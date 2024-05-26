The 2024 Belmont Stakes will look different than normal since the race will take place at Saratoga Race Course instead of Belmont Park due to ongoing construction. It has also been shortened from the traditional 12 furlongs (1 1/2 miles) to 10 (1 1/4 miles). Despite the change in venue, there is still an elite 2024 Belmont Stakes field expected to be in the starting gates. Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey will try to overcome the "Test of the Champion" against horses like Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan. Sierra Leone is the 7-4 favorite in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Fierceness (3-1), Mystik Dan (5-1) and Seize the Grey (6-1).

Kentucky Oaks winner Thorpedo Anna is a 10-1 longshot as she tries to become the fourth filly to win this race. Which 2024 Belmont Stakes contenders should you back with your Belmont Stakes 2024 bets? Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Belmont Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then the trifecta again in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Belmont Stakes picks: He is high on Antiquarian, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. Mystik Dan and Seize the Grey will command most of the attention due to their recent wins in the Triple Crown series, but Antiquarian has been impressive in his own right. He broke his maiden in February before finishing sixth in the Louisiana Derby.

Antiquarian bounced back from that race with a win in the Peter Pan Stakes earlier this month, posting the best speed figure of his career. Eight winners of the Peter Pan Stakes have gone on to win the Belmont Stakes since 1951, and Antiquarian has shown that he might enjoy a longer distance. He is trained by four-time Belmont Stakes winner Todd Pletcher, who has also won the Kentucky Derby twice, so Demling has several reasons to feel confident about Antiquarian as a double-digit longshot.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses