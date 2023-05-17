After winning the Kentucky Derby with a stirring stretch run, Mage's connections have set their sights on the 2023 Preakness Stakes with hopes on making a date with history at Belmont Park in June. The Preakness Stakes 2023 will mark the second leg of the horse racing Triple Crown and Mage is the only horse returning to action after from the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Chad Brown has won the Preakness Stakes twice with horses who have skipped the Kentucky Derby and he'll try to do it again with Blazing Sevens.

The son of Good Magic by Trophy Girl qualified for the Kentucky Derby with a third-place run at the Blue Grass Stakes and the Champagne Stakes winner has faced high-level competition. Blazing Sevens is 6-1 in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, while Mage is the 8-5 Preakness 2023 favorite. Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

This will be the 148th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans and Mage will try to become the only horse besides Justify in 2018 and Big Brown in 2008 to win the Kentucky Derby in his fourth career start and Preakness in his fifth career start. Mage could try to replicate Big Brown's running style in the 2008 Preakness Stakes, when he sat four lengths off the pace in third at the half-mile post. Justify, on the other hand, went straight to the front in his win at Pimlico in 2018 and eventually became the 13th horse in history to win the American horse racing Triple Crown.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Preakness Stakes bets here.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $25.80 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting and Epicenter.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $66.50 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter and Creative Minister.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $162.90 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter, Creative Minister and Secret Oath.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Mage, he plans to hold tickets with First Mission (5-2)

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers

