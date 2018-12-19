Radel Fazleev: Waived for buyout purposes
Fazleev was waived Wednesday in order for the Flyers to buy out his contract, TSN reports.
We wouldn't be surprised if most fantasy players hadn't even known about Fazleev until now. Philadelphia's sixth-round (168th overall) pick from the 2014 draft sprinkled only 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) over 143 games for AHL Lehigh Valley over the last three seasons, and the Russian couldn't break through to the top level.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...