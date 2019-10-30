2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win gives picks

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert can add to his record three wins when he sends out McKinzie in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. Baffert's wins in the prestigious race came in 2014 with Bayern, 2015 with American Pharoah and 2016 with Arrogate. Four other trainers have two Breeders' Cup Classic wins. Baffert's McKinzie is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Code of Honor and Vino Rosso are right on his tail with 2019 Breeders' Cup odds of 4-1. Six of the 11 Breeders' Cup Classic horses are listed at 8-1 or shorter, and post time for the 1 1/4-mile race is at 8:44 p.m. ET. With such a talented lineup taking the starting gate at Santa Anita on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has scored big on some of the biggest races this year. In January, he nailed the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup, a $678 payout on a $1 bet. In April, Demling scored the exacta and trifecta in the Santa Anita Derby, Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial on the same day. One week later, he hit the same bets in the Arkansas Derby. Then in May, he hit his exotic bets in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, turning a $50.40 investment into $208.57.

Two years ago, Demling nailed the Breeders' Cup Classic, correctly picking Gun Runner to win while also hitting the exacta and superfecta. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has analyzed the expected 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic field and revealed where every horse will finish. We can tell you that Demling is fading Vino Rosso, even though he's the second-biggest favorite at 4-1. In fact, Demling says Vino Rosso barely hits the board.

In his last race, the Todd Pletcher trainee crossed the finish line first in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, but was disqualified to second for interfering with Code of Honor. In the race before that, Vino Rosso finished third in the Whitney Stakes behind McKinzie and Yoshida, two rivals he'll see again on Saturday. He lost by more than six lengths that day to McKinzie and by almost two lengths to Yoshida.

Another shocker: Demling is high on Yoshida, a long shot at 8-1. This Bill Mott trainee is one of the most accomplished runners in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup. In fact, his $2.4 million in earnings ranks second in the field. In addition, he is a Grade 1 winner on both dirt and turf, a rare feat among modern thoroughbreds.

Yoshida enters the Breeders' Cup Classic 2019 with the longest layoff of any horse in the race, as he last started on Aug. 31. Demling believes the nine weeks of rest will benefit Yoshida, who had run three times in the 11 weeks before the layoff. Yoshida is owned by WinStar Farm and China Horse Club, the same groups that own 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify.

McKinzie (3-1)

Code of Honor (4-1)

Vino Rosso (4-1)

Elate (6-1)

Higher Power (6-1)

Yoshida (8-1)

Mongolian Groom (12-1)

Owendale (15-1)

Seeking the Soul (20-1)

War of Will (20-1)

Math Wizard (30-1)