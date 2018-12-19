Radel Fazleev: Waived for buyout purposes

Fazleev was waived Wednesday in order for the Flyers to buy out his contract, TSN reports.

We wouldn't be surprised if most fantasy players hadn't even known about Fazleev until now. Philadelphia's sixth-round (168th overall) pick from the 2014 draft sprinkled only 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) over 143 games for AHL Lehigh Valley over the last three seasons, and the Russian couldn't break through to the top level.