The Jonah Keri Podcast: Katie Baker
Jonah Keri chats with The Ringer staff writer Katie Baker about political mega-donor Tom Steyer
In this episode: Jonah Keri throws his hat in the ring with The Ringer writer Katie Baker on her profile of political mega-donor Tom Steyer; why both Republicans and Democrats aren't big fans of Steyer's drive to impeach President Trump; the influence of billionaire donors on both sides of the political aisle; why climate change and the environment should trump all other political issues, and much more!
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
-
AAF unveils eight uniforms for 2019
The Alliance of American Football released jersey designs on Tuesday
-
Gift ideas for sports fans in 2018
Need ideas for the sports fan on your list? We got you covered
-
Grey Cup odds, expert picks, best bets
Mike Tierney excels at picking all levels of football
-
Man shot, killed at pickup football game
Police report that the victim was 21 years old
-
Ireland stuns All Blacks in historic win
With a 16-9 win, Irish Rugby takes its first home victory over the All Blacks in 31 all-time...
-
Michigan bans ex-gymnastics assistant
The 39-year-old assistant and 18-year-old gymnast were caught in an apartment complex parking...