As the 2020 Kentucky Derby gets closer to its Sept. 5 date, bettors are getting a clearer picture of who the top 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders are. Tiz the Law won the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8, reinforcing his status as the favorite. But other horses in the 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup are impressing as well. Art Collector won the Ellis Park Derby and Blue Grass Stakes this summer. Honor A.P., meanwhile, won the Santa Anita Derby and took second in the Shared Belief Stakes.

The latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill list those three horses as the favorites, with Tiz the Law leading the pack at 4-5. Art Collector (9-2) and Honor A.P. (7-1) are the only other horses getting Kentucky Derby odds 2020 lower than 10-1. Should you back one of these favorites or look for a long shot in the Kentucky Derby 2020 field? Before making any horse racing predictions, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2020 Kentucky Derby on a major heater on his horse racing picks. He has the picked the winner in six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. At the Belmont, the first Triple Crown race of 2020, Demling called Tiz the Law the class of the field and he pulled away for a convincing victory.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 11 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but twice in his last 11 tries. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Demling has released his early 2020 Kentucky Derby picks, predicting where every horse will finish. He's sharing all of it at SportsLine.

2020 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Demling is fading Authentic, even though he's one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby odds 2020 at 10-1. This son of Into Mischief has had an impressive 2020 campaign overall, winning the Haskell Stakes, San Felipe Stakes and Sham at Santa Anita Park. He also was the runner-up in the Santa Anita Derby.

But Demling isn't sure Authentic will fare well with the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby distance. That loss at the Santa Anita Derby came at 1 1/8 miles against Kentucky Derby contender Honor A.P. While he won the Haskell at 1 1/8 miles, his 1:50.45 time was the slowest for a champion since 2013. Demling is completely fading him in his 2020 Kentucky Derby bets, saying he's "not sure Authentic wants the added distance."

Another shocker: Demling is high on Dr Post, even though he's a huge 35-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2020. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Dr Post proved he has what it takes to compete with the top horses on the biggest stage. He earned a runner-up finish at the Belmont Stakes and the Todd Pletcher-trainee took down two races earlier this year to begin his three-year-old campaign.

Dr Post has finished in the top three in his last four races and Demling believes he's one of the horses you should back with your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2020 Kentucky Derby picks

In addition, Demling is high on a double-digit long shot who's heating up big-time entering the Kentucky Derby 2020. He's only sharing which horse to back, and his entire projected 2020 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, here.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2020? And which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 4-5

Art Collector 9-2

Honor A.P. 7-1

Authentic 10-1

Thousand Words 12-1

King Guillermo 24-1

Enforceable 28-1

NY Traffic 30-1

Dr Post 35-1

Caracaro 40-1

Max Player 40-1

Sole Volante 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Attachment Rate 65-1

Major Fed 75-1

Shirl's Speight 100-1

Finnick the Fierce 125-1

Necker Island 150-1

Rushie 150-1

Winning Impression 150-1