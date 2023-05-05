John Velazquez is one of only four 2023 Kentucky Derby jockeys with a win in the first leg of the Triple Crown. The three-time winner will try to become just the fourth jockey in history to win the Run for the Roses four times when the 2023 Kentucky Derby begins on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Velazquez will be aboard Reincarnate, a former Bob Baffert-trained horse who was transferred to Tim Yakteen's barn after Baffert's two-year suspension. Reincarnate won the Sham Stakes and was also third in the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby to qualify for the Kentucky Derby 2023. Reincarnate is a 50-1 longshot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Forte is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite with six wins in seven career starts.

Practical Move (10-1), Lord Miles (30-1), and Continuar (50-1) were all scratched on Thursday, while Skinner scratched Friday. The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds and has won four straight races. Another son of legendary distance sire Tapit, the Todd Pletcher-trained gray or roan colt is the most expensive in the field after being sold at yearling auction for $1.3 million.

He's won his last four starts, but he was tested by Verifying in his most recent win and will have a crowd to deal with if he's trying to stalk the pace. "Tapit Trice won the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes in his last two starts. He still needs to show some improvement, especially mentally, in my mind to face a 20-horse field," Demling told SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Derma Sotogake, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Only two Japanese horses have ever raced in the Kentucky Derby, and Derma Sotogake's running style could make him a serious threat to become just the sixth international horse to win a Kentucky Derby.

The UAE Derby winner went straight to the lead in his signature win in Dubai. Jockey Christopher Lemaire was in the saddle for that victory and he'll make the trek to Churchill Downs to ride in his second consecutive Kentucky Derby with Derma Sotogake. If he can get him towards the front with a long trip around from the No. 17 post, he'll have a shot to make history on Saturday.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end."

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below

