The Jonah Keri Podcast: Katie Baker

In this episode: Jonah Keri throws his hat in the ring with The Ringer writer Katie Baker on her profile of political mega-donor Tom Steyer; why both Republicans and Democrats aren't big fans of Steyer's drive to impeach President Trump; the influence of billionaire donors on both sides of the political aisle; why climate change and the environment should trump all other political issues, and much more!

