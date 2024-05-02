It's almost time for the 150th Kentucky Derby. One of the most famous horse racing events in the world takes place on the first Saturday of May annually. One week before the horses enter the starting gates for the fastest two minutes in sports, the post draw was held to determine each horse's starting position at Churchill Downs.

The favorite this year is Fierceness, who will start out of the No. 17 gate. The horse, trained by Todd Pletcher, has three wins in five career starts. Fierceness took home the win at the Florida Derby in March to go with a win at the Breeders Cup in November.

The toughest competition expected for Fierceness is Sierra Leone, who will start out of the No. 3 gate. The horse trained by Chad Brown has won three of its four career runs with a pair of victories in 2024 to earn the spot in the Run for the Roses. Sierra Leone took the victory at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes in April as well as at the Risen Star Stakes in February.

Last year, the morning-line favorite, Forte, was scratched the morning of the race. The massive shakeup atop the field led to one of the more interesting races in recent memory with no clear favorite. Mage, at 15-1, managed to hold off Angel Empire and Two Phil's for a massive win for jockey Javier Castellano, who picked up his first victories in the Run for the Roses and the Belmont Stakes last year.

The winner of the 150th edition of the Kentucky Derby will look to join the 13 Triple Crown winners in history. The last came in 2018 with Justify as the horse easily swept all three legs of the Triple Crown at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Check out the list of previous 149 winners before the action kicks off on May 4.

2024 Kentucky Derby post positions

Dornoch (20-1) Sierra Leone (3-1) Mystik Dan (20-1) Catching Freedom (8-1) Catalytic (30-1) Just Steel (20-1) Honor Marie (20-1) Just a Touch (10-1) Encino (20-1) Scratched T O Password (30-1)

Forever Young (10-1) Track Phantom (20-1) West Saratoga (50-1) Endlessly (30-1) Domestic Product (30-1) Grand Mo the First (50-1) Fierceness (5/2) Stronghold (20-1) Resilience (20-1) Society Man (50-1) Epic Ride (30-1) Mugtau (30-1)

2024 Kentucky Derby odds (sorted)

Fierceness -- 5/2

Sierra Leone 3-1

Catching Freedom 8-1

Just a Touch 10-1

Forever Young 10-1

Dornoch 20-1

Mystik Dan 20-1

Just Steel 20-1

Honor Marie 20-1

Encino 20-1

Track Phantom 20-1

Stronghold 20-1

Resilience 20-1

Catalytic 30-1

T O Password 30-1

Endlessly 30-1

Domestic Product 30-1

Epic Ride 30-1

Mugatu 30-1

West Saratoga 50-1

Grand Mo the First 50-1

Society Man 50-1

