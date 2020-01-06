Quinton Byfield: Glued to bench in WJC final
Byfield did not play a single shift in Canada's 4-3 victory over Russia in the finals of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday.
Byfield is not injured. He began the tournament in a prominent role for the Canadians before seeing his playing time quickly decrease. The World Juniors is known as a tournament for older players so it's not surprising that the 17-year-old Byfield had a difficult time in his first appearance on the big stage. The OHL scoring star (57 points in 30 games) remains a near-lock to be a top-five selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
