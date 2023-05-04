The 2023 Kentucky Derby field just changed ahead of the Saturday race from Churchill Downs. Practical Move scratched on Thursday, allowing Cyclone Mischief to enter the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup as a 30-1 longshot. There have been seven scratched horses over the last four editions of the Kentucky Derby, with at least one in each year. Thus, also-eligible horses like Mandarin Hero and King Russell and their connections should prepare as if they'll be a part of the Kentucky Derby 2023 field when the race goes to post on Saturday.

Last year saw Rich Strike emerge from the also-eligible list to win the Run for the Roses. Mandarin Hero has the shortest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds from the also eligible list at 20-1. The 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite is Forte (3-1), followed by Tapit Trice (5-1) and Angel of Empire (8-1). With so much to consider while making your 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Entering the 2023 Kentucky Derby, there are 21 living Derby winners. Two of them are still active race horses, and they are the youngest two in Rich Strike (2022 winner) and Mandaloun (2021). Fifteen others are in stud, ranging from farms in Kentucky to Uruguay. The other four living winners are retired, with 1997 winner Silver Charm, 29, being the oldest living winner. Silver Charm still has a ways to go to catch Count Fleet (1943) in terms of longest living Kentucky Derby winners. Count Fleet lived to 33 years old, thus outliving many of his offspring, and was enshrined in the Racing Hall of Fame in 1962.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $4,101.20 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike and Epicenter.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $14,870.70 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter and Zandon.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $321,500.10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, Epicenter, Zandon and Simplification.

