Friday is 2024 Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, and 14 horses will square off in the most prestigious race in the country for 3-year-old fillies. The race has brought together several strong contenders, with the top five choices in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks odds listed between 7-2 and 5-1. Fair Grounds Oaks winner Tarifa is the 7-2 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks odds. Ashland Stakes winner Leslie's Rose is the 4-1 second choice in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks field. Just F Y I (9-2), Thorpedo Anna (5-1) and Ways and Means (5-1) round out the top five 2024 Kentucky Oaks horses.

Post time for the $1.5 million Kentucky Oaks 2024 is 5:51 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Oaks' large and wide-open field making for some tough calls, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Oaks picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

She enters this year's Kentucky Oaks on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Oaks, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby en route to a $219.50 payday and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

Top 2024 Kentucky Oaks predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Leslie's Rose, even though she is one of the top favorites at 4-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Leslie's Rose has three wins and one third in four career starts. She is coming off a three-length victory in the Ashland Stakes.

Leslie's Rose was the biggest loser of the post draw, however, having drawn the far outside post in the field of 14. With a short run to the first turn, she risks being caught severely wide. "I think her price will be too short so I'm going to play against her," Yu told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on the chances of 12-1 longshot Power Squeeze. In the hands of trainer Jorge Delgado, Power Squeeze has four wins and one second in six career starts. In her last outing, she rallied past the highly regarded Ways and Means to win the Gulfstream Park Oaks.

Since stretching out to a mile, Power Squeeze is a perfect 4-for-4. "Trainer Jorge Delgado can get a horse ready to run," Yu told SportsLine.

2024 Kentucky Oaks odds, contenders