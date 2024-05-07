From tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams, to NBA forward Ben Simmons and WNBA rookie Angel Reese, the sports world gave fashionistas plenty to talk about at the 2024 Met Gala, themed "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Reese got special permission from the Chicago Sky team to take time off training camp and attend the New York event while celebrating her 22nd birthday. The former LSU women's basketball star showed up wearing a 16Arlington dress.

"I'm just excited to see everyone's outfit. Everyone looks amazing here," Reese said. "I'm just excited. I've always dreamed of this moment. Being here on my 22nd birthday is amazing."

Simmons, another former LSU standout, also showed up with an eye-catching outfit. While injuries caused him to miss a significant amount of playing time through the 2023-24 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets forward still managed to capture the attention of the cameras with an outfit that included a clock briefcase.

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade showed up wearing a lavender suit. Since the NBA Playoffs are currently underway, he also took a minute to give his prediction.

Serena Williams is not competing in tennis anymore but she still knows how to serve. The 23-time Grand Slam champion showed up in a gold dress paired with black boots and gloves.

Venus was also shinning bright in a Marc Jacobs' mirror sequined gown.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton made his presence known with a sleek all-black Burberry outfit and some gold jewelry.