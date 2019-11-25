MLB introduces 'All-MLB' teams to recognize best seasons across both leagues
The 2019 All-MLB teams will be announced in December
MLB on Monday announced plans for the inaugural All-MLB Team for 2019. The team will reflect performances during the 2019 season, and unlike the All-Star teams selections will be made across leagues. Major sports leagues like the NBA and NFL have long selected such teams for each season, and now MLB is joining them.
Per league announcement, the first All-MLB team will be unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 10, during the Winter Meetings in San Diego. The selections will be determined by a combination of fan vote and a panel of media members, broadcasters, former players, other baseball officials. Fans are eligible to vote once every 24 hours between Monday and Dec. 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET via the online ballot at MLB.com.
The first and second teams will each consist of a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, and three outfielders regardless of specific outfield position. As well, a DH, five starting pitchers, and two relief pitchers. Again, selections will be made across leagues, which means each All-MLB team will be a mix of National League and American League players.
Voters may select from the following candidates at each position or role:
Catcher
- Willson Contreras, Cubs
- Mitch Garver, Twins
- Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
- Roberto Perez, Indians
- J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
- Gary Sanchez, Yankees
- Christian Vazquez, Red Sox
First baseman
- Jose Abreu, White Sox
- Pete Alonso, Mets
- Josh Bell, Pirates
- Freddie Freeman, Braves
- Yuli Gurriel, Astros
- Matt Olson, Athletics
- Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
- Carlos Santana, Indians
Second baseman
- Ozzie Albies, Braves
- Jose Altuve, Astros
- DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
- Whit Merrifield, Royals
- Max Muncy, Dodgers
- Jonathan Villar, Orioles
Third baseman
- Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- Alex Bregman, Astros
- Kris Bryant, Cubs
- Matt Chapman, Athletics
- Rafael Devers, Red Sox
- Josh Donaldson, Braves
- Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks
- Yoan Moncada, White Sox
- Mike Moustakas, Brewers
- Anthony Rendon, Nationals
- Eugenio Suarez, Reds
Shortstop
- Tim Anderson, White Sox
- Javier Baez, Cubs
- Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
- Francisco Lindor, Indians
- Jorge Polanco, Twins
- Marcus Semien, Athletics
- Trevor Story, Rockies
- Gleyber Torres, Yankees
Outfielders (3)
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
- Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
- Mookie Betts, Red Sox
- Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
- Michael Brantley, Astros
- Bryce Harper, Phillies
- Max Kepler, Twins
- Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
- Jeff McNeil, Mets
- Austin Meadows, Rays
- Eddie Rosario, Twins
- Juan Soto, Nationals
- George Springer, Astros
- Mike Trout, Angels
- Christian Yelich, Brewers
Designated hitter
- Yordan Alvarez, Astros
- Nelson Cruz, Twins
- Edwin Encarnacion, Yankees
- J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
- Jorge Soler, Royals
Starting pitchers (5)
- Shane Bieber, Indians
- Walker Buehler, Dodgers
- Gerrit Cole, Astros
- Patrick Corbin, Nationals
- Jacob deGrom, Mets
- Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
- Lucas Giolito, White Sox
- Sonny Gray, Reds
- Zack Greinke, Astros
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Lance Lynn, Rangers
- Mike Minor, Rangers
- Charlie Morton, Rays
- Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox
- Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
- Max Scherzer, Nationals
- Mike Soroka, Braves
- Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
- Justin Verlander, Astros
Relief pitchers (2)
- Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
- Ken Giles, Blue Jays
- Josh Hader, Brewers
- Brad Hand, Indians
- Liam Hendriks, Athletics
- Seth Lugo, Mets
- Roberto Osuna, Astros
- Taylor Rogers, Twins
- Will Smith, Giants
- Brandon Workman, Red Sox
- Kirby Yates, Padres
So who ya got? You've got until next Monday to figure it out.
