopefully he'll get more downfield shots moving forward.
I'm more worried about Hopkins than I am Jones, but I'm not particularly worried about either. I fully expect they'll both be top-12 receivers moving forward. But that doesn't necessarily mean I'm buying low expecting them to meet our preseason expectations. Both of these offenses are spreading the ball around more, and barring injury I don't really expect that to change.
Week 7 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:
This is a great matchup against the Eagles, and I'd expect big things from Michael Gallup whether Cooper plays or not.
If Gordon misses Week 7, that could open the door for Jakobi Meyers against the Jets.
Allen Lazard stepped up big time in Week 6 and should get a big opportunity if Allison and Davante Adams both miss Week 7.
There's now more opportunity for Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis, but this is a run-heavy offense without a No. 1 receiver.
Numbers to Know
- 52% - Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards. He's the only receiver above 50%. It's hard to bench him even against a terrible matchup.
- 10.9 - DeAndre Hopkins' average depth of target. That's down from last year and well below Will Fuller. That's made even worse by the fact that his target share is down.
- 9.9 - Tyler Boyd's targets per game. I'm not going to let Week 6 scare me away from him.
- 5 - Alshon Jeffery's aDOT in Week 6. He's getting peppered with targets, but seeing very little down the field. That causes a disparity in his value in PPR vs. non-PPR.
- 16.8 - Darius Slayton's average targeted air yards. He could be a nice boom-or-bust flex until Sterling Shepard returns.
- 100% - JuJu Smith-Schuster's on-target catch rate. Don't do anything silly with him during his bye week. When Mason Rudolph returns, he'll be a fine starter.
Matchups that matter
Robert Woods WR
Waiver Wire Targets
Anderson has a difficult matchup this week against the Patriots, but with his track record and what he just did in Week 6 he needs to be a top priority on the waiver wire. Golden Tate had success against this defense in Week 6, and as Anderson showed, he just needs one play to make your week. Treat him like a No. 3 receiver in Week 7, but even better moving forward.
Auden Tate WR
You'd be hard-pressed to find a receiver who made more impressive catches in Week 6 than Tate. He caught five passes for 91 yards and seemingly everyone one of them belonged on a highlight reel. He now has 34 targets across the past four games and double digit Fantasy points in three of those games. It's not a great matchup, but Jacksonville's defense hasn't been as stingy on the road.
If Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram both miss Week 7, Slayton has an excellent chance against a great matchup in a high-scoring game. He has 13 targets over the past two games and has flashed big-play ability on more than one occasion.
Cole Beasley WR
Beasley is the floor play, but everyone's upside goes up against the Dolphins. He has at least 12 PPR points in three of the past four games and did that without reaching the end zone.
If you subscribe to the theory that the Patriots take away a team's No. 1 option, maybe Crowder will benefit. Then again, Crowder has 26 targets in two games with Sam Darnold, so he may just be the No. 1 option.
Allen Lazard WR
If Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are both out this week, Lazard becomes a No. 3 receiver with upside.
N'Keal Harry WR
Harry is returning to practice this week and Gordon is banged up. He's worth a look in deeper leagues.
DFS Plays
Tyler Boyd WR
Boyd's price dropped to $5,600 this week after one of the biggest disappointments of 2019 for this series. Still he's averaging 9.9 targets per game and just flashed his upside two weeks ago with 28.3 PPR points against Arizona. I'm going to buy into the volume and it will pay off ... sooner or later.
D.J. Chark WR
Like Boyd, Chark was an enormous letdown. I'd expect the ownership to fall even faster for him because he doesn't have Boyd's track record or target totals from this year. I still love his weekly upside due to the connection with Minshew.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
Non-PPR FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Michael Thomas
13.67
22.38
2
2
Julian Edelman
13.45
20.58
3
3
Cooper Kupp
12.65
19.30
8
4
Tyler Boyd
11.84
19.13
15
5
DeAndre Hopkins
11.54
18.16
6
6
Allen Robinson
11.98
18.11
4
7
Tyreek Hill
12.46
17.94
5
8
Julio Jones
12.10
17.86
12
9
Larry Fitzgerald
11.70
17.61
9
10
T.Y. Hilton
11.80
17.49
17
11
Golden Tate
11.50
17.21
7
12
John Brown
11.89
17.05
16
13
Will Fuller
11.53
16.96
10
14
D.J. Chark
11.78
16.84
24
15
Alshon Jeffery
9.99
16.76
13
16
Courtland Sutton
11.69
16.72
11
17
Michael Gallup
11.70
16.64
19
18
Tyler Lockett
11.35
16.54
14
19
Terry McLaurin
11.58
16.47
18
20
Kenny Golladay
11.40
16.33
20
21
Adam Thielen
10.87
15.74
22
22
Keenan Allen
10.22
15.72
23
23
Robert Woods
10.02
15.01
25
24
Robby Anderson
9.92
14.86
21
25
Stefon Diggs
10.45
14.54
26
26
Darius Slayton
9.75
14.14
28
27
Auden Tate
9.44
13.93
27
28
Mike Williams
9.52
13.62
30
29
Calvin Ridley
9.12
13.37
35
30
Cole Beasley
8.10
13.34
