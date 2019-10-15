Fantasy Football Week 7 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver Wire adds, projections, DFS plays and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 7, including waiver wire additions and DFS plays.

One of the more difficult things to do in Fantasy is recognize when something has actually changed versus a small sample size we can ignore. That's been especially relevant with receivers as we've seen Stefon Diggs and Mike Evans post monster performances right about the time people started being concerned about them. And now people are starting to wonder out loud about Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins.

To be clear, Jones and Hopkins haven't been bad this season. In PPR they both rank among the top 15 at their position. They also haven't fully been themselves.

Jones in particular has seen his target share plummet to 20%. He's been out-targeted by Austin Hooper since Week 3 and his edge on Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley isn't as big as normal. Even Devonta Freeman has been more involved in the passing game than usual. His 8.8 yards per target is a yard off his career pace, but it's his targets per game that have really drug down his production.

Hopkins' target rate is 27% but his team is far more run heavy than the Falcons, so his total targets are very similar to Jones. The Texans now have a pass-catching running back and they've had at least two of Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee healthy. As long as that's the case it really shouldn't be that surprising if Hopkins target share stays below 30%. The fact that he's at 7.2 yards per target is alarming, but hopefully he'll get more downfield shots moving forward.

I'm more worried about Hopkins than I am Jones, but I'm not particularly worried about either. I fully expect they'll both be top-12 receivers moving forward. But that doesn't necessarily mean I'm buying low expecting them to meet our preseason expectations. Both of these offenses are spreading the ball around more, and barring injury I don't really expect that to change. 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This is a great matchup against the Eagles, and I'd expect big things from Michael Gallup whether Cooper plays or not.
headshot-image
Josh Gordon WR
NE New England • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If Gordon misses Week 7, that could open the door for Jakobi Meyers against the Jets.
headshot-image
Geronimo Allison WR
GB Green Bay • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Allen Lazard stepped up big time in Week 6 and should get a big opportunity if Allison and Davante Adams both miss Week 7.
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
There's now more opportunity for Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis, but this is a run-heavy offense without a No. 1 receiver.
Numbers to Know
  • 52% - Terry McLaurin's share of Washington's air yards. He's the only receiver above 50%. It's hard to bench him even against a terrible matchup.
  • 10.9 - DeAndre Hopkins' average depth of target. That's down from last year and well below Will Fuller. That's made even worse by the fact that his target share is down. 
  • 9.9 - Tyler Boyd's targets per game. I'm not going to let Week 6 scare me away from him. 
  • 5 - Alshon Jeffery's aDOT in Week 6. He's getting peppered with targets, but seeing very little down the field. That causes a disparity in his value in PPR vs. non-PPR.
  • 16.8 - Darius Slayton's average targeted air yards. He could be a nice boom-or-bust flex until Sterling Shepard returns. 
  • 100% - JuJu Smith-Schuster's on-target catch rate. Don't do anything silly with him during his bye week. When Mason Rudolph returns, he'll be a fine starter.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
38
REYDS
408
TD
5
FPTS/G
18.6
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
36
REYDS
387
TD
1
FPTS/G
16.5
headshot-image
Robert Woods WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
YTD Stats
REC
31
TAR
51
REYDS
355
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.3
headshot-image
Larry Fitzgerald WR
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
52
REYDS
427
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.3
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 6 Adds
headshot-image
Robby Anderson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
59%
Anderson has a difficult matchup this week against the Patriots, but with his track record and what he just did in Week 6 he needs to be a top priority on the waiver wire. Golden Tate had success against this defense in Week 6, and as Anderson showed, he just needs one play to make your week. Treat him like a No. 3 receiver in Week 7, but even better moving forward.
headshot-image
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
57%
You'd be hard-pressed to find a receiver who made more impressive catches in Week 6 than Tate. He caught five passes for 91 yards and seemingly everyone one of them belonged on a highlight reel. He now has 34 targets across the past four games and double digit Fantasy points in three of those games. It's not a great matchup, but Jacksonville's defense hasn't been as stingy on the road.
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
5%
If Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram both miss Week 7, Slayton has an excellent chance against a great matchup in a high-scoring game. He has 13 targets over the past two games and has flashed big-play ability on more than one occasion.
headshot-image
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ownership
24%
Beasley is the floor play, but everyone's upside goes up against the Dolphins. He has at least 12 PPR points in three of the past four games and did that without reaching the end zone.
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
52%
If you subscribe to the theory that the Patriots take away a team's No. 1 option, maybe Crowder will benefit. Then again, Crowder has 26 targets in two games with Sam Darnold, so he may just be the No. 1 option.
headshot-image
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Ownership
0%
If Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are both out this week, Lazard becomes a No. 3 receiver with upside.
Stashes
headshot-image
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #50
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
11%
Harry is returning to practice this week and Gordon is banged up. He's worth a look in deeper leagues.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$5,600
DraftKings
$5,600
Boyd's price dropped to $5,600 this week after one of the biggest disappointments of 2019 for this series. Still he's averaging 9.9 targets per game and just flashed his upside two weeks ago with 28.3 PPR points against Arizona. I'm going to buy into the volume and it will pay off ... sooner or later.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 7 Prices
FanDuel
$6,600
DraftKings
$6,000
Like Boyd, Chark was an enormous letdown. I'd expect the ownership to fall even faster for him because he doesn't have Boyd's track record or target totals from this year. I still love his weekly upside due to the connection with Minshew.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank 

PPR Rank 

WR 

Non-PPR FPTs 

PPR FPTs 

Michael Thomas 

13.67 

22.38 

Julian Edelman 

13.45 

20.58 

Cooper Kupp 

12.65 

19.30 

Tyler Boyd 

11.84 

19.13 

15 

DeAndre Hopkins 

11.54 

18.16 

Allen Robinson 

11.98 

18.11 

Tyreek Hill 

12.46 

17.94 

Julio Jones 

12.10 

17.86 

12 

Larry Fitzgerald 

11.70 

17.61 

10 

T.Y. Hilton 

11.80 

17.49 

17 

11 

Golden Tate 

11.50 

17.21 

12 

John Brown 

11.89 

17.05 

16 

13 

Will Fuller 

11.53 

16.96 

10 

14 

D.J. Chark 

11.78 

16.84 

24 

15 

Alshon Jeffery 

9.99 

16.76 

13 

16 

Courtland Sutton 

11.69 

16.72 

11 

17 

Michael Gallup 

11.70 

16.64 

19 

18 

Tyler Lockett 

11.35 

16.54 

14 

19 

Terry McLaurin 

11.58 

16.47 

18 

20 

Kenny Golladay 

11.40 

16.33 

20 

21 

Adam Thielen 

10.87 

15.74 

22 

22 

Keenan Allen 

10.22 

15.72 

23 

23 

Robert Woods 

10.02 

15.01 

25 

24 

Robby Anderson 

9.92 

14.86 

21 

25 

Stefon Diggs 

10.45 

14.54 

26 

26 

Darius Slayton 

9.75 

14.14 

28 

27 

Auden Tate 

9.44 

13.93 

27 

28 

Mike Williams 

9.52 

13.62 

30 

29 

Calvin Ridley 

9.12 

13.37 

35 

30 

Cole Beasley 

8.10 

13.34 

