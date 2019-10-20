Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Dream matchup puts Josh Allen, Bills in line for huge performance

For many years, we used to have a section at the end of this column called "Full Disclosure." The idea was for me to hold myself accountable for all the calls I made the previous week – right or wrong.

We've gotten away from that the past two seasons, but I think it's worth revisiting, at least from time to time. It's not a bad idea to review your performance and be transparent when you make a mistake, or you can highlight when you get something right.

And I went to the extreme on both ends of the spectrum in Week 6.

Our Start of the Week, Kyler Murray, was awesome as the No. 3 quarterback. I also called the No. 1 quarterback in Matt Ryan, the No. 2 PPR receiver in Terry McLaurin and the No. 2 PPR tight end in Austin Hooper.

Some other good calls, including the sleepers, were starting Adrian Peterson, Carlos Hyde, Chase Edmonds and Auden Tate. I also said to sit, among others, JuJu Smith-Schuster, LeSean McCoy and Matt Breida.

But I had some big misses as well. Among them were saying to start Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew and Jared Goff, a trio that combined for 19 Fantasy points. I also said to sit Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz, who were in the top seven for quarterbacks in Week 6.

Along with that, I missed badly on three sit receivers in Stefon Diggs, Alshon Jeffery and Golden Tate. Diggs was the No. 1 PPR receiver in Week 6, Jeffery was No. 5 and Tate was No. 8.

As Fantasy analysts, we're going to have our share of positive and negative calls, especially if you don't state the obvious. It's the nature of the business. The goal is to get our predictions right more than wrong, and hopefully that's what you've typically found here.

Now, it's on to a new week, and our objective, as always, is to make your Fantasy lineups successful for Week 7. I'd love to guarantee only good calls, but that's impossible.

However, we'll always shoot for perfection, and maybe this is the week that actually happens.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Start of the Week

Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 23.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1122 RUYDS 158 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.6 Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 333 REC 6 REYDS 37 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 390 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2

Let's do something a little different this week and highlight three players from the same team as co-Starts of the Week. The setup is fantastic for Josh Allen, Frank Gore and John Brown from the Bills in their matchup against Miami at home.

Allen has been up and down as a Fantasy quarterback this season. He only has two games with at least 20 Fantasy points in the five games he's played, and he's averaging just 17.6 Fantasy points per game. But he should take advantage of the Dolphins as most quarterbacks have, as opposing quarterbacks are averaging 28.8 Fantasy points against them. Only Case Keenum failed to score at least 24 Fantasy points against the Dolphins (he had 19), but every quarterback has multiple touchdowns.

In two games against Miami last year, Allen combined for 77 Fantasy points. He had 455 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in those two outings, along with 230 rushing yards and two scores. It's doubtful he'll run to that extent this week, but he does have at least eight Fantasy points with his rushing totals alone in three games this year. I'm confident Allen will be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7, and he could challenge to be a top five guy if things go right.

Gore is also set up for a big performance against his former team in the revenge game. Even with Devin Singletary (hamstring) expected to return this week after being out for the past three games, I still expect Gore to be the primary running back, though Singletary should be considered a sleeper.

Gore has at least 16 total touches in four games in a row, and he's averaging 12.3 PPR points over that span. The Dolphins allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have either scored or gained 100 total yards against Miami in just five games. Gore is a No. 2 running back with top-10 upside in this matchup.

For Brown, he's having a solid first year in Buffalo, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. However, he's scored at least 11 PPR points in four of five games this season, and he should have a breakout game this week.

The Dolphins allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Miami has allowed nine touchdowns to receivers this year. Standout cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) missed last week's game against Washington, which allowed Terry McLaurin to go off for four catches, 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and hopefully Brown will follow suit.

I also like Cole Beasley as a sleeper this week, but Allen, Gore and Brown should be stars. It's the first time I've ever used three players as co-Starts of the Week, so this should be fun to see if all three deliver against the Dolphins.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1664 RUYDS 238 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.3 Murray should stay hot this week against the Giants, who have allowed every quarterback to score at least 21 Fantasy points except for Washington's duo of Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins in Week 4. Murray has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including 59 points in his past two outings against Cincinnati and Atlanta. Murray could once again challenge to be the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 7. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NYG -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 921 RUYDS 86 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 13.4 Jones gets a good matchup just in time for his reinforcements to come back from injury with Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Evan Engram (knee) on track to play in Week 7 against Arizona. We'll see if Sterling Shepard (concussion) can also play, joining Golden Tate. Jones has struggled since his 37-point outing in Week 3 at Tampa Bay, combining for 32 Fantasy points in his past three games against Washington, Minnesota and New England. The Cardinals are third in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and only Russell Wilson in Week 4 (15 points) and Andy Dalton in Week 5 (22 points) failed to score at least 32 points against this defense. Jones is a great streaming option for this week. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1458 RUYDS 82 TD 13 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.7 Wentz has been great as a Fantasy quarterback this season, and he did well in a tough matchup in Week 6 at Minnesota with 24 points. Two of his best games have now come on the road in tough spots with his performance against the Vikings and his 25 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 4. He should keep it up against the Cowboys this week, and Dallas just struggled with Sam Darnold last week when he scored 23 Fantasy points. In his past four games against Dallas, Wentz is averaging 250.3 passing yards with nine touchdowns and one interception. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -3 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1727 RUYDS 13 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.5 Goff is overdue for a big game, and the matchup against the Falcons should be exactly what he needs. Only Miami allows more Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than the Falcons, and five quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20 points, including Deshaun Watson and Murray combining for 85 points in the past two games. Goff had one Fantasy point at home last week against San Francisco and has just two games with more than 20 points all season, but this should be his breakout performance against a bad Atlanta defense. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1883 RUYDS 133 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 24.7 Prescott might not have his No. 1 receiver this week with Amari Cooper (thigh) banged up, but that shouldn't stop you from starting him against the Eagles. Philadelphia's defense is that bad, and four quarterbacks have scored at least 24 Fantasy points in six games. Prescott has at least 25 Fantasy points in four of six games also, and he should lean on Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten if Cooper is out. In two games against the Eagles last year, Prescott combined for 52 Fantasy points.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN JAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1442 RUYDS 125 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.8 Minshew had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against New Orleans with four Fantasy points, but he should bounce back this week against the Bengals. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Cincinnati have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, and Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) is out for this game. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1062 RUYDS 66 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.2 Brissett had his worst Fantasy performance in Week 5 at Kansas City in the Colts' last outing before their bye. Prior to that, he had scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row. The Texans have allowed at least 22 Fantasy points to three of the past four opposing quarterbacks, and it would be great for Brissett if this game turns into a shootout. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF -10 41.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1163 RUYDS 10 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 16 Garoppolo hasn't exactly been a great Fantasy quarterback this season, and he only has one game with more than 20 points, which was Week 2 against the Bengals. But this should be a good outing for him against the Redskins, who have allowed four of six quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points. I'm willing to roll the dice on Garoppolo as a streamer this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1647 RUYDS 18 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.8 I've been advocating for Dalton as a streaming option for the past two weeks, and it's brought back mixed results. He had 22 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 5, but he scored just 13 points at Baltimore in Week 6. This week, it's hard to count on him against the Jaguars, even with Jalen Ramsey no longer on the team. In the past two games without Ramsey, Jacksonville has allowed a combined 29 Fantasy points against Kyle Allen and Teddy Bridgewater, and Dalton should produce similar results. Dalton's offensive line has been a problem all year, and the Jaguars should be able to put plenty of pressure on him this week. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1785 RUYDS 24 TD 9 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.8 Rivers has struggled in his past two games with a combined 22 Fantasy points over that span, with the lowlight being four points against Denver in Week 5. He likely won't bounce back this week against the Titans on the road. Tennessee allows just 15.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and no quarterback has scored more than 21 points against them this year. The offensive line for the Chargers has been a problem for Rivers, and he's only worth using in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 10.4 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 513 RUYDS 1 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 19 Darnold was fantastic in Week 6 against Dallas with 23 Fantasy points. It was his first game since Week 1 because of his bout with mono, and he surprised many people with his performance against the Cowboys. But while the Dallas defense is good, the New England defense is on a different level. The Patriots allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and only Daniel Jones in Week 6 threw a touchdown pass against this defense for the season. Along with that, New England has 14 interceptions, which leads the NFL. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1387 RUYDS 63 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.6 Stafford does not have a good track record against the Vikings, and he will be hard to trust this week, even at home. In his past five meetings with Minnesota, Stafford is averaging 201.2 passing yards per game with three touchdowns, one interception and two fumbles. He has three games over that span without a touchdown, and he could have another bad outing this week. While the Vikings did allow 24 Fantasy points against Wentz last week, the previous four quarterbacks against them each scored fewer than 19 Fantasy points. Stafford also has just one game with more than 20 Fantasy points in his past four games.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIN -1 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1374 RUYDS 40 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.3 Cousins has turned the corner over the past two games with a combined 59 Fantasy points against the Giants and Eagles. He's taken advantage of great matchups, and hopefully he can do the same here. I'm skeptical, however, and the Lions allow just 19.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. I can see Cousins playing well, but not having a big Fantasy outing, with Dalvin Cook doing the heavy lifting. He's still worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, but I don't see him scoring more than 20 Fantasy points for the third week in a row.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 284 REC 21 REYDS 145 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 Phillip Lindsay is an obvious starter against the Chiefs, who have been a disaster against running backs all season. But Freeman should be considered at least a flex option, if not more. Only Miami allows more rushing yards per game to opposing running backs than Kansas City at 136.3, and four running backs in a row have gained at least 100 rushing yards against the Chiefs, with five total touchdowns over that span. Freeman and Lindsay continue to split snaps, but Freeman has yet to score a touchdown. He does have at least four catches in four of his past five games, and he has three games with at least 11 PPR points over that span. A breakout game is coming, and it could happen this week. I'm excited for Freeman on Thursday night. Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 165 REC 4 REYDS 49 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 Coleman is averaging 14 PPR points in the past two games he's played since missing two games with an ankle injury. He has 34 carries and two catches over that span, and he's scored in both games. While Matt Breida is splitting time with Coleman, it's Coleman who is playing more snaps and working near the goal line. I like Breida as a sleeper this week, but Coleman is a must-start running back in all leagues. And in full disclosure, I considered Coleman as the Start of the Week. Washington has allowed a running back to score in four of the past five games, and Coleman should have the chance for another quality outing on the road. Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 275 REC 25 REYDS 203 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 After a slow start, Freeman has picked up his performance of late, especially in the passing game. He's scored at least 17 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least 15 PPR points with his receiving totals alone in each game over that span. He dominated touches in Week 6 at Arizona with 19 carries for 88 yards, along with three catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns on three targets, so hopefully he's separated himself from Ito Smith for the time being. And this week, he's facing a Rams defense that has allowed five running backs to either score or gain at least 100 total yards in the past four games. Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 430 REC 6 REYDS 77 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.2 I doubted Jacobs in his last game against Chicago in Week 5 in London, and he made me look bad with a dominant performance. I won't doubt him again any time soon. He had 26 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a career-high three catches for 20 yards on three targets. His involvement in the passing game has picked up of late with five catches for 49 yards in his past two games on five targets, and hopefully that continues to improve. And this week, he's facing a Packers defense that has allowed a running back to score in each of the past five games, with eight total touchdowns over that span. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 31 REYDS 224 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.2 White is tough to trust in non-PPR leagues, but he should continue to do well in PPR. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has 23 catches on 28 targets over that span. His role could potentially expand in the passing game with Josh Gordon (knee) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) banged up, although Dorsett is expected to play. Still, White is facing a Jets defense that has struggled with pass-catching running backs. Six running backs this season have already scored at least seven PPR points with just their receiving totals alone, including Rex Burkhead in Week 3 when White was out due to a personal reason. Burkhead had six catches for 22 yards against the Jets on seven targets, and that production should go to White, especially with Burkhead (foot) still hurt. I like White as a solid No. 2 running back in PPR and a flex option in non-PPR leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 4.4 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 1 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 You'll want to keep an eye on the injury report for the Rams this week with Todd Gurley (quad) and Malcolm Brown (ankle) both banged up. If both are out and Henderson starts, consider him a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues against the Falcons, who have allowed five running backs to either score or gain 100 total yards in the past four games. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 199 REC 13 REYDS 219 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Sanders has picked up his production in the passing game of late with seven catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he's benefitting with Darren Spoles (quad) out. The Cowboys are third in receptions allowed to running backs this year with 41 catches to the position, so Sanders is worth starting as a PPR flex this week. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 6.6 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 161 REC 8 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.5 The Cardinals might have found something they like with Edmonds as a complementary option to David Johnson, and he has 13 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on six targets in his past two games. His role in the passing game could be vital since the Giants have allowed at least five receptions to running backs in each of the past four games. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 5.4 RB RNK 43rd YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 9 REYDS 67 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Alvin Kamara (ankle) is hobbled, which could put Murray in a prominent role. If Kamara is out, Murray would be a must-start running back in all leagues. And while the matchup is tough against the Bears, they just lost a key member of their defensive line with Akiem Hicks (elbow) going to injured reserve. If Kamara plays, Murray is just a low-end flex option, but Murray could be solid in all formats if he gets the chance to start in Week 7. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 5 REYDS 28 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 We're hoping that Singletary returns this week after being out for the past three games with a hamstring injury. If that happens, he should return to his role as a complementary option to Frank Gore, with about 10 total touches. Singletary should have the chance to do damage in that role since he scored at least 11 PPR points in the two games he played, and the Dolphins allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 225 REC 9 REYDS 72 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Montgomery was a big letdown in Week 5 against Oakland in London when he was the Start of the Week. He had 11 carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 11 yards on one target. I don't see him doing much better against the Saints this week, and New Orleans is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Along with that, the Bears just placed guard Kyle Long (hip) on injured reserve, and Chicago's offensive line has been struggling. Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) could also be out again, and this is a tough matchup for Chase Daniel as well. I'm trying to avoid most of the Bears players this week, including Montgomery, who is just a flex option at best. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 252 REC 14 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 The offensive line woes in Cincinnati are proving too much for Mixon to overcome, and his Fantasy production is suffering. He has yet to rush for a touchdown this season, and he has just one receiving score. He's coming off a dismal game at Baltimore with eight carries for 10 yards, as well as two catches for 29 yards on three targets, and I consider him just a flex option this week against Jacksonville. While the Jaguars have been bad against the run at times this year (see Christian McCaffrey in Week 5), they also have been stout against Derrick Henry, the Denver guys and Kamara. This could be another bad week for Mixon, even at home. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 258 REC 13 REYDS 94 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 The Denver defense was absolutely gashed by Leonard Fournette in Week 4, but things have changed in a big way since then. In the past two games against the Chargers and Titans, the Broncos have shut down Melvin Gordon (12 carries for 31 yards) and Henry (15 carries for 28 yards), and McCoy could struggle again behind a bad offensive line. He's combined for eight PPR points in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Houston, and he's now averaging 5.8 PPR points in the four games where Damien Williams has played. I like Williams better than McCoy in PPR, but both are flex options at best. Kenyan Drake RB MIA Miami • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -17 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 19 REYDS 137 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 I liked Drake as a flex option in Week 6 against Washington, and he delivered his best performance of the year with 13 PPR points. But it's hard to trust him against the Bills, even as a flex option. He's now sharing time with Mark Walton and Kalen Ballage, and Drake is still searching for his first touchdown of the season. Buffalo has struggled against the run this year, but that shouldn't matter against Miami and Drake. It's time to put him back on your bench after he was helpful in Week 6 in a much more favorable situation. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 226 REC 5 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.2 Washington interim coach Bill Callahan wanted to focus on the run in his first game at Miami in Week 6, and it paid off for Peterson. He had his best game of the year with 23 carries for 118 yards, as well as two catches for 18 yards on two targets. Maybe his role in the passing game will improve with Chris Thompson (toe) hurt, but it's hard to trust Peterson this week against the 49ers. San Francisco has smashed opposing ground games and has yet to allow a touchdown to a running back this season, including matchups with Mixon, James Conner and Nick Chubb. I doubt Peterson is the one to crack the code, and he's barely a flex option in most formats this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 7 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 As you can see with most of the sit running backs we're talking about here, the offensive line concerns are hard for many of these standout running backs to overcome, including Gordon. The Chargers are banged up along the offensive line, and Gordon has found little running room in the two games he's played since holding out to start the season. Against Denver and Pittsburgh, Gordon has 20 carries for 49 yards and no touchdowns, as well as seven catches for 37 yards on 10 targets. Now, Gordon could fall into the end zone against the Titans, who have allowed a running back to score in two of the past three games. But I'm concerned about his production, and I'd only use Gordon as a flex option at best. As for Austin Ekeler, he's still worth starting in PPR leagues, but the return of Hunter Henry could be tough for Ekeler to produce at a high level on a consistent basis moving forward.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN JAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 10th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 44 REYDS 528 TD 5 FPTS/G 18.3 I was concerned about Chark last week with his matchup against the Saints, and he had his worst game of the season with seven PPR points on three catches for 43 yards, with seven targets. He should bounce back in a big way against the Bengals, who are without their top cornerback in Dre Kirkpatrick (knee). The Bengals have only allowed four touchdowns to receivers this season, but Chark and Gardner Minshew should be successful in this game, with Chark a must-play at receiver in all leagues. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -3 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 14th OWNED 96% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 387 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.5 Like Chark, Gallup had his worst game of the season in Week 6 at the Jets, scoring just eight PPR points. But this week he gets the chance to bounce back in a big way since the Eagles can't stop anyone and allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. And Gallup could get a boost in targets with Amari Cooper (thigh) banged up. Gallup scored at least 12 PPR points in his first three games, the Eagles and have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. You should feel confident going back to Gallup in all your lineups this week. Brandin Cooks WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 23rd OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 343 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Cooks has now gone four games in a row without scoring a touchdown, and he's combined for just 10 PPR points in his past two outings against Seattle and San Francisco. He's due for a breakout performance, and it should happen this week against the Falcons, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, behind only the Eagles and Giants. I like all three Rams receivers this week, with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Cooks all ranked as starters in every league. Now, it's doubtful all three will have a good game, but I'm counting on Cooks to end his scoreless streak in this matchup on the road. Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 22nd OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 343 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.3 We'll see what happens with the Rams secondary now that they have Jalen Ramsey after a trade with the Jaguars, but I still like Ridley as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's scored the past two games against Houston and Arizona, and he has the ability to stay hot when he's rolling like this. The nice thing for Ridley is he's had consistent targets with 22 over his past three outings, and he's only had one bad game so far this year when he's gotten at least six targets, which was Week 4 against the Titans when he scored one PPR point. I expect this game to be high-scoring, so Ridley has the chance for a big week at home. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 17th OWNED 99% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 215 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.4 Every time I expect Jeffery to have a bad game he surprises me, so I'm not going to fight it anymore. He should be started in all leagues, especially this week against the Cowboys. Jeffery has scored at least 11 PPR points in all four healthy games he's been able to play, and he scored a touchdown in each of the past two meetings with the Cowboys in Dallas. The Cowboys struggled with Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder last week, and hopefully Jeffery will do the same in a game that could be high-scoring. He's worth trusting as a high-end No. 2 receiver in all leagues this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK GB -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 6.9 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 65 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.7 Lazard could have an increased role for the Packers in Week 7 against Oakland if Davante Adams (toe) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are both out. In Week 6 against Detroit, Lazard stepped up down the stretch with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on five targets. We'll see if Adams or Allison return, but Lazard could be needed against the Raiders as a valuable asset for Aaron Rodgers. It also helps that Oakland allows the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. Dante Pettis WR SF San Francisco • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 6.3 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 Pettis is starting to see his playing time rise, and he just had a season-high six targets in Week 6 at the Rams. With Deebo Samuel (groin) hurt, his targets could increase even more, and Pettis has a great matchup in Week 7 at Washington. The Redskins allow the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, so Pettis is worth using in all three-receiver leagues this week. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 39 REYDS 267 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 Beasley is averaging 10.8 PPR points for the season, but he has three games with at least 12 PPR points on the year. This week, he's facing a Dolphins defense that allows the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Miami has allowed nine touchdowns to receivers this year. Dolphins standout cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) missed last week's game against Washington, which would be good news for all of Buffalo's receivers, especially John Brown and Beasley. I like Beasley as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week. Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 36 REYDS 261 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Tate just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Baltimore with five catches for 91 yards on 12 targets. He has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and it doesn't appear like A.J. Green will return in Week 7 against Jacksonville. I plan on using Tate as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues against the Jaguars, who no longer have Jalen Ramsey. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 197 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 We're waiting to find out if Dorsett will play this week against the Jets, but it looks likely he'll be out there. And with Josh Gordon (knee) banged up, the Patriots could lean on Dorsett, who had at least 18 PPR points in two of his first three games. One of those games was in Week 3 against the Jets, when Dorsett had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, so hopefully the hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 6 isn't a problem.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 43 REYDS 377 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.8 Robinson has a tough matchup this week against the Saints and likely cornerback Marcus Lattimore, who has helped limit Cooper (five catches for 48 yards), Mike Evans (no catches) and Chark (three catches for 43 yards) in the past three games. Robinson has scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, including a season-high 28 points in his past outing against Oakland in Week 5, but I would only consider him a No. 3 receiver at best this week. Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 29 REYDS 256 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Anderson was a star in Week 6 against the Cowboys with five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, but he should struggle this week against New England and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Sam Darnold didn't play in the first meeting for these teams in Week 3 at New England because of mono, so take that into account, but Anderson was held to three catches for 11 yards on five targets. And in his past five meetings with the Patriots, Anderson has just 13 catches for 135 yards and no touchdowns. I would avoid Anderson and likely Jamison Crowder in all leagues this week. Emmanuel Sanders WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 307 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Sanders is expected to play Thursday night against the Chiefs despite dealing with a knee injury, but I'm not sure you want to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. His production has tailed off dramatically of late with a combined two Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Chargers and Titans, although he was hurt against Tennessee in Week 6. Still, he has just one game with more than three Fantasy points since Week 2, and Courtland Sutton has emerged as the No. 1 receiver in this offense. With Sanders at less than 100 percent and not playing well of late, it's safer to avoid him if possible this week. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 8.1 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 38 REYDS 303 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 I'm not buying it yet with Williams, at least as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He has done well in the past two games against Denver and Pittsburgh with 11 catches for 146 yards on 23 targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in each game over that span. But now with Hunter Henry healthy, and hopefully more coming for Keenan Allen -- he's combined for 17 targets and just 19 PPR points in his past three games, so expect a breakout soon -- it could be tough for Williams to remain productive. The Titans have allowed just four touchdowns to receivers and only three guys to exceed 75 receiving yards this season. Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 294 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 I'm nervous about Jones and Kenny Golladay playing at a high level this week with their matchup against the Vikings. Golladay is easier to trust given his production so far this season, but consider him a low-end starter in all leagues against Minnesota. For Jones, he's been too inconsistent to say he's a solid play against a difficult opponent. He has one game this season with more than 10 PPR points and three games with nine points or less, including a three-point outing in Week 6 at Green Bay. Jones should only be used as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 38 REYDS 408 TD 5 FPTS/G 18.6 McLaurin has been a star this year, and he comes into this matchup with San Francisco having scored five touchdowns in five games. He just had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Miami with four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and it's hard to sit him, even in a tough matchup. But this 49ers defense is legit, and they have shut down Odell Beckham (two catches for 27 yards), Kupp (four catches for 17 yards), Cooks (three catches for 18 yards) and Woods (no catches) in the past two games. McLaurin's speed can be an issue for this secondary, but I would only start him as a high-end No. 3 receiver instead of a must-start option given the matchup, even at home.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 14.3 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 42 REYDS 359 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.2 Waller is a better PPR tight end than a non-PPR option since he's still looking for his first touchdown, but he's scored at least 12 PPR points in four of five games this year. He has at least seven targets in four of those games, and Derek Carr should continue to lean on him, especially if Tyrell Williams (foot) is still out. The Packers are tough against tight ends, but Waller's potential volume is worth buying into this week, especially in PPR. Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 12.1 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 160 TD 2 FPTS/G 20 Welcome back, Hunter Henry. In his first game since hurting his knee in Week 1, Henry had eight catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets in Week 6 against Pittsburgh. He now faces a Titans defense that has struggled with tight ends all season, and a tight end has either scored or gained at least 100 receiving yards against Tennessee in five of six games this year. Henry should have the chance for a solid encore performance in Week 7 on the road. Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -3 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 27 REYDS 230 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Witten should benefit with an uptick in targets if Amari Cooper (thigh) is out. Cooper was hurt in Week 6 at the Jets, and Witten had a season-high in targets (seven), catches (five) and yards (57). He also had a touchdown called back due to a penalty, and he was targeted in the end zone on the failed two-point conversion to tie the game when Dak Prescott had to throw the ball too soon because he was under pressure. Witten is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues if Cooper is out this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Fells TE HOU Houston • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 5.9 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 159 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.7 The Texans want to get their tight ends more involved, and it's shown over the past two weeks, especially for Fells. He has nine targets in his past two games for eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns. He has a good matchup in Week 7 against the Colts, who have allowed at least 11 PPR points to Austin Hooper, Foster Moreau, Waller and Travis Kelce in their past three games. Fells is a great streaming option for Week 7. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -17 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 5.2 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 Knox had a bad game in Week 5 at Tennessee with three PPR points, but he averaged 11.5 PPR points in his previous two outings and has been averaging four targets per game in his past four games. His matchup in Week 7 against Miami is favorable just because the Dolphins are bad, but they have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season. Still, I'd use Knox as a streamer for Week 7 just because of his matchup with Miami. Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAR -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 232 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 All the Rams had a bad game in Week 6 against San Francisco, so you can disregard Everett's poor stat line with two catches for 9 yards on five targets. He was actually second on the team in targets behind Cooper Kupp, so he should still continue to be involved in the offense, and this is a good matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Eric Ebron TE IND Indianapolis • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU IND -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 20 REYDS 136 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.2 Ebron is not worth trusting as a starter in most leagues. He has two games this season with more than seven PPR points, and it was the two games where he scored a touchdown in Week 2 at Tennessee and Week 4 against Oakland. He has yet to top three catches or 50 yards in any game, and Houston is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. I would rather use Jack Doyle as a low-end starter, especially in PPR, if you're deciding between both Colts tight ends this week. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 27 REYDS 168 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 It's great that Cook has scored in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Jacksonville, but he's still not posting huge stats otherwise. In those games against the Buccaneers and Jaguars, he's combined for just seven catches for 78 yards on nine targets, and now he's dealing with an ankle injury prior to facing the Bears. Chicago also comes into this game having not allowed a tight end to score since Week 1, and the Bears held Waller to his worst game of the season in Week 5 with four catches for 39 yards on five targets. I'm not buying back into Cook this week even though he's scored in his past two games. T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -1 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 6 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 187 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Hockenson had another rough outing in Week 6 against Green Bay, and he dropped another touchdown, which has become problematic. He finished the game with four catches for 21 yards on six targets, and he's now scored six PPR points or less in three or his past four games. The Vikings have yet to allow a tight end to score this season, including matchups with Austin Hooper, Graham, Waller and Zach Ertz. Now, Hooper (16 PPR points) and Waller (26 PPR points) did do plenty of damage with their receptions and yards, but it's hard to expect that from Hockenson this week. He's a No. 2 Fantasy tight end at best in Week 7.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK GB -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 149 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.7 Graham has failed to take advantage of a great situation the past two games with Davante Adams (toe) out, and it's hard to trust him this week, even in a good matchup. The Raiders have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends, including Travis Kelce, Ebron and Doyle, but Graham has just one touchdown in his past five games. In the two games without Adams against Dallas and Detroit, Graham has combined for five catches for 58 yards on eight targets. I can understand if you want to give him one more chance against Oakland, but most of you are probably fed up. As such, he's just a No. 2 Fantasy option this week against the Raiders.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Jaguars (at CIN) – 12.7 projected points

Sleepers

Titans (vs. LAC)

Packers (vs. OAK)

Cardinals (at NYG)

Sit 'Em

Cowboys (vs. PHI) – 5.9 projected points

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Lambo K JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN JAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 7th

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Zane Gonzalez K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 7.2 K RNK 6th Mike Nugent K NE New England • #2

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 13th PROJ PTS 6.7 K RNK 8th Aldrick Rosas K NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI NYG -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 6.4 K RNK 13th