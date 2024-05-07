The second leg of the Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, May 18, when the 2024 Preakness Stakes is held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert wasn't eligible to enter any horses into the Kentucky Derby because of a suspension by the Kentucky Racing Commission, but the eight-time Preakness winner is expected to be back in action at Pimlico. Baffert's Muth is the 10-11 favorite in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, while his Imagination is 5-1.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is 3-1, while Chad Brown's Tuscan Gold is 5-1. Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Preakness Stakes futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Tuscan Gold, even though he's a 5-1 longshot that didn't run in the Kentucky Derby. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After finishing fourth in a maiden race won by eventual Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone at Aqueduct last November, Tuscan Gold broke his maiden in a 1 1/16-mile race at Gulfstream Park in January.

He followed that up with a third-place finish at the Louisiana Derby and should be well-rested to make his Triple Crown debut at Pimlico . Expected jockey Tyler Gaffalione was a Preakness winner with War of Will in 2019 and trainer Chad Brown is a two-time Preakness winner with Cloud Computing in 2017 and Early Voting in 2022. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high a dark-horse who could have a leg-up on the competition because of extra rest. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and also has a surprising prediction for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan along with his entire projected 2024 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2024, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and hit last year's Preakness Stakes superfecta.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses