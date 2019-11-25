MLB introduces 'All-MLB' teams to recognize best seasons across both leagues

MLB on Monday announced plans for the inaugural All-MLB Team for 2019. The team will reflect performances during the 2019 season, and unlike the All-Star teams selections will be made across leagues. Major sports leagues like the NBA and NFL have long selected such teams for each season, and now MLB is joining them.

Per league announcement, the first All-MLB team will be unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 10, during the Winter Meetings in San Diego. The selections will be determined by a combination of fan vote and a panel of media members, broadcasters, former players, other baseball officials. Fans are eligible to vote once every 24 hours between Monday and Dec. 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET via the online ballot at MLB.com.

The first and second teams will each consist of a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, and three outfielders regardless of specific outfield position. As well, a DH, five starting pitchers, and two relief pitchers. Again, selections will be made across leagues, which means each All-MLB team will be a mix of National League and American League players.

Voters may select from the following candidates at each position or role:

