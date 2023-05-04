Churchill Downs is the center of the horse racing world this week, and Friday's most prestigious race is the 2023 Kentucky Oaks. It features the world's top three-year-old fillies, and the 2023 Kentucky Oaks field is stacked. Wet Paint is the headliner, as she enters on a three-race winning streak that includes a pair of victories at graded-stakes events. She is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks odds and drew stall No. 7 at Monday's 2023 Kentucky Oaks post draw. Four other Kentucky Oaks 2023 horses are getting odds of 10-1 or lower, so handicappers view this as a wide-open race that should bring plenty of pace and competition.

Post time for the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks 2023 is 5:51 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top 2023 Kentucky Oaks contenders, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say, given his dominant track record at Churchill Downs, before making any 2023 Kentucky Oaks picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Oaks having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Oaks 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the winner of the first Triple Crown race was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta.

Last year, he hit the Kentucky Oaks exacta with Secret Oath and Nest, and anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Oaks expert picks

One surprise: Demling is fading Southlawn, even though she enters on a two-race winning streak and is one of the top 2023 Kentucky Oaks favorites at 8-1. Southlawn won both the 2023 Fair Grounds Oaks on March 25 and an allowance race at the same course a month earlier. However, Demling has concerns about her track history at Churchill Downs.

She hasn't finished higher than fifth in three starts at this track. She was particularly disappointing in the 2022 Pocahontas Stakes last September, finishing seventh at Churchill Downs in that event and recording her second-lowest career speed number. Demling says Southlawn barely cracks the top 10 and he isn't including her in any of his 2023 Kentucky Oaks bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Wonder Wheel, even though she's a huge longshot at 12-1. Wonder Wheel had a strong two-year-old season and had the look of an early Kentucky Oaks favorite after winning four of her first six career races.

She struggled at the Ashland Stakes, however, finishing sixth last month. That moved her down the 2023 Kentucky Oaks odds board, but Demling sees this as a buy-low opportunity on a horse that would have had single-digit odds with a better Ashland run. "If you throw out the Ashland Stakes, the daughter of Into Mischief is the favorite," Demling told SportsLine. "I really like her to get a piece of this one for trainer Mark Casse."

How to make 2023 Kentucky Oaks picks, bets

Demling is also high on another double-digit longshot who has been "eye-catching during training hours."

So who wins the 2023 Kentucky Oaks? What double-digit longshot is a must-back? And how has Demling constructed his wagers?

2023 Kentucky Oaks odds, lineup, horses, contenders, picks