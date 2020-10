The Flyers are not going to extend Noel a qualifying offer, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent Friday, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Noel spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the ECHL after beginning the season with AHL Rockford. He doesn't appear to have a future as an NHLer, so this move was expected. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to land a deal in North America or if he'll have to head overseas to continue his career.