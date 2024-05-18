The 2024 Preakness Stakes post positions were determined earlier this week, and with eight 2024 Preakness Stakes entries and a shorter distance than the Kentucky Derby, post position doesn't have the same impact. However, there are still certain posts that have resulted in more winners than others. Since 1909, post No. 6 has produced the most winners (17). However, there's only been one winner from post No. 6 over the last 10 years. Just Steel is 12-1 in the current 2024 Preakness Stakes odds and will run from No. 6. Muth was the 8-5 favorite to win the Preakness Stakes 2024, but scratched on Wednesday, making Kentucky Derby winner Mystic Dan the new favorite at 8-5.

The 2024 Preakness Stakes takes off from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday at 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks for the 149th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, you need to see our 2024 Preakness Stakes cheat sheet, 2024 Preakness Stakes racing form, and 2024 Preakness Stakes past performances featuring analysis from renowned horse racing handicapper Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 16 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

2024 Preakness Stakes cheat sheet

With SportsLine's Preakness Stakes 2024 cheat sheet, you'll get valuable information for every horse in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field. The 2024 Preakness Stakes cheat sheet will give you post position, connections, odds, career record, earnings, past performances and speed figures. You'll also get analysis from Demling on each horse, including his breakdown of Imagination, who runs out of eight-time Preakness winner Bob Baffert's barn.

Imagination makes his Triple Crown debut at the 2024 Preakness Stakes since Bob Baffert is suspended by the Kentucky Racing Commission. The bay-colored colt has been trained to be at his best for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Imagination will run his first race in five weeks, a schedule he's stuck to often throughout his career. Imagination finished second in his last two races in which he had more than a month between a run. Baffert has won eight Preakness Stakes, more than any other trainer in the race's history. He trained National Treasure to a Preakness Stakes victory last season after being unable to run in the Kentucky Derby.

Here's a sample of the 2024 Preakness Stakes cheat sheet with Imagination's PPs:

Imagination

Post position: 9

Trainer: Bob Baffert (Preakness Stakes winner in '97, '98, '01, '02, '10, '15, '18, '23)

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Odds: 6-1

Career earnings: $406,800 (sixth in Preakness field)

Career record (starts-win-place-show): 6-2-4-0

Notable win: San Felipe Stakes (G3)

Best consensus speed figure: 98 (fifth in Preakness field)

Last Race: 2nd by nk Santa Anita Derby (G1)

Analysis: The Santa Anita Derby runner-up is another from the Baffert barn. This son of Into Mischief has a bright, bright future.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

