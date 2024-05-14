The 2024 Preakness Stakes is only a few days away, and Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is going for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Despite the big win at Churchill Downs, Mystik Dan does not arrive in Baltimore as the favorite. Instead, that distinction goes to Muth, trained by Bob Baffert.

On Monday night, the post draw was held for this year's Preakness Stakes, and the odds on each horse have been revealed. Muth (8/5) is right next to Mystik Dan (5/2), and that duo will get a vast majority of the attention leading up to the nine-horse race on Saturday evening.

Coming off a photo finish in Louisville, Mystik Dan will try to continue the Triple Crown journey. There have only been 13 in history, and the last one was Justify in 2018.

While Mystik Dan was winning the Kentucky Derby, Muth had to sit out due to the ban on Baffert at Churchill Downs. Still, Muth has already put together an impressive resume that includes an Arkansas Derby win, and it looks like the horse to beat at the Preakness.

In addition to Mystik Dan, two more Kentucky Derby horses will run at the Preakness. Catching Freedom (6-1) finished fourth at Churchill Downs, coming in behind a trio that crossed the finish line within a nose of one another. Just Steel (15-1) will run the Preakness after a 17th-place finish at the Kentucky Derby.

Imagination (6-1) is another Baffert-trained horse and comes in as one of the favorites to win in Baltimore. The horse finished second in the Santa Anita Derby and will start on the outside at the Preakness.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes, where does Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan finish, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles and hit last year's Preakness Stakes superfecta.



Here are the latest post positions and odds for each horse in the Preakness Stakes.

2024 Preakness Stakes post positions

Mugatu (20-1) Uncle Heavy (20-1) Catching Freedom (6-1) Muth (8-5) Mystik Dan (5-2) Seize the Grey (15-1) Just Steel (15-1) Tuscan Gold (8-1) Imagination (6-1)

2024 Preakness Stakes odds (sorted)