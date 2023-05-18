Horse racing's Triple Crown will heat up Saturday at Pimlico Race Course with the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Mage was the winner at the Kentucky Derby when he shocked the field as a 15-1 longshot, and now he'll take on a lighter 2023 Preakness Stakes field that will have just eight horses. Mage drew stall No. 3 on Monday and he'll take on seven other 2023 Preakness Stakes horses that didn't run in the Kentucky Derby. Mage is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by Lexington Stakes winner First Mission at 5-2. Four other 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders are going off between 4-1 and 15-1, while Coffeewithchris (20-!) and Chase The Chaos (50-1) serve as the biggest longshots in the Preakness Stakes 2023.

Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Since the races are contested at a similar distance, Kentucky Derby winners have fared well at the Preakness. In fact, 11 horses have won both races since 1998. However only two, American Pharoah and Justify, went on to win the significantly longer Belmont Stakes and complete the Triple Crown. 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike never had the chance after his connections decided to skip the Preakness. Mandaloun, the horse ultimately declared the Kentucky Derby winner in 2021 after Medina Spirit was disqualified, didn't run in the 2021 Preakness. Authentic, the 2020 Kentucky Derby winner, took second in the Preakness, though the Triple Crown was run out of traditional order that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Preakness Stakes bets here.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $25.80 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting and Epicenter.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $66.50 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter and Creative Minister.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $162.90 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter, Creative Minister and Secret Oath.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Mage, he plans to hold tickets with First Mission (5-2) and is using a middle-of-the-pack longshot who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2023. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, futures