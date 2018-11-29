The Jonah Keri Podcast: Katie Baker

Jonah Keri chats with The Ringer staff writer Katie Baker about political mega-donor Tom Steyer

In this episode: Jonah Keri throws his hat in the ring with The Ringer writer Katie Baker on her profile of political mega-donor Tom Steyer; why both Republicans and Democrats aren't big fans of Steyer's drive to impeach President Trump; the influence of billionaire donors on both sides of the political aisle; why climate change and the environment should trump all other political issues, and much more!

