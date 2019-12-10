2019 All-MLB team: Baseball's best honored with Mike Trout, Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon on first team

On Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Major League Baseball announced the winners for the first inaugural All-MLB team. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the voting for the All-MLB Team, while a panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other baseball officials were responsible for the other half.

There weren't many surprises on the first team as AL MVP Mike Trout, NL MVP Cody Bellinger and Brewers star Christian Yelich made up the outfield. Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander, Astros teammates in 2019, were part of the All-MLB first team's pitching staff. They were joined by NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and a pair of Nationals, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

Here are the full first and second 2019 All-MLB teams:

All-MLB, first team

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto (Phillies)

First baseman: Pete Alonso (Mets)

Second baseman: DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

Third baseman: Anthony Rendon (Nationals)

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox)

Outfielders: Mike Trout (Angels), Cody Bellinger (Dodgers), Christian Yelich (Brewers)

Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz (Twins)

Starting pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Astros), Justin Verlander (Astros), Jacob deGrom (Mets), Max Scherzer (Nationals), Stephen Strasburg (Nationals

Relief pitchers: Kirby Yates (Padres), Relief pitcher: Josh Hader (Brewers)

All-MLB, second team

Catcher: Yasmani Grandal (Brewers)

First baseman: Freddie Freeman (Braves)

Second baseman: Jose Altuve (Astros)

Third baseman: Alex Bregman (Astros)

Shortstop: Marcus Semien (Athletics)

Outfielders: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves), Mookie Betts (Red Sox), Juan Soto (Nationals)

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez (Astros)

Starting pitchers: Zack Greinke (Diamondbacks, Astros), Hyun-Jin Ryu (Dodgers), Jack Flaherty (Cardinals), Charlie Morton (Rays), Mike Soroka (Braves)

Relief pitchers: Aroldis Chapman (Yankees), Liam Hendriks (Athletics)

According to MLB, this year's nominees were selected by merit, with no set number of nominees for each position and selections were made across both the American and National leagues. The All-MLB honors are similar to the NFL's All-Pro team and the NBA's All-NBA team. Leagues don't matter when it comes to All-MLB voting.

Voting lasted from Monday, Nov. 25 until Monday, Dec. 2, and fans were eligible to vote once every 24 hours via an online ballot at MLB.com. You can view a full list of the finalists for each position here.