From tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams, to NBA forward Ben Simmons and WNBA rookie Angel Reese, the sports world gave fashionistas plenty to talk about at the 2024 Met Gala, themed "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
Reese got special permission from the Chicago Sky team to take time off training camp and attend the New York event while celebrating her 22nd birthday. The former LSU women's basketball star showed up wearing a 16Arlington dress.
"I'm just excited to see everyone's outfit. Everyone looks amazing here," Reese said. "I'm just excited. I've always dreamed of this moment. Being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing."
Happy Birthday, @Reese10Angel ! The basketball superstar is making her first #MetGala appearance tonight wearing @16Arlington.— WWD (@wwd) May 6, 2024
Simmons, another former LSU standout, also showed up with an eye-catching outfit. While injuries caused him to miss a significant amount of playing time through the 2023-24 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets forward still managed to capture the attention of the cameras with an outfit that included a clock briefcase.
Ben Simmons is playing no games. An early contender for best-dressed man at the 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eX9s02zbtU— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) May 6, 2024
Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade showed up wearing a lavender suit. Since the NBA Playoffs are currently underway, he also took a minute to give his prediction.
Dwyane Wade says the Nuggets should be the favorites, but he's rooting for young guys such as Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this postseason. 👀— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 7, 2024
"As one of the young guys who didn't wait his turn, I love to see what they are doing." pic.twitter.com/2uuvqwuv6t
Serena Williams is not competing in tennis anymore but she still knows how to serve. The 23-time Grand Slam champion showed up in a gold dress paired with black boots and gloves.
Gold and @serenawilliams just go together 🥇— Team USA (@TeamUSA) May 7, 2024
The 4x Olympic gold medalist showed out at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/ZsNHxu1DSg
Venus was also shinning bright in a Marc Jacobs' mirror sequined gown.
Venus Williams arrives at the Met Gala.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 7, 2024
Queen V came to slay. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iFc2NOZsBw
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton made his presence known with a sleek all-black Burberry outfit and some gold jewelry.
Sir @LewisHamilton at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ASa5JtpYWZ— GQ Sports (@GQSports) May 7, 2024