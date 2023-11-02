Santa Anita Park is one of the world's most iconic horse racing tracks and, this weekend, it will take center stage in the horse racing world as it hosts the 40th edition of the Breeders' Cup. The 14-race, two-day Breeders' Cup 2023 takes place on Friday and Saturday and the biggest race on the schedule is the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday. The race is considered the fourth leg of the American horse racing grand slam and its $6 million purse doubles that of any of the Triple Crown races.

The 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic field will include 12 horses and Bob Baffert will seek his fifth win in the Breeders' Cup Classic with race favorite Arabian Knight. After late scratches by Kentucky Derby winner Mage and Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo, Arabian Knight is 3-1 in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, just ahead of White Abarrio and Ushba Tesoro at 4-1. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Breeders' Cup Classic 2023 will be the 10th held at Santa Anita and it was legendary trainer Todd Pletcher in the winner's circle when the race was last held in Southern California in 2019 with Vino Rosso. That's been Pletcher's only win at the Breeders' Cup Classic thus far, but he'll have two entries on Saturday with Dreamlike (30-1) and Bright Future (10-1). Of Baffert's four wins in the Breeders' Cup Classic, two have come at Santa Anita, his home track. Arabian Knight will be his only entry this year. Flightline won last year's race by a record 8 1/4 lengths to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats and his trainer John Sadler will look to go back-to-back with longshot Missed The Cut (30-1).

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Breeders' Cup Classic like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2022. This is the same expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.



Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic bets here.

Top 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $35.73 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline and Olympiad.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $83.26 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline, Olympiad and Taiba.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $691.60 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline, Olympiad, Taiba and Rich Strike.

How to make 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic bets

2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, lineup