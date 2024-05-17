Trainer Chad Brown will try to reverse his recent near misses in Triple Crown races when he sends out Tuscan Gold in 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The 45-year-old Brown has finished second in two of the last three Triple Crown races. Two weeks ago, his Sierra Leone lost the Kentucky Derby by a mere nose to Mystik Dan. In last year's Preakness, Brown's Blazing Sevens finished second to National Treasure by a head. For the Preakness Stakes 2024, Tuscan Gold is 8-1 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is 5-2 among the eight Preakness Stakes horses.

Post time for the second leg of the Triple Crown is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, considering the success she's had picking the Preakness the last two years.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Those were just two of her scores in 2023.

She enters this year's Preakness Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the last two months, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

Most importantly, she has had a read on the Preakness the last two years. She hit the exacta in both 2022 (Early Voting over Epicenter) and last year (National Treasure over Blazing Sevens).

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of double-digit longshot Just Steel. A 15-1 longshot on the morning line, Just Steel has run races in the past that would make him a contender on Saturday. Two starts ago, he beat Mystik Dan by more than four lengths when finishing second in the Arkansas Derby to Muth, who was the Preakness favorite before he scratched from the race.

With the jockey switch to Joel Rosario, Yu believes Just Steel will revert to the stalking running style that produced his two career victories. "Just Steel should get a better trip [than he did in the Kentucky Derby]," Yu told SportsLine. "I will use him underneath [in my wagers] again." You can see all of Yu's 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders